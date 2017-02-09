Malinda Ida Hedrich, age 92 of Brillion, died on Sunday, February 5, 2017 at her home. She was born on September 16, 1924 in the Town of Chilton, daughter of the late Arthur and Frieda (Hasche) Bergelin. Malinda married Oscar Hedrich on June 1, 1946 at St. Lukes Lutheran Church on Killsnake Road in the Town of Chilton. She worked with Oscar on the farm until they moved to Brillion in 1974. She enjoyed gardening, farming, baking and traveling with Oscar, but most of all, she loved being a mother, grandmother and great grandmother and spending hours with the little ones. Malinda was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Rantoul and the Ladies Aid. She did volunteer work at the Attic and at Bethesda for many years. Survivors include her children, Wesley (Kathy) Hedrich and Kenneth (Gail) Hedrich all of Brillion, Marlene (Steve) Anderson of Germantown, Connie (Chuck) Simonson of Maricopa AZ 15 grandchildren and 32 great grandchildren, a sister-in-law Doris Bergelin of Chilton and many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband Oscar on December 10, 2014, 2 great grandsons, Mitchell Konczal and Ethan Roehrig, a sister Gerda Bergelin, 2 brothers, Armin Bergelin and Melvin Bergelin, a brother-in-law and 2 sister-in-laws, Jim and Janet Schnell and Gladys Bergelin. Funeral service will be held on Friday, February 10, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Rantoul. The Rev. Patrick Niles will officiate. Burial will be in Brillion Community Cemetery. Visitation will take place at the church on Friday from 9:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Online condolences may be made at www.wieting-funeralhome.com

Related