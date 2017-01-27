Co-op Stays

Hilbert-Stockbridge Football Will Continue in 2017

By Patrick Mares

Times Journal Staff

Despite heavy fog and enough ice on roads to close school, more than 40 people attended last Tuesday’s school board session in Hilbert, where the board shot down a proposition to dissolve the highly successful Hilbert-Stockbridge football co-op.

Recommended Action

Superintendent Tony Sweere had highlighted points in the recommendation from himself, Athletic Director Stan Diedrich and Coach Mike Breckheimer.

Sweere said the matter was not about the team’s chances to win the state tournament, but told the crowd they’d played an average of three extra games over the last five years of postseason play.

“Over the course of four years that’s an extra season,” Sweere said.

Sweere stated there were a number of other reasons: WIAA enrollment based on football programs, funds generated from extra home games, and the increased risk in a dangerous sport posed by facing larger teams with bigger, stronger players.

Sweere stated that currently the team had five of the 10 hoped for players from Stockbridge and Hilbert’s projection suggested that would be down to four next year.

Going by the average cut off for WIAA Division 6 over a period of years, the three signatories wrote they believed that increasing enrollment at Hilbert meant the co-op would be placed into Division 6 in the 2017 season.

“All of us would be okay going into Division 6 if we felt that we had the numbers of a Division 6 program,” Sweere said.

Public Participation

Dom Langteau, father of two Stockbridge players, said that it was only natural the board is primarily concerned with Hilbert students.

“In the co-op over the last two years I would assume you would be putting the best interest of Hilbert students to the fore,” he said. “But there is a certain level of equality.”

Langteau went to the white board and illustrated that of the 10 other teams in the Big East, half are in Division 6, four are in Division 5 and one is in Division 4. Langteau asked if safety were an issue, why did Hilbert want to give up the depth that Stockbridge added to the roster, opening players to having to cover both sides of the ball and the sloppy injuries born of tired play.

And if Hilbert could manage their numbers to stay among the largest teams in Division 7, Langteau asked if was it correct to push those injuries from unfair matches on other teams, in an inevitably dangerous sport.

Langteau said that there were two things that mattered to him here, his sons Christopher and William. Christopher, he said, may sit out his senior year, since the February deadline was too close for Stockbridge to offer an alternative for their players.

Langteau pointed with tears in his eyes to a wristband that many present wore. “We’re one team, one dream. Everyone knows what this is,” he said.

Christopher Langteau then gave a short prepared speech thanking the Hilbert faculty for his time with the program.

Cindy Strebe, Stockbridge, thanked the coaches for the time they’d put in working with Stockbridge players above the requirement, including camps in Sherwood. “You weren’t just coaches to my son,” she told the audience. But she said, “I think the parents lost some respect when you walked into the room and told them before this meeting (that the program was ending).”

Coach Mike Breckheimer stated he wanted the kids to hear it first. He wanted to treat them like adults and he wanted to give them reasons so they couldn’t blame themselves for the decision.

“From my understanding it was pretty implicit going in that we were going to look at it for two years with the intent of going back to eight man. … I don’t know what was communicated on that end [to Stockbridge parents],” Breckheimer said.

Sweere added that this was the reason coach salaries had been kept separate and the uniforms had not been changed during the co-op.

“Your kids are great kids,” Breckheimer said.

He said that while Hilbert is one of the smaller schools in the Big East, they weren’t going to travel four hours for regular season games. But he said post season brings games with the toughest teams in a division.

He suggested the Big East did not share the level of play the best of Division 6 offered, stating Hilbert would be looking at facing St. Mary’s in the first round of the playoffs in a Division 6 post season.

Tina Vannes, Hilbert, had a son who had played from both sides of the co-op.

“This is hard,” she said. “My senior started at Stockbridge. … You have to look at what the team has done as a coop … What’s the best benefit for the kids that play football? We gave our kids that opportunity. We need to give that opportunity for the Stockbridge seniors.”

Tim Keuler, Hilbert, asked if this would have effect on any of the other co-ops like wrestling, which his son enjoyed.

“I just look at the friendships my son has made because of Chilton kids,” he said.

Sweere stated that it should not have an impact. All other co-ops including co-ops with Stockbridge were intended to continue. But Sweere said if Hilbert’s participation pushed Chilton into a new division they would react similarly.

“Every year I ask Corey and he says if you bump us up a division it would hurt us,” he said.

Breckheimer agreed, stating that Corey Behnke, Chilton activities director, had said he would dissolve the co-op under similar circumstances.

Brian Daun, Stockbridge, told those present he had attended Hilbert High School when they were moved up to division five.

“[We] gave up 21 points all the way to state,” he said. He stated that even if Stockbridge were able to form an eight-man team, his son was too small to compete in an environment where everyone had to play both sides of the ball.

Daun mentioned that when the co-op needed new uniforms a donor from Stockbridge had stepped up as a show of unity. By selling their eight man equipment and investing in the new team Stockbridge had indicated a belief the co-op would last, he said.

There was some discussion regarding the number of upcoming Stockbridge players.

Hilbert clerk Erin Prospson asked if Hilbert was likely to make state if it stayed in its bracket for the next two year WIAA decision period. Sweere told her that it was likely.

Chris Langteau stated that a representative at the WIAA did not believe the co-op would be in Division 6 in the 2017 season given their projections. Members of the board confirmed that the WIAA did not have Hilbert’s projected 2017 student numbers at that time. Sweere stated that they were likely using projected numbers based on previous years.

The conversation, while spirited, remained respectful from all sides.

The Co-op Returns for 2017

Before the vote, president Jerry Franczek reminded board members that they represented the district of Hilbert, and were beholden to the good of the taxpayers they represented.

After a pause that may have seemed longer than it was, vice president Raymond Mueller made the motion to approve the recommendation not to renew the co-op with the Stockbridge School District for football in the fall of 2017. Director Leann Kaser seconded the motion.

Only two of six present members of the board voted for the proposal. Treasurer Rob Cumings, director Craig Kesler, Mueller, and Propson voted against the measure. President Jerry Franczek and Kaser voted in favor of the motion.