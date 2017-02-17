Our View: More is Needed for Rural Schools

Gov. Scott Walker took a step in the right direction when he announced more aid for rural schools. But it’s simply one step when what’s needed are numerous strides.

During the governor’s stop in Hilbert two weeks ago he pledged to increase sparsity aid to schools with fewer than 1,000 students, specifically an additional $100 per student for each district with enrollments fewer than 745.

This is a good first step, but amounts to little more than a drop in the bucket after the sweeping effects of Act 10 in 2011.

So while yes, this announcement on a proposed increase in sparsity aid is a great start, there is still a gap that needs to be addressed.

Bigger districts and smaller districts face many of the same problems. But smaller districts, for the most part, have to deal more so with teacher retention.

It’s no secret that many teachers use smaller schools as a launch pad to more lucrative paying jobs. Most of those jobs are found in bigger districts.

Smaller schools are often tasked with the allocation of a higher percentage of their budgets to retain these educators.

If you look at any school district budget you will see the vast majority of funds go for staffing. That is fine, as quality education starts with quality educators and quality educators deserve a quality salary.

But when a quality teacher from a rural district goes to a larger city to earn more than what is afforded where they started, it’s easy to see the model is skewed.

Smaller schools also are dealing with decreasing enrollments. That additional $100 per student won’t matter too much when the number of students keeps dropping year after year.

It’s a good start, but schools away from major metropolitan areas face challenges those other districts do not.

Sparisty aid is a good start to offset the funding differences, but even with the additional $100, there is still a lack of funds.

Should a student in a big city have more resources than a student in a rural area? Shouldn’t all students have the same opportunity at a quality education?

With the current funding model, even after the proposed changes, that will not happen.

What’s worse is the increasing trend of districts now having to place elected support on local taxpayers with referendums, in order to make up those funds.

It’s the responsibility of the state to provide a quality education as uniform as possible to every student in the state.

We hope the governor can eventually figure out changes to balance the deck, as we feel nothing is more important than a child’s education.

