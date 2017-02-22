Girls’ Basketball Scores and Results from Around the Area

By Paul L. Frazer

Times Journal Staff

Feb.13

Resorters Put Huskies on Ice

It was a wild and wooly affair as Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah (3-13) (4-16) scored a season high on it’s way to the win. Ellie Ausloos led all players in double figures with 15 points while Olivia Ondejke had 13.

Elkhart Lake-Glen 34 62 96

New Holstein 24 50 74

High Scorers

Elkhart Lake: Glenbeulah: Claire Feldmann 14, Tammy Schmitt 13, Sonya Schubert 12

New Holstein: Olivia Ondejke 13, Karlee Schnitz 11, MacKenzie Doherty 11

Feb. 16

Kiel All over Roncalli

Twelve Kiel Raiders scored 56 points with Josie Binversie’s 10 points leading the way.

Kiel: 31 25 56

Roncalli: 5 23 28

Valders Handles Two Rivers

Alissa Wagner, 14 points and ten each from Danessa Buck and Emma Wagner led the Vikings to the lop-sided victory.

Valders: 25 34 59

Two Rivers: 12 16 28

Brillion Too Much for New Holstein

Kat Keller scored 18 points while Arial Heraly 17 and Sara Braun added 11, while Olivia Ondrejka scored 11 to lead New Holstein.

New Holstein: 16 19 35

Brillion: 39 32 71

Feb. 17

Stockbridge Falls to Lutheran

Cassidy Maroszek scored 39 points for Lutheran to offset 29 from Rhonda Cole as Stockbridge suffered the 70-63 final score. Leigha Hermann had 17 and Brianna added 11 for Stockbridge.

Wis Valley Lutheran: 37 33 70

Stockbridge: 28 35 63

Feb. 18

Grove Comes out on Top in Low Scoring Affair

The Resorters could not take advantage of the Tigers poor offensive night and dropped a 37-27 Big East Conference decision.

Howards Grove: 26 11 37

Elkhart Lake Glen: 13 14 27