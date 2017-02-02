Tech Ed Program is Alive At Stockbridge

By Ben Rodgers

Times Journal Staff

The new part-time technology education teacher at Stockbridge Public Schools likens himself to legendary Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre.

Wayne Hoffmann has a dash of silver hair, decades of shop/classroom experience under his belt and has come out of retirement, twice.

But unlike the old gunslinger, Hoffmann has plans and knows exactly what he wants to do and where he wants to be in the coming years.

“The kids want me to stay,” he said. “It’s the perfect fit for retirement, so as long as I can keep going I’ll be coming back.”

Hoffmann is in the classroom two hours each school day. This will be his 40th year teaching technology education.

“I’m glad I could come back and help,” Hoffmann said. “I’m finding the students here are unique. They have very few problems and they want to learn.”

Hoffmann knew this was what he wanted to do since he was a sophomore at Kohler High School.

After graduating from UW-Stout in 1976 he headed west to Jasper, Minn., and taught there for three years before he headed back to Wisconsin.

From 1979 to 2011 he taught technology education at Cedar Grove-Belgium High School.

Then Hoffmann decided to call it a career in education, for the first time.

Two years later he was back at Howards Grove for two school years, before he retired for a second time.

It wasn’t long until Hoffmann had lunch with Todd Fischer, Stockbridge associate principal.

“At first he wasn’t enthusiastic, but I talked to him about our kids and staff and school and community and then he started asking more questions. Eventually he said ‘I’m interested,’” said Fischer.

His arrival in Stockbridge has resurrected technology education from a three-year hiatus.

The small class sizes helped make the choice to come back easier.

“The interaction with the students is so much better. I can meet their personal needs better,” Hoffmann said.

Plus because this isn’t his first rodeo Hoffmann has been able to hit the ground running. In his first semester he has already applied for two grants and was awarded one from Wisconsin Public Service for $1,000.

He plans to work solar power into the high school curriculum with the grant this semester.

Right now Stockbridge offers his class to middle school students once a quarter and also to high school students as an elective.

According to Mike Valentyn, guidance counselor, 17 of the 58 high school students at Stockbridge High School are currently enrolled in introduction to technology.

“He’s planning to develop curriculum now in the second semester for students who signed up based on the skills they have,” Valentyn said. “It could be in the areas of woodworking, machine shop, CAD (computer-aided design) or small engines.”

The desire to bring the program back came from the community, according to Chad Marx, Stockbridge principal.

“All of our classes are important, but especially classes like this because we want opportunities for our kids,” Marx said. “Not every kid is a fit for the regular, traditional classroom and we need opportunities for all of our kids. We’ve been getting information from our community and businesses in the community that these skills are in demand.”

Jobs that feature the skills taught by Hoffmann are in demand, according to one area expert, who wants a partnership with the Stockbridge School District.

“We have found that the workforce for the building industry is depleting due to the surge of technology in our society,” said Shelly Van Skyhawk, membership and workforce development manager at Home Builders Association of the Fox Cities. “Our goal is to educate, inspire and encourage young people and adults that the trades are a very successful and profitable career path.”

Currently Stockbridge has two of the roughly 20 students in the first Automotive Youth Education System course offered by Fox Valley Technical College. Those students receive credit from the high school and FVTC for completion. They also spend time employed by different automotive employers.

Marx said the school is open to work with employers and trade schools to help students.

“Even though we’re a small district we still want to provide as many opportunities for our kids as we can,” he said.

Down the hall Hoffmann is shaping a curriculum that blends old and new technologies. Even though this is his 40th year in the shop/classroom, he still understands the primary purpose – to get students into programs that can help them find employment in the skilled trades.

“I’m a firm believer in that,” he said. “If we help one student get a career, we did our job.”