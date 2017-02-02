Hilbert Keeps it Going, Chilton Stalls

By Paul L. Frazer

Times Journal Staff

Jan. 23

Brillion Tops Reedsville

It was almost a cross town rivalry. The two schools are about eight miles apart; Reedsville people work in Brillion, and some Brillionites have relation living in Reedsville.

Usually accommodating to one another … until sports is played between these two communities, and then the best description would be that war has been declared.

Such was the atmosphere on Monday, a week ago with the first half the score a tie at 23.

Throughout most of the second half the two teams stayed within shooting distance. However Reedsville (1-6, 4-8) faltered a bit during the second half and Brillion emerged with a 51-44 victory.

Reedsville lost the battle of the backboards. That had to hurt a bit and those 13 turnovers, some at inopportune times. Maybe 9-16 at the foul line hurt … however the biggest blow to Reedsville winning this game was the Panthers committing 23 fouls, and Dawson Farmer fouling out.

In addition Levi Otto and Braiden Dvorachek played with four fouls near the end of the game … that fact was probable the proverbial straw that broke the Panthers back.

Dvorachek had a game high 16 points, while Brody Kiekhaefer added seven points, while Austin Schmidt grabbed six boards.

Brillion (1-5, 3-10) got double figures from Tyler Suess at 14 and Trevor Jandrey added 11 points, six rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Reedsville: 23 21 44

Brillion: 23 28 51

Reedsville: Dvorachek, 16 Kiekhaefer, 7 Otto, 6 Farmer, 6 Schmidt, 6 Wendland, 3

Brillion: T. Suess, 14 Jandrey, 11 D. Swartz, 7 Q. Swartz, 5 G. Schlender, 4 Brouillard, 4 Menzel, 4 Bonick, 2

Hilltoppers Nipped

It was close. St. Lawrence (2-9) gave up a 12-point deficit heading into the second half, and when you usually struggle for points. It’s lights-out … however that wasn’t the case in this game.

St. Lawrence kept chopping that 12-point lead and the host Mishicot Indians became concerned that the Hilltoppers wouldn’t cooperate, and let the Indians win their first game of the 2016-17 season.

However at the final buzzer, the Indians had indeed won their first game of the 2016-17 season, and now stand at 1-10.

There were two things that probably cost St. Lawrence the win, 19 fouls (one player fouling out and two others playing with four), and the other thing that spelled doom for the Hilltoppers was the fact that they committed 26 turnovers … you very seldom win that way.

Jean-Paul Ajide had a superb game, he scored 27 points, hitting 11 of 27 shots from the field, went 5-6 from the free throw line, and had 18 rebounds. Marcelino Jean had 19 points and eight rebounds while Davee Vang added 11 points and had seven rebounds.

Mishicot had five players in double figures, Conner Reinhart with 20, Bernard Zipperer and Paul Skwor with 14, Nichol Bartz had 11, and Bryce Henninger added 10. Mishicot also shot 27-59 from the field for 46 percent, mixed in with those 59 shots was the fact that 21 were from three-point distance … and 10 hit pay dirt.

St. Lawrence: 25 43 68

Mishicot: 37 35 72

St. Lawrence: Ajide, 27 Jean, 19 Vang, 11 Howard, 5 Luevano, 4 Martinez, 1 Burg, 1

Mishicot: Reinhart, 20 Zipperer, 14 Skwor, 14 Bartz, 11 Henninger, 10 Urbanek, 3

Kiel on Top

The Raiders build themselves a 15-point 37 to 22 lead at Sheboygan Lutheran, but allowed the Crusaders to get back into the game with some hot shooting in this nonconference game.

However near the end of this game, Kiel (6-5) made some offensive plays as well as some on defense.

Sheboygan Lutheran (7-8) members of the Big East Conference had absolutely no answer to the backboard play of Austin Goehring, 14 rebounds and Jon Meyer who had five plus 10 points. This was one of Kiel’s better games of the season that got some balanced scoring, 21 points from Trent Nickel and four assists, while Justin Dedering scored 18 points, 13 from Zach Zorn.

Sheboygan Lutheran got 15 points from Jared Jurss and Vincent Montazella, while Evan Olsen added 12.

It would seem that at least during this nonconference affair neither team was concentrating on their defensive play.

Kiel: 37 42 79

Sheboygan Lutheran: 22 49 71

Kiel: Nickel, 21 Dedering, 18 Zorn, 13 Meyer, 10 Goehring, 8 Hassinger, 6 Winkel, 3

Sheboygan Lutheran: Jurss, 15 Montazella, 15 Olsen, 12 Splittgerber, 8 Schimberg, 8 Ashe, 5 Grabowski, 4 Neuaone, 2 Leland, 2

A Tight Fit

If you missed this one between New Holstein (7-0, 11-1), you missed a barn burner as they would say.

This game was hosted by Valders (6-2, 10-4), and the bleachers were at capacity. And with the exception of the final score, this game had a bit of everything, some good offense, timely defense, and of course … some individual play that was worth the price of admission.

The two teams battled throughout the first half with the Huskies holding an eight point 40-32 lead.

Both teams knew exactly what they needed to do, pressure the other team and get the shooters in good position for their shots.

This game was won and lost on the shooting of both teams. In this department New Holstein clearly won this battle as they shot 46 percent overall, and went 9 for 17 in three point shooting. Both teams played solid floor play and choice their shots well.

However in the final analysis New Holstein simply shot better, and played a better game.

The Huskies had a balanced attack, as once again Nolan Beime had 20 points and six rebounds, while Ryan Steffes added 18 points, and hit 4-5 three point shots. Carson Heus and Devin Schisel each scored 10 points.

Valders got another strong effort from Luke Goedeke, a game high 27 points, but he wasn’t really a factor on the glass, as he handled just four rebounds. Kyle Tuma scored 19 points, and was the game’s leading rebounder with eight.

Of course there’s always the rematch which is scheduled for Feb. 17 in New Holstein, and I’m sure it’s a date that everybody in Valders has circled on their calendar; it ought to be another barn-burner.

New Holstein: 40 26 66

Valders: 32 28 60

New Holstein: Beime, 20 Steffes, 18 Heus, 10 Schisel, 10 Schrage, 5 James, 3

Valders: Goedeke, 27 Tuma, 19 Sundsmo, 7 Zipperer, 2 Fletcher, 2 Faucett, 2 Beimborn, 1

Chilton Dropped by the Purple Raiders

Another tough loss for the Tigers (0-7, 1-11) this time to the Purple Raiders from Two Rivers who established a 16 point 36-20 half time lead.

It seemed to be that old bug-a- boo that has hurt Chilton all season long … poor shooting or shot selection.

Two Rivers came into this Eastern Wisconsin Conference game with a 5-3, and 7-7 overall record, and thus far has not shown the consistence necessary to challenge for the conference title, but they have been playing better lately.

Two Rivers built their 36-20 halftime lead and had no intension of letting the game slip away, and marched right out and padded their lead to as much as 20 points. Dawson Kiphart had a game high 18 points followed by Rudy Montoya who had 11 points and nine rebounds.

Coach Cory Behnke is shuffling his troops in and out of the game with greater frequency, which is a luxury because it gives underclassmen a taste of varsity basketball. Junior Payton Meyer scored 12 points followed by sophomore Jake Criter with 10.

Two Rivers: 36 28 64

Chilton: 20 21 41

Two Rivers: Kiphart, 18 Montoya, 11 Van Ess, 9 Daffner, 8 President, 6 Gordon, 5 Hendrickson, 3 Shillcox, 2 Veldre, 2

Jan. 24

Hilbert Win Over Blazers

It was a nonconference game, but was also a tune-up game, one where Coach Nate Wesener and his staff might have a chance to do some things that they wouldn’t in a conference game.

The NEW Lutheran Blazers (6-7) from the Packerland Conference probably wanted the win more than the host Wolves, but nonconference or not, Hilbert wanted a win.

Whether Hilbert came to play or not was answered in the first five or six minutes of the first half … as Hilbert held an upper hand they would keep throughout the remainder of the game. By the midway break, the Wolves had rang up a 19 point 45-26 lead.

Although NEW Lutheran found their shooting range in the second half, the issue had already been settled, and the final 76-56 final score told the story. Sam Merstein had 14 points, Will Laatsch added 12 and Mitch Lynch had 10.

Hilbert had the usual suspects leading the way in scoring with Jack Halbach, and Grant Propson getting 16 each, while Tristan Konen had 14, Kody Krueger 12, while Conner Kuhn had six points, but led both teams with seven rebounds.

NEW Lutheran: 26 30 56

Hilbert: 45 31 76

NEW Lutheran: Meestein, 14 Laatsch, 12 Lynch, 10 Sabel, 8 Reister, 4 Cantwell, 3 Waldschmidt, 2 Siudzinski, 2 Kindt, 1

Hilbert: Halbach, 16 Propson, 16 Konen, 14 Ko. Krueger, 12 Ky. Krueger, 9 Kuhn, 6 Gruett, 2 Lau, 1

Hilltoppers Get The Win

St. Lawrence Seminary got themselves their third win of the season, and it was on the road, as they toppled Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah 57-46.

St. Lawrence used a bit of balanced scoring to win this game, as the Resorters dropped to 3-11 overall, while St. Lawrence raised its record to 3-9 on the season.

Elkhart Lake actually had a 24-20 lead at the half before the Hilltoppers brought out their whipping sticks and completely outplayed Elkhart Lake in the latter part of the second half.

The Hilltoppers completely dominated the glass as they had 39 rebounds to Elkhart Lake’s 19. That disadvantage was prevalent in the second half. Marcelino Jean had 16 points, while Isai Luevano and Jean-Paul Ajide each had 15 points,

Elkhart Lake got 11 points from Caleb Broddus was the only Resorter in double figures, but Dante Miller, and Tyler Schultz had nine points each, while Max Kossman had seven.

St. Lawrence: 20 37 57

Elkhart Lake: 24 22 46

St. Lawrence: Jean, 16 Luevano, 15 Ajide, 15 Vang, 5 Yeakley, 3 Martinez, 2 Mba, 2

Elkhart Lake: Broddus, 11 Miller, 9 T. Schultz, 9 Koosman, 7 Kiahn, 5 Vigiletti, 3 Bahr, 2

Jan. 26

Brillion Tops Chilton

A horrendous first half, where both teams combined for just 20 points led to a kind of ho-hum finish as Brillion (2-7, 4-12) topped the Chilton Tigers (0-8, 1-13) 36-25.

Both squads were ice-cold, as Chilton shot just 16 percent from the floor and Brillion wasn’t much better at 34 percent.

I’m sure that the first half of this game won’t be aired anytime soon. As both squads are having a down season, any kind of a win will be accepted.

Kevin Broeckel had nine points while Nathan Moehn and Jake Criter each had four points.

In a strange twist to an already perplexing season, Chilton hit just one of 26 two point field goals, a feat that I’ve never seen.

Tyler Suess, and Trevor Jandrey each had 12 points for the Lions, and Dylan Schwartz added nine, while Tyler Suess, 11, and Jandrey, five lead in rebounding.

Chilton: 7 18 25

Brillion: 13 23 36

Chilton: Broeckel, 9 Criter, 4 Moehn, 4 Schmitz, 3 Brandt, 3 Meyer, 2

Brillion: T. Suess, 12 Jandrey, 12 D. Schwartz, 7 G. Schlender, 3 D. Suess, 2

New Holstein Gets Another Victory

The Sheboygan Falls Falcons slipped into New Holstein (8-0, 11-1) last Thursday looking for a win, and although the Falcons stayed with New Holstein over the first 18 minutes, it seemed inevitable and was only a matter of time before the Huskies got their offensive game going.

Sheboygan Falls (4-4, 7-5) has a few weapons of its own, like Trey Hake and Jared Petrie, but New Holstein has a solid core of four or five players who can score 20 points in a night. The Falcons Trey Hake had 23 points while Brayden Much added 12.

New Holstein got 24 points from Devin Schisel, while Nolan Beime had 19 points and seven rebounds, and Ryan Steffes had 14, including a 3-5 night from three point land, and Carson Heus had 13.

Sheboygan Falls: 36 29 65

New Holstein: 40 43 83

Sheboygan Falls: Heke, 23 Much, 12 Tenpas, 10 Petrie, 9 Krist, 6 Clark, 3 Schibur, 3 A. Schmitt, 2

New Holstein: Schisel, 24 Beime, 19 R. Steffes, 14 Heus, 13 Schrage, 8 James, 4 C. Steffes, 1

Valders Improves

Valders opened up a 29-18 half time lead, and sustained it for the rest of this EWC game at Kiel a week ago Thursday.

Kyle Tuma had a game high 25 points for the Vikings, while Luke Goedeke added 22. This was an important win, as it kept the Vikings just 1.5 games out of first place.

For Kiel, Trent Nickel had 21, Austin Goehring add 15 and Justin Dedering had 13 points, in a game that they probably had to win to stay anywhere in the chase for the conference crown, as their record dipped to 4-3 in conference play, and are 6-6 overall.

Valders: 29 33 62

Kiel: 18 39 57

Valders: Tuma, 25 Goedeke, 22 Dallas, 7 Sundsmo, 6 Beimborn, 2

Kiel: Nickel, 21 Goehring, 15 Dedering, 13 Hassinger, 3 Zorn, 3 Meyer, 2

Howards Grove Thumps Elkhart Lake

A 22-point lead for a team that is positioning itself to take on Hilbert for the Big East championship isn’t going to let go of that bone.

That was the prospect that Elkhart Lake faced when the Tigers waltzed out to a 31-9 lead by the half of this game.

Howards Grove held a huge edge in the rebounding department, and the way the Tigers were shooting, there was no way that Elkhart Lake could get back into this game.

The Grovers again got balanced scoring as no less than three players had double figures, and two others were on the verge of a double figure night.

Jordan Peterson had 15 points followed by Bryce Pedin and Darek Stauss who had 11 points each, and Peter Grimm added nine. The Resorters had just one player in double figures as Caleb Broddus had 14.

Howards Grove: 31 37 68

Elkhart Lake: 9 21 30

Howards Grove: Peterson, 15 Stauss, 11 Pedin, 11 Grimm, 9 Holzman, 8 Baldwin, 5 Dirker, 5 Reinemann, 3 Fritz, 1

Elkhart Lake: Broddus, 14 T. Schultz, 6 Klahn, 6 Bahr, 2

Hilbert Stops the Rockets

Cedar Grove-Belgium Rockets have been on a roll lately, and were looking to stop Hilbert in its tracks and improve on already decent 7-3, 12-3 record.

The Rockets came into this contest on a nine-game winning streak and were looking to extend that streak.

And it looked like Cedar Grove was serious about grabbing a victory. They had played a tough first half (behind 34-29) and seemed on the verge of maybe a upset of sorts … nah, not going to happen.

Hilbert (10-1, 14-1) opened themselves a double digit lead and never looked back as they broke the Rockets nine-game winning streak.

Cedar Grove had a balanced attack as four players scored in double figures, led by Jason Von Heimburg had 15, followed by Josh Wiese with 13, Reid Hilbelink with 12, and Ethan Brochtup with 10.

Hilbert’s Connor Kuhn scored a season high 23 points as he hit 10 straight two-point field goals, was 3-4 from the free throw line, had nine rebounds, had two steals and a blocked shot. Kody Krueger scored 18 points, while Jack Halbach score in double figures with 16 points.

Hilbert shot 56 percent from the field, and that includes three point shots, had just ten turnovers, and had ten steals.

Cedar Grove: 29 29 58

Hilbert: 34 41 75

Cedar Grove: Heimburg, 15 Wiese, 13 Hilbelink, 12 Brochtup, 10 Villa, 8

Hilbert: Kuhn, 23 Ko. Krueger, 18 Halbach, 16 Ky Krueger, 6 Propson, 6 Konen, 4 Simon, 2

Zephyrs Stop the Panthers

Reedsville (2-8, 5-10) battled the St. Mary Catholic Zephyrs for most of this Big East Conference game. But in the end the Zephyrs made some crucial plays down the stretch. St. Mary and the Panthers put up a spirited first half, but the Zephyrs had a just enough to earn themselves a tight 30-27 lead at the break.

The second half wasn’t quite as close as the first as St. Mary Catholic (5-6, 8-7) gradually put some distance between the two teams.

In the end St. Mary had a few more plays, and some Reedsville mistakes made all the difference in the world. The Zephyrs won 55-43, for the eighth time in 15 games, while the host Panther’s record in the conference slipped to 2-8.

Jordan Lacey scored a game high 22 points and he had some help from Mitchell Fischer who had 14 points and six rebounds. Grant Boyson was the game’s top rebounder with eight, and also scored six points.

The Panthers Brevin Wendland scored 14 points, while Braiden Dvorachek scored 13 points and also had six rebounds.

However the rest of the Panthers scored just 16 points, and also missed a golden opportunity to get back on the winning track.

St. Mary: 30 26 56

Reedsville: 27 16 43

St. Mary: Lacey, 22 Fischer, 14 Boyson, 6 Jack, 6 Griffith, 4 Nackers, 3

Reedsville: Wendland, 14 Dvorachek, 13 Otto, 6 Farmer, 5 Korstad, 3 Schmidt, 2

Jan. 28

Howards Comes Out on Top of New Holstein

Howards Grove Tigers (12-3) used a balanced attack with four players in double figures, and played a strong floor game to take a 78-70 verdict.

New Holstein’s (12-2) offense consisted of Nolan Beime with 20 points, Devon Schisel with 18 and Ryan Steffes and his 17 points.

This was a nonconference game that showcased two of the better teams in Northeastern Wisconsin, and the game was played that way. Howards Grove had a close 34-30 score at half time, and the second half was more of the same.

Howards Grove got a game high 28 points from Bryce Pedrin, while Eric Reinemann scored 18 points and also pulled down 11 rebounds. Caleb Holzman scored 14 points, while Jack Baldwin added 10.

New Holstein: 30 40 70

Howards Grove: 34 44 78

New Holstein: Beime, 20 Schisel, 18 R. Steffes, 17 Heus, 5 James, 4 Schrage, 3 Schroeder, 3

Howards Grove: Pedin, 28 Reinemann, 16 Holzman, 14 Baldwin, 10 Stauss, 6 Grimm, 2 Free, 2

Southern Door Takes a Win

Down by just 11 points at the half, Chilton (1-13) had to be feeling good about their game. After all the Eagles were one of the better teams in Door County, and were leading their conference, the Packerland, by a healthy margin.

Although the half time scoreboard showed the Eagles leading, maybe the Tigers could keep their focus at the game at hand, and maybe even grab a victory.

However that heady thinking turned into just another loss as Southern Door outscored the host Tigers in the second half 32-24, and took a victory back to Door County by a 73-54 final score.

Kyle Daoust had a game high 21 points and 10 boards while Nick LeCaptain added 20 and Derik LaCaptain finished with 14 points and nine rebounds. Sam Gerend had seven points and Max Pierre had four points and six rebounds.

Southern Door: 41 32 73

Chilton: 30 24 54

Southern Door: Daoust, 21 N. LeCaptain, 20 D. LeCaptain, 14 Gerend, 7 Pierre, 4 Ross, 3 Delveaux, 2 Clafin, 2

Chilton: Criter, 20 Kapral, 13 Broeckel, 6 Meyer, 4 Weber, 4 Moehn, 3 Mueller, 2 Bowe, 2

Jan. 27

Stockbridge, 66 at Valley Lutheran, 56

Jan. 28

Brillion, 40 at Roncalli, 68

Big East Conference Standings

CON. ALL

Hilbert, 10—1 14—1

Howards Grove, 8—2 12—3

Sheboygan Christian, 8—2 10—3

Cedar Grove-Belgium, 7—3 12—3

Sheboygan Lutheran, 7—4 9—7

Kohler, 6—4 10—4

Ozaukee, 6—4 8—6

Random Lake, 6—5 7—7

St. Mary Catholic, 5—6 8—7

Oostburg, 5—6 6—9

Manitowoc Lutheran, 2—8 4-11

Reedsville, 2—8 5-10

Elkhart Lake-Glen, 1-10 3-13

Mishicot, 0-10 1-13

EWC Standings

CON. ALL

New Holstein, 8—0 12—2

Valders, 7—2 11—4

Two Rivers, 6—3 8—7

Kiel, 4—3 6—6

Sheboygan Falls, 4—4 7—5

Roncalli, 2—6 4-10

Brillion, 2—7 4-12

Chilton, 0—8 1-13