Veggie Burgers: A Fresh Take on a BBQ Classic

It’s no secret that America loves burgers. In fact, a typical American will eat burgers approximately 4.3 times a month. That’s more than once every week! But if you’re someone who likes to try new things, the same old burger all the time can get a little mundane. Returning to classics can be great, but it’s that much sweeter when you return from an adventurous new recipe.

So, for all of you adventurous burger connoisseurs out there, this one’s for you. Here, we’re going to teach you how to make a homemade veggie burger in both vegetarian and vegan form. They’re so tasty you might not want to return to regular burgers for a little while! If you’re looking for a people-pleasing, mouthwatering recipe that won’t add to your cholesterol, let’s get started.

What You’ll Need:

A food processor



1 cup black beans, drained

6 tbsp. panko bread crumbs

1 tsp. ground cumin

1/4 tsp. chili powder

1 clove garlic, minced

2 tbsp. chopped fresh cilantro

1/2 cup red bell pepper, diced

4 tsp. fresh lime juice

1 egg (non-vegan)

salt & pepper, to taste

NOTE: This recipe yields 2 servings.

Recipe Prep and Substitutions:

If you’re making the vegetarian version of this burger, crack your egg into a separate bowl to ensure no pieces of eggshell get into the burger mixture! If you’re making the vegan recipe, you don’t need to worry about the egg. It’s mainly used as a binding agent for your mix.

Fresh-squeezed lime juice is listed in the ingredients, but any store-bought lime juice will work nicely with this recipe. If you’re not a fan of cilantro, consider adding celery leaves as an alternative flavoring. They’ll provide a fresh flavor without the overpowering bitterness that some people experience with cilantro.

To Cook:

Once all of your ingredients have been drained and chopped accordingly, put them all into a food processor. Make sure your food processor remains unplugged until all of the ingredients have been added and the lid is secured. Pulse 5-7 times, or until a nearly smooth mixture forms. Don’t blend your ingredients for too long; you want a firm mixture with small chunks rather than a paste.

After your ingredients have been thoroughly mixed, add your salt and pepper and give the mixture one more pulse. Place a sheet of parchment or wax paper on your counter to avoid sticking, and then divide the mixture in half and form your two patties. Cook the patties one at a time in a lightly oiled frying pan over medium heat for 3-4 minutes, or until both sides are crispy and brown. You can also cook these burgers on the grill!

To Finish:

Your burgers should come out of the pan ready for toppings. Whether you’re a ketchup or a mustard person, these burgers are great with just about anything you like on top. Don’t forget: this recipe yields 2 servings, so if you’re hosting a party you may want to double or even triple it!

If you’re a red-blooded, meat-eating American, then you might have been wary of veggie burgers before, but this recipe is sure to change your mind! Not only that, it’s so easy that you might just keep making it 4.3 times a month.