United Fund of Chilton Gives Donations

By Ben Rodgers

Times Journal Staff

The United Fund of Chilton fell short of this year’s goal but was still able to provide assistance to the 18 organizations that requested it.

“We had a goal of $30,000, we didn’t meet it but we haven’t met it for the past few years … but we’re extremely happy with what we did get, absolutely,” said Pat Miller Chilton United Fund secretary.

This year $25,100 was distributed to the 18 non-profit agencies who applied for the grant.

The United Fund started the donation process in the summer, and donations came from individuals, businesses and corporations.

Miller said the United Fund provides funds to non-profits that serve the community. Also that those groups sometimes have difficulties securing funding.

One of the groups who received a donation was the Calumet Medical Center. The funds will go to help fund the annual Progressive Agriculture Safety Day. This year it will be on July 18.

“They help support it because every year funding gets a little tighter, so having this additional funding allows us not to be able to cut events like this in the community,” said Jenny Konen, public relations director for Calumet Medical Center.

Safety Day has been going on in Chilton for at least 14 years. Every year more than 100 children ages 8 to 12 partake in the daylong event with a variety of different stations.

It’s the only kind of event like this on this size and scale in Wisconsin.

The cost is $15 a child, but covers lunch, a morning and afternoon snack, t-shirt, visor and goodie bags for those who participate.

Konen said children from Appleton and Green Bay even come down to partake in it.

The Chilton Public Library was also a recipient of a donation from the Chilton United Fund.

The library will use the donation to help fund the summer reading program, according to Rebecca Berry, Chilton Public Library director assistant.

“We use that to schedule performers for youth through adults as well as helping buy supplies for any programing that we are personally running,” Berry said.

The summer reading program has three different ages groups, 0-12, 13-18 and adults.

Last year close to 200 people participated in the free program.

This year sign up for the summer reading program starts on June 5, with the kick off date for the program on June 28.

The program features performers and events throughout the summer. The first performance will be an outdoor concert by Hungrytown, a nationally touring folk duo on June 23.

Berry said donations like the one from the United Fund of Chilton make events like the summer reading program possible.

“We appreciate any donations we get for it,” she said. “It really helps us put together a really nice program for the community.”