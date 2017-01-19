Hilbert Stockbridge Football Continues in 2017

By Patrick Mares

Times Journal Staff

Despite heavy fog and enough ice on roads to close school more than 40 people attended Tuesday’s school board session in Hilbert, where the board voted against a proposition to dissolve the highly successful Hilbert-Stockbridge football co-op.

Of the families from both Hilbert and Stockbridge crowding the edges of the room, not a single member of the public participants favored the proposition. Common themes included the friendships, community bonds and general good for kids from both towns that had come from the two years that the co-op had run. And the conversation, while spirited, remained respectful.

Before the vote president Jerry Franczek reminded board members that they represented the district of Hilbert, and were beholden to the good of the taxpayers they represented. Only two of six present members of the board voted for the proposal, declaring the example set for their student population by providing this athletic program to Stockbridge team mates in 2017 was more important than any population penalties that may be applied by the WIAA.

