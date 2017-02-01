County Board Concerned with Aging and Data Gathering

Supervisors reviewed and suggested changes to 2014-2019 Strategic Plan

By Patrick Mares

Times Journal Staff

County administrator Todd Romanesko, went over the Calumet County Strategic Plan 2014-2019 with the help of several county staff members. The plan has five goals for the county: develop and maintain and highly functioning county board; attract, develop and maintain a highly functioning county staff; develop an internal and external communication plan; maintain high quality services and programs and develop a program to sustain the county’s economy.

Supervisor Matthew Budde asked the board to add board orientation into the plan. While the board currently offers orientation, it was remarked that this program has been cut back in recent years and a more thorough orientation would be useful to new members.

Supervisor Alice Connors stated that informational sessions would be useful for existing as well as new board members. In response supervisor Merlin Gentz asked if supervisors could be provided with a checklist, so existing supervisors could indicate information they are more or less familiar with.

Budde asked if the county monitored its services and programs with outcome based measures. County administrator Todd Romanesko stated that those were used or adopted where possible. Where they did not exist, the county works to chip out or builds towards these systems as possible, he said.

Human resources manager Michelle Wright told the board of their 240 some employees, they had listed turnover of 60 employees. She stated that this was an area where additional data mining was needed. This number included a large number of seasonal and temporary employees in addition to the internal transfers that took place this year. Wright stated that getting actionable numbers on employee retention will be a priority for the department going forward.

Community economic development director Mary Kohrell stated that she had personally arranged listening sessions with the individual municipalities in Calumet. “That was what led us to having a county wide economic development plan that worked closely with the communities,” she said.

The board then split into subcommittees who worked with county officials to offer recommendations to the plan.

Subcommittee Recommendations

Sheriff Mark Ott reported his subcommittee was most concerned about the increased caseload facing the county. He specifically outlined a combination of an aging population, increasing diversity, drug and substance abuse, and the effects of state and federal actions on local programs. The group recommended continuing cross department work with the District Attorney’s office, courts and judges. Ott highlighted the importance of a continuing evaluation of programs and facilities including: jail, PSA, mental health, and medical for efficiencies. “Continuing to do more with less,” he said. In addition, the increasing cultural diversity in the county will require training for accommodation of other cultures. The group felt the top priority in the coming years will be securing necessary funding.

The second work group felt the county needed to focus on goal five, workforce development. Calumet has relatively low unemployment rates, and the group suggested the county focus on its role as a conduit between businesses labor needs and area educational institutions. They also were worried about the aging agricultural workforce, noting the average age for a farmer is currently 67. They suggested evaluating ordinances to promote the next generation of agriculture. Young farmers will not be able to afford the larger farms typical today and the work group noted that homesteads and other buildings were often abandoned on these operations, which they suggested my benefit the county more if Calumet encouraged repurposing.

Supervisor Mary Schwalenberg presented findings from her group suggesting the county increase awareness of aging programs including caregiver support and safety and allot resources to ensure maximum safety standards were in place for recipients and caregivers. The group suggested lobbying legislators to change payment methodology for Medicaid transportation, noting that there was a flaw in the current system. They asked for regular updates to supervisors on performance, funding impacts, and demands on the county, and prioritized educating and motivating legislators.

The third group suggested the county assess which departments will be most impacted by increasing diversity, providing the data and any necessary education to relevant county boards and departments. They cited regionalization as an impactful trend on the county’s services and programs and asked that the county prioritized services and dollar levels desired of offered services as Calumet becomes more self reliant.

The sub group headed by highway commissioner Brian Glaeser focused on the decreasing availability of state and especially federal road funding. They suggested that the county may need to look at an increased gas tax, registration fees or a 0.5 percent sales tax to prevent borrowing for projected road maintenance projects. They considered ground and service water quality troubling and suggested the county consider permitting limits on animal units to protect the county’s water supplies.

Wright’s subcommittee asked that the county record useful metrics for talent recruitment, retention and success. This included looking at average time at the county before loss of personnel and collecting data during exit interviews to allow for latter investigation of trends. They were also concerned with the county branding, suggesting Calumet assess the current state and needs with regards to it’s brand. This would include the county’s digital presence, informational videos and documentation to encourage good impressions, both from citizens and potential economic interests.

