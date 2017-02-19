Sweet & Simple: Easy Oreo Truffles Fit for Any Occasion

There are approximately 1.5 billion gallons of ice cream and other frozen desserts produced every year in the U.S., but February isn’t exactly the best time for a frozen treat. However, a month dedicated to love and chocolate certainly deserves something delicious!

Whether you’ve got a sweetheart or you’re just sweet on good food, you can never go wrong with a good Oreo truffle. If you’ve never made truffles, there’s no need to worry! This is a simple, fun recipe that will introduce you to a lot of the techniques used to make traditional truffles. Here’s how you can make Oreo truffles of your very own.

What You’ll Need:

One 16 oz. package of Oreo cookies (36 cookies total)

One 8 oz. package of cream cheese

Two 8 oz. packages of semi-sweet baking chocolate

8 oz. white melting chocolate

To Prep:

Begin by separating four or five cookies and placing the cookie pieces themselves in a separate bowl. You’ll then need to crush the cookies (not separated) into fine crumbs, which you can do by placing them into a plastic bag and using a rolling pin on them. But if you’re pressed for time, a food processor works just fine! In addition, you should prepare a cookie sheet by placing wax paper on it before you begin your truffle prep. Don’t forget to let your cream cheese soften.

The Truffles:

Once your cookies have been thoroughly crushed and blended, take your softened cream cheese and combine it with the crushed Oreos in a standing mixer or by hand in a separate bowl. This will be the base of your truffles. Once the cream cheese and cookies are well-combined, roll them into small, one-inch balls and place them on the wax paper you prepared earlier. Then place the cookie sheet in the refrigerator for 30-40 minutes to allow them to set.

The Outer Coating:

Begin by simply melting your chocolate. If you have white chocolate, melt that as well. Placing the chocolate in a microwave-safe bowl and heating at 20-second intervals is a good way to help your chocolate melt. Remember those cookies you saved earlier? Crush them into a fine powder and set aside.

The Final Product:

Once your truffles feel firm to the touch, they’re ready for coating. The outer coating of your truffles depends on what your personal preferences are, but we’re going to tell you about two variations today. Using a fork, gently drop a truffle into the semi-sweet chocolate you’ve melted. Roll the truffle around to get an even coating and then use your fork to place the truffle back on the wax paper. Feel free to drizzle with melted white chocolate or the Oreo cookies you crushed earlier.

If you’re in the mood for something a little different, consider adding flavor to your melted chocolate. Peppermint, vanilla, and raspberry are all popular choices. In addition, food coloring can make for a festive, white-chocolate truffle!

After all of your truffles have been coated and decorated to your taste, simply put them back in the fridge for 15-30 minutes to allow the chocolate to set. These sweet treats are perfect for any occasion, and are a guaranteed party-pleaser! Not to mention one of the easiest desserts around.