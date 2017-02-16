Committee Sounds Off on nEXT Gen

UW Extension Reorganization Efforts Draw Mixed Reactions

By Ben Rodgers

Times Journal Staff

County leaders expressed concern about the latest recommendations to changes for the UW Extension System at Monday’s Calumet County Agriculture & Extension Education Committee meeting.

“I think this is absolutely ridiculous,” said Todd Romenesko, Calumet County administrator. “I think what they put together in a 12 month period is nothing different than what we saw in February of 2016.”

According to Romenesko the six recommendations presented offer very few changes and even less details on how much those changes will cost.

“I think there’s a lot of comments to be made about what they have here and there are a lot of unanswered questions,” he said.

The first recommendation says the Cooperative Extension will maintain an extension office in every county willing to commit funding and space for staff.

However, two later recommendations presented later in the document call into question what that presence would exactly entail.

“Honestly I wonder if they’ve done this because they are chipping away at the Extension overall and they are moving it into the way they wanted in the first place, which is a complete regional approach and there won’t be a local presence anymore,” Romenesko said.

The other major change is the restructuring of geographic administration, which would establish one administrator for each area. In this region of the state Calumet, Winnebago, Fond du Lac and Waupaca counties would have one area administrator.

“Right now it’s fairly easy to keep track of what needs are and what’s happening,” said Paula Hella, Calumet County Extension family living educator. “When we bring that person up to cover four counties they are going to have to work harder on those things. On the other side they won’t have to do education.”

The area administrator would be tasked with all of the administrative duties in each of the counties they would serve.

The third recommendation would be for the sharing of educational positions across counties.

An example would be Hella, who runs family living education. If the changes take place she may have not spread her services out to Outagamie or Waupaca counties, and she may also hold classes on family living education in neighboring counties, like Manitowoc.

“Can you imagine being an educator in a system like that? It’s very different,” Romenesko said.

Another recommendation would also give counties a chance to pick, and pay for, any positions that would be deemed necessary.

“Honestly I think counties are going to have this conversation and say ‘well pick from the menu’ and see how that works regionally,” Romenesko said.

The other recommendations would be connecting counties and regional and statewide resources and differentiating county-based educational positions.

The latter would allow for someone without a masters degree to work for the Extension as an associate Extension educator, Extension educator or program coordinator.

At the end of the meeting the three county board supervisors present discussed with Romenesko any comments and recommendations they had as the deadline to turn them back into the head extension office is 5 p.m. on Feb. 23.

“We got to be very careful of what recommendations we do send in, if we use them or not, because I feel this document might be used as a model for other organizations in Wisconsin,” said Patrick Laughrin, county board supervisor. “Land and Water might be next, and it could be used down the line. This is a means for reduction.”

Merlin Gentz said he could see this program work, as the Aging Disability and Resource Council adopted a similar model in 2006.

“We said in Calumet County here let’s talk about having a regional ADRC but have offices in each county,”Gentz said. “I’m chair of that board right now and its really working out extremely well.”

Gentz also said the technology does exist to allow for the sharing of resources through online meeting services.

“We need to be open to regionalization and how is this going to enhance what we already have had in the past, and I think we can,” he said.

County Board Supervisor Mike Hofberger said it’s important that people who use the Extension service can get answers from a person, as many things the Extension does impacts so many people.

The group will provide feedback that will be considered along with feedback from other county extensions and employees before a final decision comes down. But Romenesko was leery of the impact.

“I will tell you that the jaded side of me says, what’s the point of providing any feedback?” he said. “We’ve provided feedback to them a year ago and we’ve got…” “Absolutely nothing,” Gentz finished.