Audit Goes Well for Chilton Public Schools

By Ben Rodgers

Times Journal Staff

The annual mandated audit for Chilton Public Schools came back with promising results, the Board of Public Education learned at Monday’s meeting.

Kevin Behnke, CPA with Hawkins and Ash presented the board the findings of the audit.

Basically the board learned that the district spends what it takes in as revenue. Considering the amount of transactions that take place in a school district over the course of the year, Behnke said the district was doing well.

“You have a lot of transactions that go on throughout the year,” he said. “To get them all perfect is pretty impossible.”

The audit did find 14 adjusting journal entries, records that needed later adjustment due to unaccounted changes. Anything under 10 is considered good. But this is the first year for Chilton business manager Amanda Potratz, so the high number was to be expected.

“There is room for improvement considering there was only five last year,” Behnke said. “(But) Mandy and Barb (Walber, accounting clerk) did a very nice job preparing for the audit.”

The Board of Education also formally accepted a number of donations to the district for specific programs.

The largest donations were matching ones from the Chilton Wrestling Club and the Chilton Booster Club for new wresting mats. Each donation was for $4,435.

“It has been a long time coming, waiting for that purchase,” said Ty Breitlow, Chilton High School principal “Both the Chilton Wrestling Club and Booster Club, we thank you for the purchase of those mats.”

Chilton Board of Education President Randy Lisowe said the new mats work great.

“That’s way easier than when we had to roll up the mat,” Lisowe said.

The wrestling club also donated $1,074.24 for therapeutic locker room equipment.

The booster club donated $4,179.12 for fence improvements to the varsity softball field, which will help cut down on the wind.

Other donations accepted at the meeting include $1,000 for special education technology, $500 from Worthington Cylinders Service Committee for books and headphones, and $200 worth of school supplies from Walmart.

The Chilton Board of Education also had a spotlight on learning featuring fourth graders from Chilton Elementary.

“When you let their creativity go you will be amazed at what they come up with,” said Ann Bartel, technology coordinator.

Eight fourth graders showed different YouTube videos they made that featured green screen technology and products they created in groups.

“It gives me goose bumps to think about all the creativity from one video,” Bartel said.

According to Pam Schuster, Chilton Elementary School principal, the project was designed to showcase that students not only could master skills taught in the curriculum but can also apply them to projects.