Raymond Henry Pingel, age 76, of Chilton, died on Tuesday, February 14, 2017 at Thedacare Regional Medical Center in Neenah. He was born June 3, 1940 in the Town of Rantoul, son of the late Melvin & Ranoma (Bosma) Pingel. Ray married Valeria Anhalt on August 1, 1964 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in New Holstein. Ray was a 1958 graduate of Chilton High School and immediately enlisted in the United States Navy proudly serving from 1958 until 1962. Following his honorable discharge, Ray began working at the Calumet County Highway Department where he worked until his retirement 29 years later. In his retirement, Ray drove part time for Calumet County Aging and Disability Resource Center. In his free time, Ray enjoyed hunting, fishing, and sturgeon spearing and took great pride in the garden he tended to every year. Ray loved old Western Movies and listening to good Bluegrass Music; it was a good opportunity to swing Val around the dance floor long into the night. Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Val; his children: Chris Pingel and his special friend Lynn, Tina Malloy, Bill (Michelle) Pingel, Cindy (Josh) Schuler; his beloved canine companion: Cocoa; 11 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; a brother: Jim (Christine) Pingel; a sister: Linda Pingel; and special friends: Vicki & Larry Schroeder. He is further survived by numerous in-laws, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; an uncle: Sam Pingel; and his in-laws: Gilbert & Veronica Anhalt. Funeral services were at 6:30 pm on Friday, February 17, 2017 at Wieting Family Funeral Home (411 W. Main St.) in Chilton. Friends could call at the funeral home from 2:00 pm until 6:00 pm on Friday, February 17, 2017.

