Big Fish Equals Big Money in Stockbridge

By Ben Rodgers

With the opening of the sturgeon spearing season, the sleepy hamlet of Stockbridge is transformed into the Sturgeon Center of the World.

The town of less than 650 people carries that moniker year round, but when spears are thrown things change.

“They know about us, and they know about Lake Winnebago sturgeon,” said Dennis Totzke, an employee at Rippn Lips Tackle Company in Stockbridge.

As the bait shop Rippn Lips is often the first stop in town for many who want to try their luck at spearing the prehistoric fish.

“I’m open when the first truck is here and I leave when the last truck leaves,” Totzke said. “We really don’t have any set hours.”

Totzke has a nice set up at Rippn Lips, his boss and store owner Bill Lodi, lets him spear, for working the shop during deer season.

“We’re very, extremely busy,” Lodi said. “I’ll be here with my wife and my dad and my mom helping me run the store.”

Those that come to Stockbridge for sturgeon aren’t just the locals either. Lodi said he has had people in his store from Florida, Indiana and Michigan. They all want to get in on the action.

Two years ago a Russian even came in, looking for some gear before he took to the ice.

“It was a challenge communicating with him, but we made it work,” Lodi said.

Rippn Lips has a promotion called the Sturgeon Brawl, where people who get a fish can come pose for a picture and get entered into a raffle.

Lodi and Totzke have everything a spearer needs before heading out on Lake Winnebago, including decoys, gaffs, Poseidon-like spears, and of course knowledge.

“It’s huge,” Lodi said. “Especially with us being the Sturgeon Center of the World.”

Another business that sees a boon with sturgeon spearing is The Harbor Bar. Located along the shores of Lake Winnebago, The Harbor Bar is one of seven DNR registration stations for spearers.

“It is the craziest time I probably have all year,” said Jackie Woelfel, Harbor Bar owner. “It all gets crammed into one weekend. There’s not much for walking room that weekend.”

While it’s the official gathering place for those lucky enough to spear a fish, it’s also a bar and grill with warm seats inside for people who don’t want to brave the conditions to get a look at some big fish.

Woelfel herself used to spear. While she never landed a sturgeon, she is aware of the sense of community between spearers while in Stockbridge.

“It becomes a bond. You may not see people for a year until this happens again,” she said. “It’s a chance to bring people together. Its something myself and my dad and brother have done. As you get older you lose track of time and those relationships. This is something that brings people together from other states.”

When swapping fish stories there are few better places than the local watering hole. Glory Days Sports Bar and Grill offers anglers in the area that opportunity.

“It’s like Sturgis minus the motorcycles,” said Shane Bunnell, co-owner owner of Glory Days with his wife Shari. “It’s crazy, sturgeon fishing around here is a huge boost for all the restaurants and bars and gas stations. It’s a big lift, especially when the ice is good.”

If you want a stool at Glory Days, it’s best to arrive early. The bar will become standing room only shortly after it opens at 11 a.m.

“This would be the busiest time of the year, as far as revenue. You can’t match it,” Bunnell said. “What you can make on a Friday, Saturday and Sunday is sometimes more than you can make in two or three months.”

To meet the demand Bunnell will have extra employees on grill, behind the bar, washing dishes and taking out the trash.

“You can plan as much as you can and it probably still won’t be enough,” he said.

It’s not just the bars and bait shops that do well either. Although business doesn’t boom, Mud Creek Coffee does see a small increase due to familiar faces coming back.

“It’s obviously great for the area,” said Julie Parsons, Mud Creek owner. “I know it brings people to us and we’re always thankful for every single person.”