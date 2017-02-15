Boys’ Basketball Results and Scores from Around the Area

By Paul Frazer

Times Journal Staff

Feb. 6

Stockbridge Falls to Oneida

Stockbridge could not keep the pace, and ultimately lost the Oneida Chiefs by a 66-49 final score.

Both teams had their streaks of scoring during the first half, but Oneida used the 19 points that Seth Charles scored, and the 17 points that Jose Sanchez scored, to more then make-up the game high 24 points that Chris Langteau scored for Stockbridge.

Oneida, 29 37 66

Stockbriidge, 29 20 49

Hilbert Rips Kiel

The Raiders had thoughts of winning this non conference game, and simply ran out of time as the Wolves prevailed in an exciting ball game by the final score of 69-66.

Trent Nickel scored a game high 25 points for the Raiders, but Jack Halbach and Kody Krueger each scored 21 to off-set the Nickel point splurge.

Kiel, 26 40 66

Hilbert, 33 36 69

New Holstein Topples Christian

The Huskies Devin Schisel had a season high 25 points to lead the Huskies to victory over the stubborn Sheboygan Falls Christian squad, and New Holstein would need every point as they stopped Christian 70-65. Dylan James, 15 and Nolen Beirne scored 10. Jack Stecker had 23, and Luke Hernen had 15.

Sheb. Christian, 43 22 65

New Holstein, 38 32 70

Grove Wins Big over Reedsville

Braiden Dvorachek had 20, Austin Schmidts, and Dawson Farmer added 12 to lead the Panther attack. The defense for Reedsville was also lacking.

This game was however the story of a career high 38 points from the Rockets Reid Hilbelink. The senior hit 17-30 field goals and went 4-4 from the free throw line.

Cedar Grove-Bel., 41 49 90

Reedsville, 34 34 68

Feb. 7

Kiel Wins in OT

Kiel 30 32 8 70 (overtime)

Sheboygan Falls 27 35 11 73

High Scorers

Kiel: Trenton Nickels 29, Justin Dedering 12, Austin Goehring 11

Sheboygan Falls: Ross Krist 24, Trey Jake 12, Brayden Much 11

Feb. 9

Valders over Roncalli

Luke Goedeke scored 19 points to lead his Valders Vikings to a one point half-time deficit to post an important EWC win. Mike Schneider had 11 for the Jets.

Roncalli 22 19 41

Valders 21 29 50

High Scorers

Roncalli: Mike Schneider 11

Valders Luke Goedeke 19

Seminary over Stockbridge

St. Lawrence Seminary hung on to a 31-30 lead at the half and slowly pulled away in the second half for the win.

St. Lawrence 31 38 69

Stockbridge 30 33 63

High Scorers

St. Lawrence Seminary: Jean-Paul Atiee 22, Isai Luenvans 20

Stockbridge: no stats

New Holstein Bests Brillion

New Holstein galloped out to a 13 point 34-21 lead over the Lions at the half and coasted to a win.

New Holstein 34 32 66

Brillion 21 29 49

High Scorers

New Holstein: Devin Schisel 25, Nolan Neither 17, Dylan James 11

Brillion: Trevor Andrey

Falls Tops Chilton

Chilton 50

Sheboygan Falls 65

High Scorers

Chilton: No data

Sheboygan Falls: Trey Hacke 24, Jared Petrie 15

Kiel Falls to Two Rivers

These two teams who have had up and down seasons hooked up and it was the Purple Raiders who got the best of Kiel. Two Rivers had a 34-22 lead at the half and coasted home for the win.

Kiel 22 23 45

Two Rivers: 34 27 61

High Scorers

Kiel: Trent Nickels 21

Two Rivers: Randy Montoya 18, Darrin President 15, Dawson Kephart 13

Feb. 10

Big East Conference Tournament

Grove Throttles Belguim

Cedar Grove-Belguim bombed the Panthers in a Big East Conference tilt. The Rockets blitzed Reedsville with a 55 point first half.

Reedsville 15 16 31

Cedar Grove-Belguim 55 31 86

High Scorers

Reedsville: Braiden Dvorachek 10

Cedar Grove-Belguim: Reid Heilvalink 20, Josh Weiss 11, Jordon Villa 18, Justin Thune 10

Grove Tops Resorters

Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah 34

Howard’s Grove 56

No data

Feb. 11

Algoma Bests Chilton

Chilton 37

Algoma 62

High Scorers

Chilton: no data

Algoma: Booker Prokash 16