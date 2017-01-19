Q&A with Gallagher, 8th’s Newest Congressman

By Ben Rodgers

Times Journal Staff

Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-WI) was available for phone interviews last week.

The Chilton Times Journal decided to ask him how things are going so far and his thoughts on the Affordable Care Act repeal and a few other pieces of legislation.

Chilton Times Journal: How does it feel getting to Washington D.C. and being able to get to work for residents in the 8th District?

Rep. Mike Gallagher: I’m very excited. I‘m honored, it’s a humbling experience and I think we have a unique opportunity right now to fix a lot of problems and help a lot of people. I’m just eager to get to work. I hope the first 200 days in particular will be jammed packed with work. Part of the reason I ran for Congress is that I saw Congress doing nothing and I just felt the status quo was unacceptable. I think we have a unique moment here where we can begin to do things, like getting the economy moving again, like getting Washington off our back and out of our wallets, like keeping the country safe by rebuilding the military and securing the border, and fixing the way congress does business by draining the swamp and doing congressional reform. Those are the things I’m excited to work on and I’m just thankful that the people place their trust in me.

CTJ: Congratulations on your recent appointment to the House Armed Services Committee. Was that your first choice?

MG: It was. Although you just kind of list options and they make a decision based on how the whole thing works. I also want to work on domestic issues like agricultural and transportation infrastructure. I always envisioned having one national security focus and one domestic policy and both be equal in priority and that’s how I am approaching it.

CTJ: The only numbers I could find were from 2004 and show that only 38 percent of freshmen Republican congressmen get their first choice. If Republican leadership came to you and said you are able to pick another committee what would be your first choice, or your second choice.

MG: I’m on armed services and homeland right now and that’s probably where I’ll stay for the time being. I’m honored to serve on those two committees and as I said throughout the campaign, keeping the country safe is the first and foremost function of the federal government. I want as much as possible for the federal government to devolve the rest of us back down to the states and the local level. But the reality is if you are serving in Congress, you’re working on every issue. My focus remains on the 8th district and what’s important to the people of Northeast Wisconsin, so I’m going to work on all those issues.

CTJ: The vice president elect told you that the repeal of the Affordable Care Act is going to be first on the agenda. What in your opinion needs to be included in the replacement for the 225,000 Wisconsinites covered by the ACA?

MG: I think its important that we are doing both, that this is a repeal and replace, or its a repeal and fix at the same time, because this is, what we’re seeing right now with the continuing collapse of Obamacare. People are hurting, premiums are going up, deductibles are ridiculous, it’s taking a healthcare system that wasn’t working before Obamacare and it’s making it incredibly worse. We have to do something. We cant allow the status quo to continue, we have to step into the breach. My first principle is we have to do the replacement while we are doing the repeal. I think there actually is, notwithstanding media evidence to the contrary, a deepened degree of agreement among Republicans and the president elect about what the future looks like, what the replacement ultimately looks like. I would encourage you to go to better.gop and look at the Republican alternative which was written and influenced in large part by Tom Price, who is going to be the next head of health and human services. He’s a surgeon. He’s a man who dedicated his life to the medical profession, and also worked on these issues in Congress and also headed the budget committee so he knows the complexities of how you might tackle this. What that looks like is a lot of people shopping across state lines, allowing a great role for health savings accounts, allowing for more creative coverage options so dairy farmers and churches can band together to create their own plans. That will reduce costs, and ultimately I hope that gets us from defensive to offensive medicine so we incentivize doctors to do things like population centric healthcare. We can decrease costs and increase transparency in that way as well.

CTJ: Can you tell us more about the Regulations from the Executive in Need of Scrutiny Act that you voted in favor of and how will this piece of legislation benefit Wisconsinites?

MG: So basically what the REINS Act does is take power back that the Executive Branch has essentially been stealing through regulations. Any regulation that would have an economic impact above $100 million would have to be voted on by elected representatives of the American people. The problem that we’ve seen particularly in the Obama administration has just been a historic rise in the number of regulations that a huge economic impact. For us in Wisconsin just talk to any dairy farmer, talk to any manufacturer in Northeast Wisconsin. It’s not that they don’t want any regulation. They just want smart regulation that makes sense. But in a power grab by the federal government we have people in Washington DC reaching into our lives. The REINS Act seeks to restore that balance. I was proud to cosponsor, I’m hoping that now that’s its passed the House that it go to the Senate and it will pass the Senate as well.

CTJ: Do you think the 70-day time frame to act on regulations, that, that may increase the power of lobbyists in Washington?

MG: I don’t think that it will have that practical effect. I think we should always be wary of the influence of lobbyists in Washington DC. That is why I’m hopeful that one of the next things we will start to tackle in this Congress is a comprehensive drain the swamp agenda. I think president elect Trump’s speech at Gettysburg on this topic was one of his best. Doing things like ethics reform to tackle the revolving door you’re alluding to, making sure there is a cooling off period before people can cash in and lobby. It’s reducing the influence of money and politics more broadly by reducing the size of the federal government. Term limits, doing things like getting rid of congressional pension are all things I’m eager to work with my colleagues on. I think that’s how we tackle that issue.

CTJ: Finally Sen. Tammy Baldwin recently reintroduced the No Windfalls for Government Service Act in the Senate. The act would limit capital gains be differed to $1 million, essentially stopping high net worth elected officials receiving large tax windfalls. If this piece of legislation came before the House would you be in favor of it?

MG: I have not read the legislation yet. I think its an idea worth looking at. Government service should be just that, an opportunity and a privilege to serve your country. I think everyone should be eager to have that opportunity, and I myself saw hundreds of young men and women who were willing to do a lot more for no financial reward in the Marine Corps, because they considered it an opportunity to serve their country. If it was good enough for my marines, I think it’s something that someone who wants to be a cabinet secretary should be willing to sacrifice. But, let’s be honest, this law has been on the books since the H.W. Bush administration so I find it a little bit interesting that it’s just coming up now and I think it is a pure political thing and an attempt to put a stick in the eye of the president elect. I’m willing to look at the issue, but let’s have a clear eyed understanding of why this is being done right now.