Boys’ Basketball Results and Scores from Around the Area

By Paul Frazer
Times Journal Staff
Feb. 6
Stockbridge Falls to Oneida
Stockbridge could not keep the pace, and ultimately lost the Oneida Chiefs by a 66-49 final score.
Both teams had their streaks of scoring during the first half, but Oneida used the 19 points that Seth Charles scored, and the 17 points that Jose Sanchez scored, to more then make-up the game high 24 points that Chris Langteau scored for Stockbridge.
Oneida, 29 37 66
Stockbriidge, 29 20 49
Hilbert Rips Kiel
The Raiders had thoughts of winning this non conference game, and simply ran out of time as the Wolves prevailed in an exciting ball game by the final score of 69-66.
Trent Nickel scored a game high 25 points for the Raiders, but Jack Halbach and Kody Krueger each scored 21 to off-set the Nickel point splurge.
Kiel, 26 40 66
Hilbert, 33 36 69
New Holstein Topples Christian
The Huskies Devin Schisel had a season high 25 points to lead the Huskies to victory over the stubborn Sheboygan Falls Christian squad, and New Holstein would need every point as they stopped Christian 70-65. Dylan James, 15 and Nolen Beirne scored 10. Jack Stecker had 23, and Luke Hernen had 15.
Sheb. Christian, 43 22 65
New Holstein, 38 32 70
Grove Wins Big over Reedsville
Braiden Dvorachek had 20, Austin Schmidts, and Dawson Farmer added 12 to lead the Panther attack. The defense for Reedsville was also lacking.
This game was however the story of a career high 38 points from the Rockets Reid Hilbelink. The senior hit 17-30 field goals and went 4-4 from the free throw line.
Cedar Grove-Bel., 41 49 90
Reedsville, 34 34 68
Feb. 7
Kiel Wins in OT
Kiel 30 32 8 70 (overtime)
Sheboygan Falls 27 35 11 73
High Scorers
Kiel: Trenton Nickels 29, Justin Dedering 12, Austin Goehring 11
Sheboygan Falls: Ross Krist 24, Trey Jake 12, Brayden Much 11
Feb. 9
Valders over Roncalli
Luke Goedeke scored 19 points to lead his Valders Vikings to a one point half-time deficit to post an important EWC win. Mike Schneider had 11 for the Jets.
Roncalli 22 19 41
Valders 21 29 50
High Scorers
Roncalli: Mike Schneider 11
Valders Luke Goedeke 19
Seminary over Stockbridge
St. Lawrence Seminary hung on to a 31-30 lead at the half and slowly pulled away in the second half for the win.
St. Lawrence 31 38 69
Stockbridge 30 33 63
High Scorers
St. Lawrence Seminary: Jean-Paul Atiee 22, Isai Luenvans 20
Stockbridge: no stats
New Holstein Bests Brillion
New Holstein galloped out to a 13 point 34-21 lead over the Lions at the half and coasted to a win.
New Holstein 34 32 66
Brillion 21 29 49
High Scorers
New Holstein: Devin Schisel 25, Nolan Neither 17, Dylan James 11
Brillion: Trevor Andrey
Falls Tops Chilton
Chilton 50
Sheboygan Falls 65
High Scorers
Chilton: No data
Sheboygan Falls: Trey Hacke 24, Jared Petrie 15
Kiel Falls to Two Rivers
These two teams who have had up and down seasons hooked up and it was the Purple Raiders who got the best of Kiel. Two Rivers had a 34-22 lead at the half and coasted home for the win.
Kiel 22 23 45
Two Rivers: 34 27 61
High Scorers
Kiel: Trent Nickels 21
Two Rivers: Randy Montoya 18, Darrin President 15, Dawson Kephart 13
Feb. 10
Big East Conference Tournament
Grove Throttles Belguim
Cedar Grove-Belguim bombed the Panthers in a Big East Conference tilt. The Rockets blitzed Reedsville with a 55 point first half.
Reedsville 15 16 31
Cedar Grove-Belguim 55 31 86
High Scorers
Reedsville: Braiden Dvorachek 10
Cedar Grove-Belguim: Reid Heilvalink 20, Josh Weiss 11, Jordon Villa 18, Justin Thune 10
Grove Tops Resorters
Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah 34
Howard’s Grove 56
No data
Feb. 11
Algoma Bests Chilton
Chilton 37
Algoma 62
High Scorers
Chilton: no data
Algoma: Booker Prokash 16