Parks Review Landmark Year While Planning Improvements

By Patrick Mares

Times Journal Staff

Park Office Building Project

Calumet County parks director Adam Backus reported that things had been moved back into the new park office building, at least technically.

“When I say piled into the building, I mean piled in the building,” he said.

He stated that they had been informed they could activate phone lines to the trailer or to the office, so the trailer was emptied quickly and they were in the process of unpacking the boxes as of Monday, Feb. 6.

Backus reported that the basement was being framed by the same local company that had done the siding, and rough framing was done.

Other local contractors included Bill Lau Electric out of Potter and Ken’s Plumbing of Sherwood.

Backus stated that the quote for the HVAC system had been massive, so Tim Van Oss, a parks employee with the relevant certification was doing it in-house.

Backus stated that Outagamie County will be laying blacktop while GW Construction of Hilbert will be pouring the concrete. He said both were aware of the rush and intended to get the work done as soon as it was possible.

Landscaping is scheduled to begin as soon as the blacktop and concrete are poured and can be used.

Friendship Trail Drainage

The Brillion city administrator had notified the parks department several times due to overflow from ditches along the Fox Valley Friendship Trail. Backus stated that like many reclaimed railways, the ditches had been left untended over the years and now trees up to 6 inches in diameter were blocking the flow of water in many places.

It was stated that the county had previously maintained the sections of trails in their jurisdiction. Areas served by municipalities weren’t necessarily groomed, rendering work the county had done useless, and the project had been abandoned. The DNR had stated that the county would be held harmless for the effects of letting the waterways return to their natural state.

The board asked for watershed maps so they could consider addressing problem areas that had formed since, including sections of trail that were washing out in heavy rain.

Reverse Osmosis System

Backus stated that the original reverse osmosis system in Calumet County Park had been installed in 1933. The parks system had been looking for an aquifer with both quantity and quality he said. But they only found one.

He stated that the well water was extremely hard. A number of the companies who had helped the county treat the water over the years had stated it was the worst they had seen.

Last year when the county encountered a problem they found that parts were no longer available for the current machine. The machine rated for 8 gal. per minute was only making 0.5, so they put out bids for a replacement.

The system filters the water, but the county does little else. Backus stated that chlorine and an anti-scalant was added prior to the filter and removed by said filter to kill bacteria and slow clogging. Soda ash is stirred into tanks with a paddle afterward to lower the high PH.

Backus stated they would also be putting in a sensor to detect pressure buildup from a clogged filter. Currently the system needs to be backwashed at regular intervals. But the park uses approximately 10,000 gal. a month in summer, and has only used about 1,500 in the last three months. He estimated the sensor would pay for itself within four months.

Board of supervisors member Dave Leshay made a successful motion to accept the low bidder of Evoqua Water Technologies for $57,891.50.

Improvements

Backus stated that the current Ledge View Nature Center was put up 20 years ago as an open-air shelter. A number of remodels later, the current enclosed structure is extremely ad-hoc. Specifically the parks system would like to prepare food on site but cannot due to lacking commercial kitchen items like an automatic dishwasher. In addition the space is used for preparing animal food.

A bid will be offered for a building study and redesign of the building as a basis for marketing and grant submissions.

A bid had been put out for a new chiller machine after repair on the current 1995 model was quoted at $40,000. The R22 wiring it is currently on was scheduled to be replaced next year.

Three quotes for a standard and high efficiency model were received.

Mechanical Technologies was the only bidder to come under the $150,000 budget for both models. Backus stated that due to an awarded grant for the high efficiency model, sales will pay back the purchase in half of the projected five year time span.

A 1983 rubber ballast roof had been consistently leaking and needed replacement. The roof will be replaced along with any saturated insulation and 60 millimeters new sheathing will be installed. The budget was $219,000.

Maintenance reported the 2006 John Deere was reaching the end of the line. Backus stated, “We’re getting to the point we will be losing money.” Due to previous success with the brand bids have been sent out to John Deere dealers.

Parks Department Reports

The county saw record camping at Calumet County Park and Backus stated the upper park road was well received.

Fishing was reportedly poor this year and Backus stated that boating was down.

Tri-County pass options meant that despite similar pass sales, more expensive passes were sold and revenue increased.

Winnebago is seeing decreased revenue from their harbors and may pull out of tri-county harbor passes.

The commission suggested the county improve parking during fishing derbies and tournaments. They stated that indicating alternative parking would be helpful as primary parking often fills up and parking lots are full.

The ash tree harvest was canceled due to poor conditions. Backus stated that the company had offered to lock in the price for next year, despite projected wood prices. He stated that they were likely locked out of the entire county this last year due to wet conditions as their machinery would cause too much damage.

The DNR will no longer be participating in the county’s prairie health burning programs. The parks commission stated they would have to contact local fire departments.

The 2016 Park Survey results were very positive. Backus stated they would have a draft of a plan incorporating suggestions by April.

They will also be doing more in-school education as local educators have stated transportation is their largest hurdle to participating in park programming.

County Park History Project

Backus stated that nine months ago a number of county residents approached him, with the intention of documenting the history of the county parks. They have been spending months digitizing and scanning documents, interviewing pivotal figures and going through old board meeting minutes at the courthouse. Several of them have been involved with the program long enough to identify figures in some of the oldest pictures.

Backus stated that one group is meeting on a monthly basis to identify figures in old photos and the dedicated volunteers are looking at funding for digitizing some of the parks department’s extensive archives professionally and potentially creating a website or series of displays.