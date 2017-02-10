Our View: Keep Eyes on Climate Change

Not even one month into Donald Trump’s presidency and already there seems to be a growing disconnect with the scientific community.

On Twitter about two weeks ago a former employee of the Badlands National Park in South Dakota took to the keyboard in defiance of the president and his gag order against the Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of Agriculture’s research department.

The order has since been rescinded but the damage was heard around the world.

“Today, the amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere is higher than at any time in the last 650,000 years. #climate”

Or this about our oceans:

“Flipside of the atmosphere; ocean acidity has increased 30% since the Industrial Revolution. ‘Ocean Acidification’ #climate #carboncycle”

These are just two tweets, but in a world that is connected like never before, they made a far-reaching statement. The National Park Service wants to protect this nation’s finest national resources, regardless of who tells them to stop.

“Edicts from on-high have directed the NPS to not talk about ‘national policy,’ but permission is granted to use social media for visitor center hours and safety,” wrote Jonathan B. Jarvis, the recently departed head of the National Park Service in a social media post, which was widely shared on multiple platforms. “The ridiculousness of such a directive was immediately resisted and I am not the least bit surprised.”

Should any of us be surprised?

It only makes sense that the people tasked with guarding these uniquely majestic places would take offense when being told not to mention climate change.

National Parks have been a part of this country’s history for more than a century, thanks to Teddy Roosevelt.

“There can be nothing in the world more beautiful than the Yosemite, the groves of the giant sequoias and redwoods, the Canyon of the Colorado, the Canyon of the Yellowstone, the Three Tetons; and our people should see to it that they are preserved for their children and their children’s children forever, with their majestic beauty all unmarred,” Roosevelt once famously said.

Except the National Park Service understands that something is wrong and that the times are changing.

They know firsthand how fragile our resources are and that we need to make strides to protect them so they can flourish. Not take steps to ban people from even becoming educated on the matter.

Think this is something that doesn’t impact you because of where you live? As our commander and chief would say “Wrong!”

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has removed all climate change language from its website at the end of the year. The term “climate change” has simply vanished.

One might expect a change like this in China or Russia where propaganda is rampant, but in the U.S. not even Wisconsin is safe.

There is fact-based science out there that the people who now run this country don’t want you to know about.

What is there that is so important that such great lengths must suppress it?

-Editorials are the opinion of the Times Journal Staff