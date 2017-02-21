Lucille D. Murphy, age 89, of Chilton, died on Tuesday, February 14, 2017 at Century Ridge in Chilton, with her family at her side. She was born August 6, 1927 in Johnsburg, daughter of the late William & Apolonia (Schumacher) Freund. Lucille married John E. Murphy on September 23, 1947 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Johnsburg; he preceded her in death on December 4, 1995.

Lucille was a co-owner of Murphy-Umland Insurance Agency where she handled a majority of the day to day operations of the agency. In her retirement, Lucille kept her mind sharp by handling bookkeeping for Schmitz Clothing in Chilton and volunteering extensively with the Calumet Medical Center Auxiliary.

She was a member of Good Shepherd Catholic Church, formerly St. Augustine Parish where she had also been active with the Christian Women. In her free time, Lucille enjoyed creating hand made works of art by crocheting, cross stitching and painting. She also took great pride in tending to her flower bed which bloomed every year in an array of vibrant colors and flowers. As someone always up for an adventure, Lucille looked forward to bus trips throughout the midwest and the many trips she took to Ireland.

As a woman with a warm and welcoming smile, people will fondly remember Lucille’s wonderful sense of humor and her love and devotion to her family which brought her the greatest joy in life.

Survivors include her children: Sharon (Glenn) Schumacher, Bill (Debbie) Murphy, Tom Murphy, Janet (David) East; 9 grandchildren: Patrick (Katie) Schumacher, Thomas (Erica) Schumacher, Sam Mamerow, Shawn (Bryan) Herndon, Paul (Angela) Murphy, Steven (Erin) Murphy, Michael, Christopher & Eric East; 6 great granddaughters; and a brother: Marvin (Mary) Freund. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Lucille was preceded in death by her parents; John Murphy; a daughter: Mary Mamerow; a nephew: Kevin Freund; and her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

Funeral services were at 11:30 am on Monday, February 20, 2017 at Good Shepherd Catholic Church (54 E. Main St.) in Chilton with the Rev. Larry Abler, O.F.M. Cap. officiating. Burial will be in the St. Augustine Catholic Cemetery. Friends could call at the Wieting Family Funeral Home (411 W. Main St.) in Chilton from 1:00 pm until 5:00 pm on Sunday, February 19, 2017 and on Monday at the funeral home from 10:00 am until 11:00 am. A Parish Vigil Service took Sunday afternoon at the funeral home at the close of the visitation.

Lucille’s family would like to thank the entire staff at Century Ridge, as well as everyone at Calumet County Hospice for all of the loving care that was extended to Lucille and her family. They would also like to especially thank Tamra & Karen who were two of the kindest caregivers that Lucille could have asked for.

