Hilbert Looks for New Bank

By Ben Rodgers

Times Journal Staff

The Village of Hilbert is making progress to fill a hole that will be left when the only bank in town closes in February, according to a village official.

This fall it was announced that Huntington National Bank bought out FirstMerit Bank. In the deal Huntington officials decided to close the Hilbert Branch, the only bank in town.

“Right now the village is working on trying to get another branch in here,” said Dennis DuPrey, Hilbert clerk. “We feel it’s important to have one. The bank branch is doing well, it’s making money. But they made a decision based on our community size that was part of it.”

That last day a bank will operate in Hilbert will be on Feb. 17. The Huntington/FirstMerit transaction will go through officially on Feb. 18.

The building itself will be put up for sale with an asking price of $375,000. However, there is a stipulation from Huntington that no other financial institution operates in that location for three years.

Once the village was made aware of the intent to close the bank DuPrey said it reached out to other banks and credit unions about the possibility of a branch in Hilbert. He said a temporary office may be one option, if an interested bank doesn’t want to immediately build a new location.

DuPrey said the Hilbert branch of FirstMerit was doing well. According to him there were more deposits in the Hilbert branch than the Kiel branch, which Huntington decided to keep open.

Hilbert has been through bank buyouts before, but never a closing. Still he feels a bank is important to Hilbert and there’s enough support in the community to warrant one.

“We’ve been through the buyouts, but never the closing,” DuPrey said. “It’s a different thing to go through, but we’ve been working, we’ve been proactive reaching out to people, and we’ve had some positive feedback.”

Ideally, DuPrey said an announcement would be made before the closure in February.