Hilbert Sets Up Economic Development Committee

The Hilbert Village Board recently set up an advisory committee, called the Economic Development Committee.

According to Hilbert Village Clerk, Dennis DuPrey, it is a sub-committee of the village board.

The committee, DuPrey explained, will apply for a planning grant to offset the cost to do an economic development plan for the entire village of Hilbert.

Village board members, who were appointed to the committee are: Tom Roehrig, Jim Koffarnus and Peggy Nolan.

The remaining four members, who were appointed to the committee are: Jim Schmidt, Charlie Fochs, Tony Sweere and Phil Nett.

The village also heard of the resignation of Joshua McDonald, who is a village wastewater treatment plant operator. His resignation was effective on Jan. 13.

The Hilbert Fire Department has ordered the light tower for the fire truck. It is being paid for through donations raised by the department.

The board received a notice of receipt of the quarterly street aid payment in the amount of $12,292.