Reedsville, Chilton Win, Hilbert Falls

By Paul L. Frazer

Times Journal Staff

Jan. 19

Lancers drop Hilbert

The Wolves fell behind early and could never catch up, as the Manitowoc Lutheran Lancers trounced the Wolves 56-25 in a Big East Conference game.

Manitowoc came out smoking and had established a 21 point 31-10 lead by the halftime break.

For Hilbert (4-6, 5-9) the second half was no better as the Lancer (7-2, 10-3) reserves outscored Hilbert 25-15 and ended with a 56-25 victory. Carly Shaffer scored nine points, while Kat Schoen had six.

Manitowoc Lutheran: 31 25 56

Hilbert: 10 15 25

Manitowoc Lutheran: (no individual statistics)

Hilbert: Schaffer, 9 Schoen, 6 Kuhn, 4 Lau, 2 Duchow, 2 Wiese, 2

Reedsville tops the Resorters

It was a tight first half and Reedsville could muster just a one point 24-23 halftime lead as Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah (3-6, 3-9) came to play ball. Both teams struggled throughout the game, as neither team could get themselves into a shooting rhythm.

Glenbeulah shot just 25 percent from the field, while Reedsville hit 40 percent, but actually won the game on the glass as they outrebounded the Resorters 42-30.

Camrie Schmitz had a game high 14 points, while Klanna Bahr had 11. For Reedsville, Faith Lubner hit a double, double, 13 points and 12 rebounds. Kelsey Stadler and Alexyss Schmidt each scored 11.

Elkhart Lake: 23 18 41

Reedsville: 24 26 50

Elkhart Lake: Schmitz, 14 Bahr, 11 Schubert, 5 Ausloos, 4 McLaughin, 3 Schneider, 2 Nelson, 2

Reedsville: Lubner, 13 Schmidt, 11 Stadler, 11 Ebben, 9 Cook, 2 Schneider, 2 Kiekhaefer, 2

Jan. 20

Chilton a Winner

It was another hapless attempt by New Holstein. The effort was there, but the breaks weren’t, and maybe the Chilton Tigers had something to do with that.

From a 21 point 38-17 halftime lead, Chilton was in cruise mode as reserves played much of the second half.

New Holstein: 17 17 34

Chilton: 38 16 54

(no individual statistics for either team)

Jan. 21

Brillion suffers Loss

Coach Jeff Capelle has got to be up all night trying to figure out what to do to inject a win or two. The energy was there, but mistakes throughout the game cost the Lions in the end, as Riverdale (9-2) escaped with a 58-52 nonconference victory.

Brillion (3-4, 7-8) turned the ball over 26 different times, and in the end, their shooting simply could not overcome their mistakes. Autumn Noble scored a game high 19 points while Macey Klebesadel, and McKenzie Cousey each scored 10 points. Katharina Keller scored 15 for the Lions, while Sara Braun added 14 and Paige Kraus had nine.

Riverdale: 28 30 58

Brillion: 22 30 52

Riverdale: Nobel, 19 Cousey, 10 Klebesadel, 10 Mau, 8 Johnson, 6 Arellano, 5

Brillion: Keller, 15 Braun, 14 Kraus, 9 Emily, 2 Galoff, 2 Kar. Popp, 2