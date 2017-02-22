Hilbert Wins Big East Tournament in Busy Week

By Paul L. Frazer

Times Journal Staff

Feb. 14

Valders Topples Chilton

Valders used some balanced scoring, and a stout defense to keep the Chilton Tigers winless in Eastern Wisconsin Conference play as the Viking got a 65-28 victory in Chilton. Luke Goedeke had 19 points followed by Kyle Tuma with 16. Valders raced out to a 38-7 halftime lead and coasted to the win. Mitchell Meyer and Tray Sundsmo each contributed eight points.

Valders 38 27 65

Chilton 7 21 28

High Scorers:

Valders: Luke Goedeke 19, Kyle Tuma 16

Chilton: Kevin Broeckel 11

Christian Takes Care of Stockbridge

Valley Christian got 40 points from Wesley Shick and held off the Indians.

Stockbridge 32 40 72

Valley Christian 54 33 87

High Scorers

Stockbridge: No data

Valley Christian: Wesley Schick 40, Abraham Schick 14, Brent Kiefer 14

Kiel over Brillion

Trent Nickel had 29 points while Austin Goehring had 13. Brillion got 22 points from Tyler Suess.

Brillion 19 20 39

Kiel 25 31 56

High Scorers

Brillion: Tyler Suess 22, Trevor Jandran 9

Kiel: Trent Nickel 29, Austin Goehring

New Holstein Wins High Scoring Affair

This was a donny-brook with the home team prevailing by a 95-81 final score. Nolan Beirne scored a game high 27 points and finished with nine rebounds.

Two Rivers 41 40 81

New Holstein 43 50 93

High Scorers:

Two Rivers: Rudy Montoya 24, Dawson Kephart 14

New Holstein: Nolan Beirne 27, Austin Schrage 22, Devin Schisel 18, Carson Heus 11, Ryan Steffes 11

Hilbert Holds off Oostberg

Tristan Konen scored 24 points to offset the Dutchman’s Tristaon Van Ess with 27

Oostberg 24 37 61

Hilbert 39 26 65

High Scorers

Oostberg: Tristan Van Ess 27, Jake Daane 18, Tedeo Mirer 12

Hilbert: Tristan Konen 24, Kody Krueger 10

Reedsville Dispatches Resorters

Dante Miller scored a career high 29 points. But it wasn’t enough as Reedsville prevailed as Dawson farmer scored 17 points while Wilson Burge added 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Elkhart Lake-Glen 22 12 34

Reedsville 25 24 49

High Scorers

Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah: Dante Miller 20

Reedsville: Dawson Farmer 19

Braiden Dvorchek 11 Austin Schmitt 11

Dodgeland Tops over St. Lawrence

Jean-Paul Ajide had a game high of 17 points while Wilson Burge added 11 points and 10 rebounds

St. Lawrence 33 26 59

Dodgeland 28 33 61

High Scorers

St. Lawrence: Jean-Paul Ajide 17, Wilson Burge 11, Isai Lulvans 11, Marcellino Jean 10

Dodgeland: No Report

Feb. 17

Jets Stifle Lions

Cory Bahs had a game high 23 points for the Jets, and had help from Chombi Lambert, 12 and Mike Schneider, 10. The Lions got 12 from Tyler Suess and 11 from Trevor Jandrey.

Roncalli: 29 37 66

Brillion: 15 22 37

Purple Raiders Beat Tigers

Jake Criter had 16 points, and Nathan Schmitz added 12, but that was pretty much the extent of the Tigers scoring while Rudy Montoya, 18 and Darrin President 16 led the Purple Raiders to the victory.

Chilton: 18 26 44

Two Rivers: 42 31 73

Valders Wins over New Holstein

Kyle Tuma, 23, and Luke Goedeke 21 led the Vikings to a 69-64 victory in the Eastern Wisconsin Conference game. Devin Schisel had 22 while Austin Schrage added 14 points.

Valders: 30 39 69

New Holstein: 28 36 64

Falls All over Kiel

Sheboygan Falls jumped out to a 52-24 halftime lead and coasted thereafter. Jared Petrie had 24 and Trey Heke had 22, while Trent Nickel scored 11 for the Raiders.

Sheboygan Falls: 52 28 80

Kiel: 24 16 40

Feb. 18

Lutheran Takes Care of Reedsville

Trey Zastrow scored 19, Brock Staudt had 15 and Caleb Rathje added 14 to lead the Lancers while Dawson Farmer amd Caleb Schmidt added 13.

Manitowoc Lutheran: 39 34 73

Reedsville: 33 32 65

Hilbert Big East Tournament Champs

Hilbert won the Big East Tournament held at Lakeland College with a 62-44 victory over Ozaukee as Kody Krueger scored 19 and Connor Kuhn had 13. Jared Zausch, 13 and Joe Lippe 12 lead the Ozaukee offense.

Ozaukee: 17 27 44

Hilbert: 40 22 62