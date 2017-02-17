Roehrig Retires from Red Cross After 15 Years

By Patrick Mares

Times Journal Staff

Shirley Roehrig, 83, is retiring after 15 years of service for the Red Cross. After she steps down as volunteer blood drive coordinator, management of blood drives in the area will fall to Calumet County VFW Post 3153.

Jeff Deely of the VFW, said Roerig organized volunteers, readied the trucks and was already putting up signs in the snow at 7 a.m. Monday. He’s one of two who will be trying to fill Roehrig’s shoes.

Amanda Frank of the Red Cross thanked Roehrig for her work over the years, “She’s really dedicated to our lifesaving mission and we certainly couldn’t do it without her help and her partnership so we’re overwhelmingly thankful for the time that she’s committed to helping us and helping others and just really wanted to extend that appreciation in a more formal kind of recognition.”

Deely read the following speech:

“Shirley Roehrig, on behalf of the American Red Cross and Calumet County VFW Post 3153 we would like to present you with this pin and certificate of appreciation for your 15 years of service to the Red Cross. With your help many gallons of blood have been received and because of this a great many lives have been saved. Thank you for your service. God bless you.”

They presented a plaque and pin along with a small envelope Frank presented from herself and the Red Cross.

“We’ll have to call on you for advice,” Deely said.

“Well you’re learning. I think you’ll do just fine,” Roehrig told him.