Sturgeon Spearing Season is Near

By Ben Rodgers

Times Journal Staff

A combination of the perfect habitat, and systematic resource management has lead to the “good old days” of sturgeon spearing according to the one man in the know about such things.

“In terms of abundance there’s a lot more fish in the system now than probably in the last century,” said Ryan Koenigs, Chilton native and Winnebago System sturgeon biologist with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

Lake Winnebago is home to the lake sturgeon, and the spearing season, which kicks off on Feb. 11, is truly one of a kind.

For up to 16 days the frozen waters of Lake Winnebago will transfer into a number of small villages where up to 13,000 people will stare at a hole in the ice for a chance to spear a fish that can be up to 100 years old.

But because of tighter management and the natural resource of Lake Winnebago more big fish have been speared in the last 10 years.

“There’s only one other location where such a season takes place and that is in Michigan, but they have a cap harvest at six fish,” Koenigs said. “Two years ago we have more than 2,100 fish harvested from the Lake Winnebago System. This is really a unique opportunity for people to take part in. There isn’t anything else like this in the world.”

One part of the equation that makes spearing so successful here is the cap on fish speared. Once any cap is hit the season is declared complete. Once any cap is within 90 percent of being reached the season will only go for one more day.

The cap numbers this year are 430 juvenile females, 950 adult females, and 1,175 adult males. Those numbers allow populations to stay at a stable rate.

The other factor is that Lake Winnebago provides ideal conditions for sturgeon during all stages of their life cycle.

Of course numbers of fish and habitats don’t mean anything when it comes to being clutch with a spear. The average time between landing a sturgeon is eight years. Some who are more dedicated have scouted locations on Winnebago as soon as the ice was thick enough. Others can go decades between landing a sturgeon.

While there is luck involved Koenigs said the keys to landing a sturgeon are water clarity, which can be influenced by a number of factors, and the population of lake fly larvae, called red worms, and dead or dying gizzard shad.

No other sport allows someone the chance at landing a 200 plus pound fish from a lake that is close to 100 years old.

Sturgeon spearing on Lake Winnebago dates back to the winter of 1931-32. The biggest fish ever recorded was at 212 pounds in 2010. According to Koenigs the majority of the top 10 biggest sturgeons on record were caught in the past 10 years.

“There are fish out there right now that would break the state record of 212 pounds by a large margin,” he said.

The hunt and the thrill of the catch is enough to draw throngs of people out to the ice.

The documentary “Frozen Chosen,” which is on Netflix, chronicles two families who make sturgeon spearing a generational affair. It also shows off some of the culture and camaraderie the sport has to offer.

“The sturgeon recourse is what provides the opportunity for the spear fishery, but it’s really the social and cultural aspects of the sport that keep people coming back year after year,” Koenigs said.