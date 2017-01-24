School Registration Deadline Comes Jan. 27 (Update)

By Shianne Berger

Chilton Prowler Staff

School is halfway over. That means, not only is it almost spring break, it’s time to register for the upcoming school year.

With registration for next school year already underway, the deadline for students to register and submit their materials to their Tiger Academic Block (TAB) teachers is Tuesday, Jan. 27.

It is recommended that students sign up online at home with a parent or guardian present. However, students who don’t have access to a computer at home may see their homeroom teacher or TAB teacher about going to the library to use a computer. Regardless, students are required to register online through PowerSchool.

Registration information, including directions for registering online and the 2017-2018 Course Description & Registration Guide, is available on the district website: www.chilton.k12.wi.us. Under the “CHS” dropdown menu, click on “Registration & Courses.”

Students need to submit two forms to their TAB teachers: the Registration Form and the Course Selection Printout. The Registration Form must be signed by the student and a parent or guardian. However, the Course Selection Printout can vary. If the student registers at home, then the Course Selection Printout must be signed by a parent or guardian. If the student registers at school, the Registration Form should be signed by a parent or guardian beforehand, but then the Course Selection Printout does not need a parent or guardian signature.

When asked about the registration process, sophomore Mikayla Juedes said, “People think that it’s a long process to do when the truth is it’s not. It’s easy to decide what I want to do for (next) year and then I just have to add some classes that I put towards the career that I want.”

When students register they should make sure to enter alternative courses they would actually like to take. Once students have registered, they will most likely not be able to change courses next year. The only way students will be able to change their courses is if they get a serious injury over summer or have to retake a course.

CHS is in the middle of a shift in courses in the Social Studies Department. The incoming freshmen will be taking Recent U.S. History along with next year’s sophomores. This change means future freshmen classes will take Recent U.S. History, and after next year, sophomore classes will take World History.

In addition, many new courses will be added next year. There will be new business courses, foreign language courses and a Certified Nursing Assistant course, as well.

The business classes include Principles of Business and Marketing, Exploring Computer Science and AP Computer Science Principles.

French, German and American Sign Language will all be available in addition to Spanish. All of these courses will qualify for foreign language credits that are highly recommended by universities and other postsecondary institutions. French will be taught through Stockbridge, so students who register for French courses will have to travel to Stockbridge during the school day.

The last course that is being added for this approaching school year is a Certified Nursing Assistant course. To sign up for this course, students must be at least 16 years old. This course will grant participants three college credits along with a CNA license. Additionally, students will have the opportunity to secure a job after completing their license.