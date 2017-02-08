Hilbert Keeps on Winning, Chilton Stumbles

By Paul Frazer

Times Journal Staff

Jan. 30

New Holstein Tops Kiel

New Holstein raced out to a 40-23 half time on their way to a 71-53 Eastern Wisconsin Conference victory. Nolan Beirne had 27 points while Devin Schisel added 17. Kiel got 15 points from Trent Nickel, and Mitch Hassinger had 10

New Holstein, 40 31 71

Kiel, 23 30 53

Kohler Trumps Resorters

The Resortiers had trouble scoring again as they dropped a 58-43 Big East Conference tilt to the Kohler. Max Kossman and Caleb Troddus had 11 each for Elkhart Lake while Ben Maki had a game high 15 points for Kohler.

Kohler, 26 32 58

Elkhart Lake-Glen., 19 24 43

Jan. 31

Hilltoppers Pick Up W

The Hilltoppers made a three halftime lead stand up as they topped Central Wisconsin by a 47-31 final score. Davee Vang scored 14 points to lead the Hilltoppers.

St. Lawrence, 22 25 47

Central Wisconsin 19 12 31

Brillion Cruises

The Lions got a game high 22 points from Tyler Suess 18 from Tyler Jandrey and 11 from Dylan Schwartz as the Lions cruised.

Kewaunee, 25 23 48

Brillion, 31 31 62

Hilbert Eeks Out Win

The Wolves rode the scoring of Kody Krueger 16, and Jack Halbach, 14, and nine important points from Conner Kuhn as Hilbert outlasted the Grovers in the Tigers Den. Caleb Holzman lead the Tigers with 14.

Hilbert, 31 27 58

Howards Grove, 25 27 52

Reedsville Struggles

When your leading scorer scores just three points, and nobody picks him up, a team usually loses, and that is exactly what the Panthers did. Josh Splittgerber scored a game high 23 points for the Lancers, while Levi Otto scored 19 for the Panthers and Dawson Farmer added 18.

Sheboygan Lutheran, 30 30 60

Reedsville, 22 26 48

St. Mary beats New Holstein

In a hotly contested ball game, St. Mary Springs held out to win a thrilling 69-67 over the Huskies. Possibly lost in the struggle was the fact that Devin Sehisel got 16, while Nolan Beirne and Ryan Steffes had 14 points each.

New Holstein, 34 33 67

St. Mary Springs, 36 33 69

Kiel wins in OT

Kiel battled Winnebago, and needed an overtime, but the Raiders came out on top in a 66-56 struggle at Winnebago. Trenton Nickel scored a season high 31 points while Austin Goehring added 20.

Kiel, 25 25 16 66

Winnebago, 26 24 6 56

Lomira Deals Loss to Hilltoppers

The Hilltoppers went out to a held a 30-24 halftime lead, but the pressure that Lomira played with in the second half stopped the Hilltoppers cold. Lomira had two players in double figures, Conrad Haeni, and Ken Immel each scored 13 points. For St. Lawrence Gene Paul Ajide had 15 points while Davee Vang added 10.

Lomira, 24 27 51

St. Lawrence, 30 15 45

Roncalli Handles Chilton

Chomli Lambert scored 19 points and Mitch Schneider added 15, while Kevin Broeckel scored a game high 20 points to lead Chilton.

Roncalli, 42 23 65

Chilton, 20 26 46

New Holstein Rolls Over Kiel

The Huskies used a balanced scoring to top the Kiel Raiders by a 59-54 final score, as Nolan Beirne had 20 and Devin Schisel added 13 and Austin Schrage. Kiel got 21 points from Trent Nickel, and 15 from Justin Dedering.

Kiel, 20 34 54

New Holstein, 33 26 59

Two Rivers Beats Brillion

Brillion took a loss at Two Rivers by a final score of 58-55, negating the fine offensive games from Tyler Suess, 15 Dylan Schwartz, 13 and Trevor Jandrey who had 13. Two Rivers Rudy Montoya scored 11 for the Purple Raiders.

Valders Picks Up Win

Treyner Sendsmo scored a game high 29 points followed by Kyle Tuma who had 26, while Luke Goeddeke had 19. Trey Hake lead the Falcons with 15.

Sheboygan Falls, 30 32 62

Valders, 37 42 79

Feb. 3

Hilbert Tops Random Lake

Jack Halbach and Kody Krueger rescued the Wolves, scoring 33 combined points, (Halback had 21, and Krueger had 12). Random Lake, who’s season as went south got 13 points from Austin Martens.

Random Lake, 23 22 45

Hilbert, 23 27 50

Osaukee Too Much for Resorters

Garrett Hoffmann had a game high 22 points, and Elkhart Lake had absolutely no answers for. Max Kossman and Alex Vigiletti scored 11 for Elkhart Lake..

Elkhart Laker-Glen., 26 10 36

Osaukee, 25 41 71

Christian Hangs 80 on Reedsville

Christian scored 51 first half points, and although the Panthers had 36, it was during this first half that spelled doom for Reedsville. Brayden Van Ess had a game 22 points while Levi Otto had 14.

Sheboygan Christian, 51 29 80

Reedsville, 35 28 63

Feb. 4

St Johns Over St. Lawrence

Brandon Weston scored 33 points for the Academy, and also used a strong second half to hamstring the Hilltoppers who were lead in scoring by Gean-Paul Ajide’s 12 points.

St. Johns Academy, 25 36 61

St. Lawrence, 20 18 38