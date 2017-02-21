Marilyn Irene Budzien (Ludtke) died February 15, 2017 at Libby’s House in Chilton.

She was born November 2, 1925 in Ogensburg, New York. She spent most of her life in Milwaukee where she married Glenn Billy Budzien. They raised five children: Larry Budzien of Presque Isle , WI, Linda McEwen of St. Paul, MN, Sue (Derek) McDermott of Chilton , WI, Scott (Linda) Budzien of Madison, WI and William Budzien. She later relocated to Chilton, WI.

She is survived by eight grandchildren: Andy Budzien, Ben (Stephanie) Budzien, Kelly (Eric) Dvorak, Sean (Katy) McDermott, Ryan (Kari) McDermott, Jason (Theresa) Budzien, Melissa (Derrick) Prince and Chris Budzien and his special friend, Holly. She is further survived by 10 great grandchildren: Xander, Kalli, Alex, Mason, Connor, Parker, Alaina, Justice, Jayla, Orion and Tyler. She is further survived by one sister, Shirley Schmitt, 3 sisters-in-law and one brother-in-law. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband: Glenn; her son: William; a daughter-in-law: Carol; a granddaughter-in-law: Diane; and 5 brothers-in-law.

A private family memorial service is planned.

The family would like to thank the special people at Libby’s House and Heartland Hospice for their care and compassion.

Memorials given in the name of Marilyn I. Budzien are appreciated for the Eastshore Humane Society.

