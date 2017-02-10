High Speed Pursuit Crosses Two Counties

By Patrick Mares

Times Journal Staff

A Sherwood man was recently arrested after a high-speed chase in fog and on ice that lasted a few minutes and stretched through multiple municipalities.

Todd Smits, 30, was arrested after a high-speed pursuit on Jan. 18 at approximately 11:19 p.m. through Calumet and Outagamie counties.

He has been charged in Outagamie County with two counts Class A Misdemeanor, Resisting or Obstructing an Officer; one count Class A Misdemeanor Criminal Trespass to Dwelling and one count Class B Misdemeanor Disorderly Conduct.

A plow truck in the Village of Stockbridge had reported a dark colored Audi car traveling northbound on State Highway 55.

Calumet County Sheriff’s department deputy William Pearson clocked the described car traveling at 94 mph and gave chase. Pearson states that speeds reached approximately 106 mph over the course of the chase.

Pearson reported that he gave up the chase at the curve between Veterans Avenue and Military Road in Sherwood due to safety concerns stemming from poor visibility and hazardous road conditions.

At the curve where pursuit ended Smits had pulled ahead of several cars and darkened his car’s headlights.

Assistant chief Jamie Graff with the Kaukauna Police Department stated that they were made aware of the situation by Calumet County. Due to visibility no license plate number was available.

An officer observed a similar vehicle speeding at the corner of Lawe Street and Delanglade Street in Kaukauna.

Graff stated, “By the time he (the officer) turned around, the car was already in the Holy Cross Cemetery. And the person took off running.”

Smits, the registered owner of the vehicle, had left the car in drive after becoming stuck in a snow bank.

A man was reported breaking into an occupied residence a few houses away in the 1200 block of Defoyer Street.

Smits was found in the basement of the residence. Graff reports that Smits complied with police after they entered the basement of the residence where he was hiding.

Pearson’s report states the total police pursuit covered approximately 4 miles, ending at 11:24 p.m. just five minutes after it began in Stockbridge.