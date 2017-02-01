Brillion Splits, Hilbert and Chilton Struggle

Paul L. Frazer

Times Journal Staff

Jan. 23

Lubner Leads Panthers

Faith Lubner hit 11 of 15 field goal attempts had nine rebounds and seven steals to lead the Reedsville Panthers (6-6, 10-6) to a 70-51 Big East victory over the Random Lake Rams (2-10, 2-14).

Reedsville gradually built themselves a 14 point 42-28 half time lead and only added onto that lead.

The Panthers played a solid game, as Lubner added seven assists to go along with her scoring, rebounding and overall floor play. Alexyss Schmidt added 12 points; and also grabbed 14 rebounds for a double, double while Emma Schneider had 12 points and Kylee Cook added nine points.

Reedsville: 42 28 70

Random Lake: 28 23 51

Reedsville: Lubner, 24 Schmidt, 12 Schneider, 12 Cook, 9 Stadler, 7 Zipperer, 4 Ebben, 2

Random Lake: (no individual statistics)

Jan. 24

Wolves Drop Road Tilt

Hilbert Wolves (4-7, 5-10) are now on a losing streak that has reached seven straight losses in a row as Cedar Grove-Belgium(4- 6, 5-9) administered yet another loss to the Wolves by a final 46-43 score.

Both teams struggled to score points in the first half, as the score was deadlocked at 18 points apiece.

Neither team could establish momentum throughout the second half, but the home team Rockets outscored Hilbert by the slimmest of margins, as the final score, 46-43 won the ball game for Cedar Grove-Belgium.

Hilbert woes continued as they shot just 31 percent from the floor in this game, and shot a less than a stellar, 11-17 (65 percent), from the free throw line. Makaylee Kuhn has 14 points Morgan Lau had 12 and Kat Schoen hit for 10 points, while Kuhn also grabbed the boards.

The Rockets were lead on offense by Melanie Obbink who scored 14 points, followed by Autumn Beutel who added 13 points, and Faith Buechler who had 10 points. Cedar Grove shot just a hair better then Hilbert from the floor (17-49, 34 percent) but hit just five of ten (50 percent) from the charity stripe.

Hilbert: 18 25 43

Cedar Grove: 18 28 46

Hilbert: Kuhn, 14 Lau, 12 Schoen, 10 Wiese, 5 Schaffer, 2

Cedar Grove:Obbink, 14 Beutel, 13 Buechler, 10 Bruggink, 4 Meerdink, 3 Green, 2

Kiel Continues to Roll

The Raiders from Kiel improved its record to 8-0 in the EWC and 12-3 overall as they used a 31 to 15 second half score, as they broke a tight 19-14 halftime lead over Chilton turning a tight game into a 50-39 final score.

Savana Walsdorf set the scoring pace for the Raiders with 25 points, and was followed by Megan Stemer with seven.

Nicole Stiefvater scored eight points and also yanked down seven boards, while Jenna Moehn had six points and seven big rebounds.

Chilton was once again plagued by turnovers (26) and also had some poor shot selections that contributed to the loss.

Chilton: 14 15 29

Kiel: 19 31 50

Chilton: Stiefvater, 8 Moehn, 7 Mortimer, 5 M. Schmitz, 4 A. Schmitz, 3

Kiel: Walsdorf, 25 Stemer, 7 Binversie, 5 Blatz, 5 Schobert, 4 Meyer, 2 Sixel, 2

Huskies Remain Winless

It was one of their better games of the 2016-17 season, yet they came up just a bit short. That pretty much explains how things have went for the New Holstein Huskies (0-9, 0-15) thus far.

New Holstein fell behind early by a 30-21 score at the half, but the Huskies came back and had Two Rivers almost on the ropes, before losing 45-42.

The visiting Two Rivers Purple Raiders (3-5, 6-10) did something after the halftime break that few teams have done all season long, they were outscored 21-15. New Holstein actually had a chance to win at the buzzer that ended the game.

Leading the charge for the Huskies was Mackenzie Doherty who scored a game high 16 points and Olivia Ondrejke had seven. Ally Rehrauer and Angela Henrickson each scored 11 points, and Madison Richards had seven.

Two Rivers: 30 15 45

New Holstein: 21 21 42

Two Rivers: Rehrauer, 11 Henrickson, 11 Richards, 7 Johnson, 6 Oakley, 5 Graff, 3 Behrendt, 2

New Holstein: Doherty, 16 Ondrejke, 7 Schmitz, 6 Halbach, 6 Hess, 4 Hansen, 2 Danes, 1

Valders in a Win

Brillion is a tough opponent to deal with, at least according to the Valders Vikings (7-1, 13-2) as they won a tough 56-58 victory over the Brillion Lions (4-5, 8-9).

Brillion made the night miserable for the host Vikings who felt fortunate to pull out the EWC contest.

Valders was up at the break by a 31-27 lead, but never really felt comfortable with leads that ranged from a point up, to as many as ten. During much of the second half the Lions just didn’t give up as Arial Heraly, scored 19 points, while Sara Braun had eight and Kat Keller seven.

Emma Wagner scored a game high 21 points while Alisa Wagner added 14 and Lindsey Glaeser had 11 points and nine rebounds. Valders committed just 11 turnovers; dished out nine assists, and also grabbed seven steals.

Brillion: 27 21 48

Valders: 31 25 56

Brillion: Heraly, 19 Braun, 8 Keller, 7 Cohen, 6 Kraus, 4 Popp, 2 Galoff, 2

Valders: E. Wagner, 21 A. Wagner, 14 Glaeser, 11 Hammel, 5 Everson, 5

Howards Notches Win

Howards Grove clobbered Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah in a Big East Conference game 66-16, and used Brittany Schaller’s 20 points, and 10 from Katiyinn Near in the 50 point rout.

The win gave the front running Tigers a 10-0 conference record, and an overall record of 13-1, while Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah is 3-7 conference, and 3-10 overall.

Elkhart Lake: 4 12 16

Howards Grove: 37 29 66

Elkhart Lake: (no individual statistics)

Howards Grove: Schaller, 20 Near, 10 Yancy, 9 Gerber, 8 Milz, 8 Stauss, 7 Binversie, 2 Schmid, 2

Reedsville Can’t Keep Up

Reedsville (5-6, 9-6) had their chances but couldn’t cash in. Faith Lubner had probably her worst career game, as she scored just a single point, and was 0-11 shooting from the field.

St. Mary jumped in with both feet and extended a 13 point halftime lead into a 14 point, 57-40 Big East Conference victory.

Reedsville lost the game in two areas, they shot just 39 percent (17-67) from the field and hit just two of 19 three point shots. The other area was handling the ball and making good decisions in when to shoot their shots.

Alexyss Schmidt had 22 points for the Panthers and also grabbed nine rebounds, but got precious little help from her teammates. Emma Schneider scored six points, and although Lubner had a bad game shooting the ball, she still contributed eight rebounds.

Alicia Thone scored 21 for the Zephyrs while Abbi Thelen added 17, while Syd Andersen scored eight.

Reedsville: 15 25 40

St. Mary: 28 29 57

Reedsville: Schmidt, 22 Schneider, 6 Ebben, 4 Christianson, 3 Stadler, 2 Zipperer, 2 Lubner,1

St. Mary: A. Thone, 21 Thelen, 17 S. Andersen, 8 R. Andersen, 7 Baatz, 2

Jan. 27

Stockbridge Rolls

Throughout the early part of their 2016-17 season, through all of the cancelations and the practices that were substituted for game type experience, the Indians have kept faith. Faith that maybe the athletic director or coach could schedule more games.

However that didn’t happen, and so when the 2016-17 season is winding down for most teams, Stockbridge (4-1) has now won four games and lost just one.

A trip over to Wisconsin Valley Lutheran (4-10) was just what the doctor ordered and as Stockbridge built themselves a nice 33-20 halftime lead then held on at the end to take a 66-56 victory back home to Stockbridge.

Stockbridge got a game a game high 26 points from Rhonda Cole, and 23 from Leigh Hermann, while Brianna Ecker had nine. Valley Lutheran had two people in double figures; Simeon Schuit had 22 while Cassidy Maroszek had 18.

Stockbridge: 33 33 66

Valley Lutheran: 20 36 56

Stockbridge: Cole, 26 Hermann, 23 Ecker, 9 Krebsbach, 8

Valley Lutheran: Schuit, 22 SchuitMaroszek, 18 Sawyer, 7 Betts, 7 Morgan, 2

Brillion Drops The Tigers

Chilton seems to be free-falling as they’ve dropped four of their last seven games. The latest to the Brillion Lions by a 33-24 score.

With the loss Chilton is 5-5 in the EWC and 8-7 overall, while Brillion is resting with a 4-5 conference mark and is 8-9 overall.

The two teams battled their way to a 14-11 score at halftime when, I’m sure, both coaches had some choice words for their teams. However the second half was no better as the two teams managed just 32 points, 19 by Brillion and 13 by Chilton.

Brillion shot just 31 percent from the field (11-37) and hit just one of their seven three point shots, and if weren’t for Brillion’s Sara Braun, 16 points, three rebounds and five steals, this game could have had a very different finish. Chilton got a team high six points from Lauren Mortimer, and five points from Alysha Bricki.

Chilton: 11 13 24

Brillion: 14 19 33

Chilton: Mortimer, 6 Brickl, 5 Stiefvater, 4 Moehn, 4 A. Schmitz, 3 M. Schmidt, 2

Brillion: Braun, 16 Beyer, 5 Cohen, 5 Kraus, 4 Keller, 2 Heraly, 1

Valders Tops Kiel

It was the big game of the week, this tussle between two of the area’s better teams.

However, all of the hype that may have accompanied the game was lost in the first half as Kiel fizzled and had no answers for the visiting Valders Vikings (8-1, 14-2) as they broke out to a 31-18 lead.

The second half was more of the same stuff as the first half, Valders outscored the home team Kiel Raiders 32-20, sealing a rousing 63-38 final score. Valders got a game high 18 points from Lindsey Glaeser, followed by Emma Wagner who had 17 and nine from Kendra Hammel.

Kiel got 11 points from Savana Walsdorf and seven from Brianna Walsh. Kiel had won four of its last five games, and seemed poised for a win, and move a step closer to the EWC title … but that sure didn’t happen.

Valders: 31 32 63

Kiel: 18 20 38

Sheboygan Falls a Winner

The Falcons struggled as the pesky New Holstein squad stayed in the game until the midway point of the second half. For the Huskies the first half was a trend that has bothered them all season long, they fall to double digit deficits, and this game was no different.

Although Sheboygan Falls has been struggling of late, they raced out to a 31-20 halftime lead, and did tack on eight more points during the second half to win going away, but I am sure gained some respect for New Holstein.

New Holstein got 11 points from both Kayla Guelig, and Mackenzie Doherty, and eight points form Olivia Ondrejka totaled eight. For Sheboygan Falls Alyssa Sommerfeid scored a game high 16 [oints followed by Emma Wollart 14 and Myja Durn who had ten.

New Holstein: 20 28 48

Sheboygan Falls: 31 36 67

New Holstein: Guelig, 11 Doherty, 11 Ondrejka, 8 Halbach, 7 Schmitz, 4 Danes, 4 Hansen, 2 Hess, 1

Sheboygan Falls: Sommerfeid, 16 Wollart, 14 Durn, 10 Girdaukas, 8 Verhulst, 5 Milne, 4 Mauer, 2 Smallwood, 2 Zeier, 2 Kleckner, 2 Antonie, 2

Reedsville Outlasts Lutheran

Reedsville topped the Sheboygan Lutheran Zephyrs, but it took two overtimes in this Big East Conference game.

Reedsville looked all business in the first half as they grabbed what seemed like a nice lead at the half, leading Sheboygan Lutheran (4-7, 5-11) 29-15.

However Sheboygan Lutheran eased back into the game and, by golly, tied the thing at 59 all and forced an overtime period. Neither team could score points in the first four minute overtime, leaving the score at 61-61, forcing yet another period.

However in this second overtime spat, Reedsville outscored their hosts 13-7, and walked off the floor with a hard fought 74 to 68 victory over the Zephyrs. Faith Lubner got right back in the saddle after her one point game and scored 25 points. She also had 10 rebounds, while Alexyss Schmidt had 23 points and nine rebounds … rounding out these Panther players in double figures was Kelsey Stadler had 12, and went 10-17 from the free throw line.

Sheboygan Lutheran was led by Decota Weigert with 26 points, and also had 19 rebounds, while Morgan Gottowski added 17, and Josie Pingle added 12.

Reedsville: 29 30 2 13 74

Sheb. Lutheran: 15 44 2 7 68

Reedsville: Luber, 25 Schmidt, 23 Stadler, 12 Zipperer, 7 Schneider, 4 Cook, 3

Sheboygan Lutheran: Weigert, 26 Gottowski, 17 Pingle, 12 Mendez, 7 Oberreich, 4 Egbert, 2

Resorters Suffer Another Loss

Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah saw its Big East Conference record fall to 3-8, and their overall record to 3-11. While Kohler inched closer to the .500 mark in conference play, 5-6, and overall now stand at 7-9.

Elkhart Lake trailed Kohler by just a six point (26-22) halftime deficit and had to think that they into the game. However that opinion would be wrong as the Resorters never offered up a real challenge during the second have and the final score was 56-42.

Cammie Schmitz had a career night with 24 points, but got little help as only Sonia Schubert added eight. Cecilia Zieilke scored 23 points, and Molly Thomack added the points.

Elkhart Lake: 22 20 42

Kohler: 26 30 56

Elkhart Lake: Schmitz, 24 Schubert, 8 Feldmann, 3 Bahr, 2 Zom, 2 Nelson, 1

Kohler: Zieilke, 23 Tomack, 10 Ranzelmann, 9 Farrell, 5 Keller, 5 Schuller, 4

Hilbert Digs a Huge Hole

Hilbert scored just seven first half points while the Howards Grove Tigers seemed to be putting on a clinic. They raced out to a 24 point 31-7 halftime lead. It was by far one of their worst losses of the season.

Although the Wolves did maintain a competitive second half, the damage had already been done in that disastrous first half.

Absolutely nothing went right for Hilbert in that first half, and I am sure that Coach Wiese will attempt to fix the problems, although not scoring enough points might be a hard thing to fix.

Howards Grove (12-0, 15-1) had three players in double figures, Sam Yancy, 17 while Addi Gerber, and Brittany Schaller had 14 each. Makaylee Kuhn had ten points to lead Hilbert, and Delaney Wiese had seven points.

Howards Grove: 31 29 60

Hilbert: 7 24 31

Big East Standings

CON. ALL

Howards Grove 12—0 15—1

Oostburg, 11—1 12—4

Ozaukee, 10—2 13—4

Manitowoc Lutheran, 9—2 13—3

Mishicot, 6—5 8—6

Reedsville, 6—6 10—6

Kohler, 5—6 7—9

Cedar Grove-Belgium, 5—6 6—9

Sheboygan Lutheran, 4—7 5-11

Hilbert, 4—8 5-11

Elkhart Lake-Glen, 3—8 3-11

St. Mary Catholic, 2—9 5-11

Random Lake, 2-10 2-14

Sheboygan Christian, 1-10 3-12

EWC Standings

CON. ALL

Valders, 8—1 14—2

Kiel, 8—1 12—4

Roncalli, 5—4 9—8

Chilton, 5—5 8—7

Sheboygan Falls, 4—5 7—7

Brillion, 4—5 8—9

Two Rivers, 3—6 4-11

New Holstein, 0-10 0-16