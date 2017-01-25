Hilbert Wins Twice, New Holstein and Kiel Win

By Paul L. Frazer

Times Journal Staff

Jan. 17

Hilltoppers Drop Eighth

A messy first half cost St. Lawrence Seminary any chance of getting a victory as Living Word Lutheran mounted a 32 point first half lead and lengthened that lead out to a 74-39 win.

The Hilltoppers (1-8) could not score a point in the first half, although they did play better basketball in the second half.

Living Word (7-5) played their entire squad of 13 players for much of the second half, and was led in scoring by Patrick Cassidy who had 15 points while Oliver Krause added 11. Jean-Paul Ajide and Marcelino Jean each hit 13 points and Jean also grabbed 12 rebounds followed by Iial Luevano who had five points and seven rebounds.

Living Word: 43 31 74

St. Lawrence: 11 28 39

Living Word: Cassidy, 15 Krause, 11 Bolwerk, 8 Lindamood, 8 Juergensen, 6 Axtman, 6 Miskimen, 5 Heller, 4 DuFour, 4 Rutkowski, 2 Blok, 2 Cain, 2 Luce, 1

St. Lawrence: Ajide, 13 Jean, 13 Luevano, 5 Burge, 3 Vang, 2

Resorters Get Soaked

Road games are tough to win, no matter at what level the competition might be, but for high schoolers, the lessons learned can be hard to take.

Tuesday night in Cedar Grove, Elkhart Lake found out exactly how tough a loss can be.

Cedar Grove-Belgium Rockets (10-2) scored 55 first half points and then outscored the Resorters 28-16 during the second half to post an 83-44 Big East Conference win over the 2-10 visiting Resorters.

The Rockets had everything going their way as they shot 52 percent from the field, were 12-15 from the free throw line, and outrebounded Elkhart Lake by a 39-22 margin.

Even though the Resorters scored 28 first half points, Cedar Grove scored 55 for a halftime lead of 55-28.

Caleb Broddus scored 15 points, and grabbed three rebounds for the Resorters, while Noah Ruh had seven points and three assists. Cedar Grove completely dominated Elkhart Lake, as Josh Weiss scored a game high 22 and 10 rebounds followed by Jordan Villa with 18, Jason VanHeimburg 13, and Will Navis with 10.

Elkhart Lake: 28 16 44

Cedar Grove: 55 28 83

Elkhart Lake: Broddus, 15 Ruh, 7 Miller, 6 T. Schultz, 5 Klahn, 4 Bahr, 4 Sitko, 2 Fredricks, 1

Cedar Grove: Weiss, 22 Villa, 18 VanHeimburg, 13 Navis, 10 Brochtrup, 9 Brock, 4 Dirkse, 4 Anjum, 3

First Half Does in the Indians

Stockbridge sealed their fate when they fell behind the Resorters of Elkhart Lake and lost a tight 51-45 final score at Elkhart Lake.

Elkhart Lake slowly built themselves an 11 point 25-14 lead by the half and then withstood a second half rally by Stockbridge, but they ran out of gas near the end of the game.

Neither team shot the ball well from the field, but Elkhart Lake did hit 14-20 free-throws, compared with Stockbridge hitting just 9-17. Stockbridge’s Chris Langteau had an off night as he scored just six points, while Jakeb Thurber wasn’t much better as he hit for ten points. Leading scorer for Stockbridge (6-9) was Noah Herman who hit 15, and also secured 10 rebounds.

Elkhart Lake-Belgium (3-10) got a game high 19 points from Caleb Broddus ten from Dante Miller, and also had 10 rebounds. Noah Ruh had probably his best game of the season as he scored seven points had 12 rebound and two assists.

Stockbridge: 14 31 45

Elkhart Lake: 25 26 51

Falls outlasts Lions

Brillion dropped a EWC game at Sheboygan Falls, (3-3, 6-4) by the score of 59-51, and part of the reason for Brillion was the fact that they scored just 19 first half points. Although the Falcons scored the same number as the Lions, a 19 all tie at the break did not help Brillion’s confidence.

And in the second half, even though Brillion, (1-5, 2-10) opened their scoring, (32) points, the Falls came out and put up 40 to seal a home victory. Trevor Jandrey led Brillion with 19 points while Derek Suess had 15.

Brillion: 19 32 51

Sheboygan Falls: 19 40 59

Brillion: Jandrey, 19 D. Suess, 15 Q. Schwartz, 7 D. Schwartz, 4 Bonich, 2 T. Schlender, 2 Mentzel, 2

Sheboygan Falls: (no individual statistics)

Jan. 19

Hilltoppers Get a Win

Good things come to those who wait and in the case of St. Lawrence Seminary and Coach Bartel, a win would do just fine.

The Hilltoppers came into this Thursday encounter with Milwaukee School of the Arts knowing full well that the Crimson Stars were looking for their first win of the season after nine straight losses.

However on this night it would be St. Lawrence who would grab a convincing 70-22 score over the visitors as they got 16 points from Jean-Paul Ajide plus seven rebounds, and 15 points from Marcelino Jean plus nine rebounds.

St. Lawrence enjoyed their best shooting of the season, hitting 43 percent from the field, and was 12-14 from the free throw line.

Mil. School of Arts: 14 8 22

St. Lawrence: 49 21 70

Milwaukee School: (no individual statistics)

St. Lawrence: Ajide, 16 Jean, 15 Martinez, 8 Vang, 8 Yeakley, 7 Lor, 6 Mba, 4 Sanchez, 2 Luevano, 2 Howard, 2

Hilbert a Winner

This game was over by the half as the host Hilbert Wolves raced out to a 54-24 halftime lead, and coasted to a lopsided 87-43 final score.

The win upped the Wolves’ record to 7-1, 11-1 overall, while Reedsville slipped to 2-6, 4-8.

Hilbert opened up with a blistering offensive attack and didn’t really stop until the final buzzer went off.

The Panthers simply did not have that many scoring opportunities, mostly because Hilbert shot the ball so well, and on the other end, when Reedsville would miss a shot, one of the Wolves was there to gobble it up.

This game was won by Hilbert because they had 17 steals and forced numerous other turnovers and poor shots.

Hilbert also took care of the ball, committing just 11 turnovers, and made good shot selections, and probably played their best floor game of the season. Hilbert distributed the ball well, and had 25 assists for the night.

Braiden Dvorachek scored 14 points for the Panthers, while Dawson Farmer added eight points and had four rebounds. Sophomore Grant Propson had a game high 16 points, going 5-7 from the field, 3-4 from the free throw line, and hit his only three pointer. Kody Krueger and Connor Kuhn each had 13 points, while Jack Halbach and Tristan Konen added 11 points.

Reedsville: 24 19 43

Hilbert: 54 33 87

Reedsville: Dvorachek, 14 Wendland, 9 Farmer, 8 Schmidt, 6 Otto, 4 Hafkey 2

Hilbert: Propson, 16 Ko. Krueger, 13 Kuhn, 13 Halbach, 11 Konen, 11 B. Lau, 7 Ky. Krueger, 5 E. Lau, 4 Diedrich, 3 Kaser, 2 Kar. Krueger, 2

Jan. 20

Kiel Tops the Jets

The Kiel Raiders (4-2, 5-5) used superior rebounding and 27 big points from Trenton Nickel to hand the Roncalli Jets a 62-49 loss. This game was, however, about the scoring of Nickel who hit eight of eleven from the field, was 5-6 from the foul line, and canned two threes for his 27 points.

The other part of this dominating victory for the Raiders was Austin Goehring who had seven points and a career high 19 rebounds.

Kiel had built a 26-20 lead at the half then came out in the second half and simply maintained that lead, and in fact added seven points to their lead for the final score. Besides Nickel’s 27 point outburst, Zach Zorn added a timely 16 points. There were no statistics from Roncalli before deadline.

Kiel: 26 36 62

Roncalli: 20 29 49

Kiel: Nickel, 27 Zorn, 16 Dedering, 9 Goehring, 7 J. Meyer, 3

Roncalli: (no individual statistics)

Hilbert All Business

Hilbert raced out to a big 50-22 halftime lead highlighted by some outstanding shooting, as the Wolves shot 59 percent from the field and completely outclassed the Lancers in an Eastern Wisconsin Conference tilt at Manitowoc.

The Lancers (2-6, 4-8) had no answers for the Hilbert offensive onslaught and although the second half was an Even-Steven effort, the damage had been done. Hilbert increased their Big Eastern Wisconsin Conference mark to 8-1 and are 12-1 overall.

Jack Halbach went 9-12 from the floor, scoring a game high 21 points while Kody Krueger had 17, and Tristan Konen came up with 12 points. Kody Krueger added seven assists, while Halbach had seven rebounds, and Kody Krueger and Tristan Konen had six each. Brock Staudt scored 12 points and added four boards, while Trey Zastrow added nine points and, and also pulled down four rebounds. Aaron Hillmer scored four points, and also had eight assists, and also had a steal.

Hilbert: 50 27 77

Manitowoc: 22 27 49

Hilbert: Halbach, 21 Ko. Krueger, 17 Konen, 12 Ky. Krueger, 5 B. Lau, 5 Diedrich, 4 E. Lau, 4 Kuhn, 3 Ka. Krueger, 2 Propson, 2 Gruett, 1 Simon, 1

Manitowoc Lutheran: Staudt, 12 Zastrow, 9 Klain, 8 Henshel, 5 Lomibao, 4 A. Hilmer, 4 Rathje, 4 C. Hilmer, 3

New Holstein Top Tigers

Playing one of the best area teams and hanging on with the New Holstein Huskies (6-0, 10-1) until late in the first half does point to a bit of success, as New Holstein was denied scoring 80 points’ although by half time the Huskies had built themselves a comfortable 14 point 36-22 lead.

Nolen Beime had 29 points and 13 rebounds, followed by Devin Schisel who had 19, and also contributed five steals, while Carson Heus added 9 points. Dylan James scored just four points, but had three steals and two assists.

New Holstein won this game going away, but Chilton (0-6, 1-10) got a strong game from sophomore Jake Criter had 12 points and four rebounds while Peyton Meyer, David Weber, and Nathan Moehn each had six points.

New Holstein: 36 39 75

Chilton: 22 26 48

New Holstein: Beime, 29 Schisel, 19 Heus, 9 Schroeder, 7 James, 4 Dorn, 2 Bufton, 2 R. Steffes, 2 C. Steffes, 1

Chilton: Criter, 12 Meyer, 6 Weber, 6 Moehn, 6 Broeckel, 5 Brandt, 5 Woelfel, 3 Schmitz, 2 Diaz, 2 Martinez, 1

Reedsville Notches a Win

Reedsville picked up a road win in Elkhart Lake-Belgium on Friday last, as the Panthers got out to a seven point, 33-26 score at the break, and in the second half outscored the host Resorters 36-25 for a final 69-51 score.

The Reedsville victory was important, especially the seeding in the Big East Conference playoffs which begin in the middle of February.

Reedsville controlled the glass all night long (32-15) and also shot 57 percent from the field (27-47), ingredients for a victory, as Reedsville improved to 2-7, 5-8. Dawson Farmer had a game high 22 point, and also had eight rebounds, Levi Otto had 17 points and six rebounds, while Braiden Dvorachek had 14.

Elkhart Lake got 18 points from Caleb Broddus, while Max Kossman had nine and Tyler Schultz scored eight points. Elkhart Lake continued their season long shooting struggles hitting just 20-51 shots for 39 percent.

Reedsville: 33 36 69

Elkhart Lake: 26 25 51

Reedsville: Farmer, 22 Otto, 17 Dvorachek, 14 Schmidt, 8 Wendland, 6 Kiekhaefer, 2

Elkhart Lake: Broddus, 18 Kossman, 9 Schultz, 8 Miller, 6 Bahr, 4 Fredricks, 2 Ruh, 2 Klahn, 2

Two Rivers Shocks the Vikings

Valders dropped an overtime thriller to the Purple Raiders, as Valders squandered several chances to grab the win in front of their hometown fans. With the win, Two Rivers move to a 4-3 EWC record, and overall improved their record overall to 6-7.

For the Vikings (6-1, 10-3) the loss was brutal. They had a six point 32-26 halftime lead, but in the second half the Raiders erased that halftime deficit, and in the overtime owned Valders as they outscored the host team 7-3 to get the surprising win.

Two Rivers: 26 39 7 72

Valders: 32 33 3 68

Two Rivers: President, 22 Montoya, 16 Kiphart, 10 Van Ess, 9 Shillcox, 7 Daffner, 3 Gordon, 3 Veldre, 2