CACS Additions Promising

New seventh and eighth grades are ‘awesome’ according to students

By Patrick Mares

Times Journal Staff

Chilton Area Catholic School Principal Liz Rollmann said the two additional grades had been asked about for years.

“I always said, we don’t have the space and we can’t afford it,” she said.

But in the spring of 2015 CACS distributed a SWOT survey to parents, surveying strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats.

Rollmann said there were very noticeable themes.

“It came up over and over as our weakness as well as an opportunity. … And so that survey triggered us to think about it. We decided to see if there was interest.”

There was certainly interest. This year 11 of the 17 sixth graders returned to take part in the experiment in addition to two eighth graders.

“We thought we would (add) seventh grade then add eighth grade, but we had a couple who were interested. We thought, well, we were going to add it eventually. Just do it. So we did,” Rollmann told us.

The biggest challenge she says was remodeling the school to accommodate the extra students and classes. But the parish was up to the task. Rollmann told us, “The parishioners support this school like no other parish. Volunteers from the parish came in and painted. They are great grandparents. They don’t even have kids here or great grandkids here and they just come in.”

This year, the two grades are receiving combined instruction at their respective grade levels.

But thanks to class sizes the students get more than enough individualized attention to make up for the combination.

“13 to one, you can’t complain,” Rollmann told us.

Rollmann told us they believe the benefits of a K-8 program are worth it.

“All the research shows that a K-8 program is going to prepare them with the character, social, all of that much better then throwing them into a large middle school,” she said.

Other benefits include two years of faith formation that may have been otherwise missed, a smoother transition for families interested in Catholic high school programs, the support of the family atmosphere between classmates and siblings that is lost when students end up at differing middle schools and academics. “In the last 10 years at Chilton High School, every year but 2009 we had valedictorians or saludictorians,” Rollmann said. And while their indoor physical education facilities may be modest, Rollman can name four D1 athletes who have come out of their program in her 20 year tenure.

For those who had been considering CACS but were held back for financial reasons, the school is also now part of the Wisconsin Parental Choice Program.

What do Students Say?

Eighth grade students Austin Arnold and Zenaida Rodriguez had spent their last school year at different places. Arnold was at St. Mary St. Micheal in Clarke Mills. Rodriguez spent the year at Divine Favor in Kiel. Both will be going to Roncalli High School in Manitowoc next year.

Arnold was glad to be back at CACS, not a little bit because his mother isn’t on the teaching staff here. “It’s more laid back. Last year that school was tiny. And mom was there so you couldn’t get away with anything, because she was right across the hall from me,” he said.

Seventh grade student John Kost told us what they’d been learning in their religion classes this year. “We’re studying the technical parts of the Bible. We’re doing an overview of the Bible and learning more in depth about the specifics of it,” he said.

When asked how they felt the year had been going so far, Kost and classmate Allison Pingel immediately responded with one word, “awesome.”