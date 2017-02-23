Casper Speaks in Chilton on Sunday

By Ben Rodgers

Times Journal Staff

NFL legend and member of the famed 1969 Chilton High School football team Dave Casper had a message for those who saw him speak on Sunday: Stay humble, because all good things come to an end.

“If there’s one thing I learned it’s that first will be last and last will be first,” Casper told a packed crowd in the basement of Good Shepherd Parish.

Casper was invited back as the keynote speaker for the Knights of Columbus Corporate Communion. He reflected on life at the top, while also imparting some wisdom.

“There was a time where I was a big shot,” the 65-year old NFL Hall of Famer said. “I was pretty good, I was the best in the world at what I did for four or five years and that stuff don’t last.”

Casper mentioned that over the course of his 11-year NFL career he was able to save about $800,000, much of which was lost in a Ponzi scheme during his retirement.

“No matter where you are right now its going to change, no matter how cool you are right now, its going to change so that stuff goes away, it just does,” he said.

After football Casper gave up drinking and became more involved in church and the Knights of Columbus.

Even as a football player Casper was able to find time to worship.

At Notre Dame he attended Mass before games, and while as member of the Oakland Raiders Casper attended Mass with fellow Raiders legend John Madden.

But with faith comes challenges. For Casper it’s not as much about looking back as it is looking forward.

“You can never get it back, being 25 years old and winning the Super Bowl, it’ll never happen to me again,” he said. “So there’s a whole lot of acceptance and a lot of it is religious acceptance. The ultimate thing is you’re not supposed to be worried about this stuff here anyway, right?”

When looking back at his life Casper would say his best days were fishing or having a good conversation, instead of time spent on the field. In fact Casper doesn’t even has his Super Bowl XI championship ring anymore, it was misplaced when he moved.

“It would be cool to have a Super Bowl ring where you are 30 years old and you have 40 years to show it off,” he said. “But when you are just by yourself for those last few years, who cares about it?”

After the NFL Casper became an insurance agent and learned life is different when you are out of the league.

“I can go anywhere in the world and no one cares, I can go to any restaurant and they don’t know who I am. If they do, they just ignore me,” he said.

Nowadays he usually spends free time fishing, between 50 and 60 times a year.

But still Casper learned two main lessons from his life behind the facemask, which he told to the youth in attendance on Sunday.

“Just show up to practice and learn how to perform and be there and be on time and learn to do all of those things,” he said. “The second thing you learn from sports is coping skills. Because no matter how good you are, you’re going to be beat, you’re going to lose.”

Even after all of the fame and glory, the famous Ghost to the Post play, five All Pro selections, hoisting the Lombardi Trophy with the Raiders and a National Championship with Notre Dame: after of all that, Casper still said his favorite moment on the football field came when he was on the 1969 Chilton Tigers.

“My favorite memory was in Sun Prairie when I shot the gap and caused a fumble when they had the ball at our 5-yard line, then Buzzy (Pat Nolan) recovered it,” he said.

Chilton went on to win that game 7-0, the lowest margin of victory for the undefeated team that outscored their opponents 363-0.