New Year, New Recipes: Avocado Egg Salad

Now that the holidays are long gone, it’s time to kick those New Year’s resolutions into high gear. Although alcohol use is the number-one drug problem in the U.S., even those who don’t drink very often may splurge on a cocktail or glass of wine during the holidays. After a season filled with heavy foods and indulgent drinks, your body is probably aching for something a little bit healthier.

But never fear! Being healthy doesn’t have to mean putting in 10 times the effort — or stocking up on unfamiliar ingredients. In fact, this recipe might just surprise you with its simplicity and familiarity. Even if you haven’t resolved to eat better during 2017, this avocado egg salad is a quick and healthy lunch that you’ll love.

What You’ll Need:

1 medium avocado

1 teaspoon lemon juice

3 hard-boiled eggs, peeled and chopped

2 hard-boiled egg whites, chopped

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1 celery stalk, finely chopped

1 green onion, chopped

Salt and black pepper, to taste

1 pita bread

To Prep:

Place five eggs into a pot and fill it with enough water to cover all of the eggs. Cover and place over medium heat. When the water comes to a rolling boil, turn the heat off and let the eggs sit for 10-12 minutes before cooling them in a bowl filled with ice water. While your eggs are cooling, peel, pit and slice the avocado. You can also use this time to chop your celery and green onion. After your eggs have been peeled, remove the yolks from two of them and give the rest of the eggs a rough chop.

For the Salad:

Combine your eggs and avocado in a mixing bowl and mash together with a fork until the mixture is as smooth as you’d like. Once these two ingredients have been mixed together, add the celery, green onion, lemon juice, and Dijon mustard. Stir until everything is well-combined. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

To Finish:

Cut your pita in half and then scoop some of the egg salad in. Adding tomatoes can incorporate even more flavor into this delicious recipe, and leafy greens — think baby spinach or lettuce — can add some wonderful crunch.

This healthy twist on a classic recipe might just have you wondering why you ever used mayonnaise in the first place, especially since avocados are loaded with potassium, fiber and heart-healthy fats. Stay tuned for even more delicious, healthy recipes to come in the New Year.