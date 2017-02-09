Gov. Walker Touts Rural School Funding in Hilbert

By Ben Rodgers

Times Journal Staff

Governor Scott Walker stopped at Hilbert High School last Wednesday to support initiatives in his latest budget proposal that will benefit rural schools.

“We believe every student matters we want to make sure that every student in the state has access to a great education,” Walker said.

Walker led off by saying his budget will increase sparsity aid by $20 million, which is $12.3 million more than what was requested by the Department of Public Instruction.

The total sparsity aid for the proposed two-year budget would be $55.4 million.

Sparsity aid is for small rural school districts that have less than 745 students and a population density of less than 10 students per square mile.

For the 2016-17 school year Hilbert received in sparsity aid $129,566, while in Stockbridge the total was $71,344. They were the only two districts in the area to qualify for the aid.

Walker also said his budget will create a new $100 per pupil tier of sparsity aid for districts with 746 to 1000 students.

However, a memo from the Legislative Fiscal Bureau shows Hilbert received a 16 percent decrease in net general aid funding from 2010-11 to 2015-16. In 2010-11 Hilbert received $3,064,147 in funds and in 2015-16 the district received $2,572,406.

Hilbert Public Schools Superintendent Tony Sweere said the Walker’s announcement was a start for addressing rural school funding.

“I think for us it’s a start, with trying to help school districts with declining enrollment and rural schools, so it’s a start,” he said.

Down the road in Stockbridge the top administrator echoed the same.

“We thank the governor for it, we appreciate it,” said David Moscinski, Stockbridge School District superintendent. “It’s a step in the right direction, but the journey needs to continue.”

Prior to 2011 the revenue base for public schools was constant: it didn’t shrink with fewer students and didn’t increase with more students, Moscinski said.

With the passing of Act 10 the per pupil state allowance dropped, which forced districts to fill the funding gaps in other ways such as: hits to retirement and health insurance, and teachers taking retirement, he said.

“There were supposed tools which helped, but the major result of Act 10 was the resultant retirement of many teachers who were near retirement age anyways,” he said. “It kind of pushed them to make a decision.”

So while the new proposed addition to sparsity aid is a benefit to districts, it still doesn’t make up for cuts to districts from Act 10.

“It’s a move in the right direction which emphases a mixture of new tools along with tools already in the shed,” Moscinski said.

Walker said the funds being added to sparsity aid could be used to recruit and retain teachers.

“Because we are now increasing sparsity aid we are allowing sparsity aid to be used to help recruit and retain top-notch teachers, particularly in rural school districts and that’s been an identified challenge in the past all across the state really, but particularly for rural schools,” Walker said.

Moscinski said the extra sparsity aid fund in Stockbridge will be used to offset general expenditures associated with classroom instruction.

Sweere said the extra funds from sparsity aid will help his district retain teachers.

“If you look at our budget between 70 and 80 percent of our budget is staffing,” Sweere said. “It’s going to go to recruit and retain teachers. It’s going to us allow us to retain the teachers we have.”

Walker’s budget would also provide 100 percent reimbursement for rural school districts’ high cost transportation aid program with an investment of $25.4 million over two years.

This aid program provides annual funding to districts with a density of 50 pupils per square mile or less and per student transportation costs totaling more than 150 percent of the state average. The rate for 2015-16 was prorated at roughly 60 percent.

“All of those things are in line with what the Department of Public Instruction had asked for,” Walker said. “Working together with them, listening to superintendents, and principals and school board members and citizens across the state, we felt this was a priority.”

The governor also emphasized an increase of $22.5 million in the Technology for Educational Achievement program or TEACH. Currently the program gets $1.5 million per year.

Part of the increase will allow for districts to apply for TEACH funds to increase high-speed Internet access. Mobile hotspots and Wi-Fi on school buses would be part of this funding.

The proposed budget will also include expand the Broadband Expansion Grant Program by an estimated $13 million to increase high-speed Internet for all of rural Wisconsin.

“Our goal is within the two years of the budget cycle, we want every part of the state to have access to high speed Internet,” Walker said.

Walker included a provision in his proposed budget for the UW Flex Option to develop a program to train paraprofessionals currently working in schools to become full-time teachers. This would help recruit and retain teachers.

Also included in his proposed budget is the allocation of $1 million over two years to the Fabrication Laboratories Grant Program. This would allow additional funds to districts who apply to have fabrication laboratories built outside of the traditional schools walls. These labs could be used for anything from science and technology, engineering, arts or math education.

Prior to his press conference Walker met with 10 Hilbert students, however, that session was closed to the media.

“I got to speak with each of the students here. Each of them has unique places they are heading to after the school year and unique paths they will be on,” he said. “We want to make sure that we have as many different opportunities to inspire our students to pursue any number of careers, those that require youth apprenticeship programs, technical colleges, associates degrees to an undergraduate degree at UW or one of our private colleges or universities, or even an advanced degree.”

Walker made his final budget presentation after The Chilton Times Journal’s deadline.