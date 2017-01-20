2017 Spring Municipal Elections See Most Candidates Running Unopposed

By Times journal Staff

Brillion

Alderpersons at Large up for election this year, Crystal Fhlug and Robert Brick, did not file papers. Alderperson elect Timothy Hanson will fill one vacancy. The other may be appointed by the mayor.

New Holstein

Current alderpersons have all filed papers without competition. This includes Gene Woelfel, Aldermanic District 1 (Wards 1&2); Jason Dyer, Aldermanic District 2 (Ward 3);

Zach Ziesemer, Aldermanic District 3 (Ward 4) and Robert Bosma, Aldermanic District 4 (Ward 5)

Village of Sherwood

President Joyce Laux is running unopposed. Village trustees Bob Benz and Roger Kaas have filed papers, while Lisa J. Ott represents a new face, filling the third open position.

City of Chilton

Chilton saw no unfilled or contested positions. Filing papers were incumbents: Ron Gruett, Alderperson, Ward l; Clayton Thornber, Alderperson, Ward 2 & 5; Kurtis Stephany, Alderperson, Ward 3 and Dan Hilton, Alderperson, Ward 4.

Village of Hilbert

Mark Breckheimer will be running unnoposed for Hilbert’s village president. Incumbants Thomas Roehrig and Tim Keuler will be running against Steven Mayer, Mike Bolwerk and Matthew Lews for the three open village trustee positions. Current trusteeTom Piepenburg has filed non-candidacy paperwork.

Village of Stockbridge

All candidates up for election filed papers and are running unnoposed. These include village president, Roman Kappas Jr. and trustees Tim Lemke, Greg Aickuhr and Dean Bornemann.