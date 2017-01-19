A Very Cheesy ‘Bachelor’ Cameo

By Ben Rodgers

Times Journal Staff

A national champion from the Chilton area will make a special guest appearance on the Jan. 23 episode of “The Bachelor.”

But this isn’t your typical world champion. This champ weighs only 10 pounds and really shines when it’s baked into Italian dishes or served on a cheese plate.

Evalon from LaClare Farms in Malone won the Best of Show with LaClare’s Evalon out of 1,604 cheeses at the U.S. Cheese Championship in 2011.

As for Evalon’s cameo, the cheese wheel is being chased after in the group date segment of the show, which was filmed at Knigge Farms in Omro.

“Trust me, running after the wheel is fun, but eating it is a whole lot better,” beamed Katie Fuhrmann, LaClare’s cheesemaker, who was on hand when they filmed the segment.

The show’s emphasis on America’s Dairyland comes from the fact that this season most eligible male Nick Viall is from Wisconsin.

Fuhrmann, along with LaClare Business Manager Greg Hedrich, enjoyed meeting the producers, Viall and some of the contestants during the filming.

“They certainly picked a great artisan cheese for lovers to share,” Hedrich said. “We use the freshest, highest-quality and most delicious goat milk from does fed on grain and top-tier forage. The result is a Gouda-style semi-soft treat with just a hint of Italian Asiago flavor and texture. The producers chose well on this one.”

Knigge Farms is also at the forefront of the dairy industry in the state. Sixteen years ago it became the first farm in the U.S. to install and use robotic milkers on cows.

“A show like ‘The Bachelor’ is a huge production,” said Pete Knigge, co-owner of KniggeFarms LLC. “We didn’t know what we were getting into. Fortunately, as the audio and video crew set up in our barn, the technology of the robotic milkers allowed the cows to be milked while the filming was taking place and we hosted the cast and crew,” said the lifelong dairyman. “The whole family pitched in and we told our farm story.”

During the taping, the cast of bachelorettes milked a cow, fed calves, cleaned a barn, and in the final farm activity of the day, chased the champion cheese wheel down a hill.

The crew showed up around 10 a.m. on Oct. 7 and stayed until the sun was setting around 6:30 p.m. that evening.

The cast ended their day at the Paine Art Center in Oshkosh for a rose ceremony where contestants are eliminated or remain to compete the following week by receiving a rose from the bachelor.