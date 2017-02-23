Dropping School Enrollments Means Higher Property Taxes

By Ben Rodgers

Times Journal Staff

Gradually decreasing enrollments for area schools could eventually lead to a higher burden on property taxes, according to school finance experts.

Each of the five school districts in Calumet County, Chilton, Hilbert, Stockbridge, Brillion and New Holstein are close to a decade or more past their peak enrollments. The trend is echoed across the state as well as enrollment peaked in 2002-2003.

In a broad sense dropping enrollments essentially mean a decrease in the state controlled portion of revenue limits. When those limits go down, the other major contributor to school funds, property taxes, have no choice but to go up, said Todd Berry, director of the Wisconsin Taxpayers Alliance, a nonpartisan tax education advocacy group since 1932.

In 2015-16, Wisconsinites paid 46 percent of their property taxes, or $4.9 billion to support schools. The state also contributed $5.2 billion of income and sales tax to various school aid.

The state’s contribution, called general aid, is designed to help districts where the taxable value on land is less than districts with a higher value on taxable land. This allows for similar school property tax rates with roughly the same per student spending.

Under Wisconsin’s school finance model nearly all aid not paid for by the state or federal governments is covered by property taxes.

In 2007 aid from the state was $4.72 billion. In 2016 that figure was $4.48 billion. While school levies increased from roughly $3.8 billion in 2007 to $4.9 billion in 2016.

However, it is the responsibility of the State of Wisconsin to provide a uniform education of all students as much as possible.

“For a while the revenue limit was tied more or less to inflation and growing enrollment and that wasn’t really much of a problem through the ’90s and into the early 2000s in many parts of the state,” Berry said. “But in 2003 the enrollments in schools statewide peaked and many places have been edging down ever since.”

A decrease in enrollment across the board leaves tough choices for districts when it comes to closing the gap.

“In a declining enrollment situation like many of these districts have, the revenue limits are getting a little tighter, and these were also adjusted for inflation every year. But in Gov. Doyle’s last budget and in all the Walker budgets those revenue limits have not increased some years at all, and in other years by a modest amount,” Berry said. “It’s sort of a double whammy because the revenue limits are tightening because the enrollments are dropping and you’re getting no relief in utility costs and so forth.”

This can lead to districts increasing property taxes and scaling back services or going to referendum, which has been an increasing trend in Wisconsin.

Historically referendums have passed at about 50 percent, but in recent years that number is closer to 80 percent, according to the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction.

Chilton is one of the districts in the county to not have a referendum, but it did try to pass one last spring.

Chilton Public Schools Superintendent Sue Kaphingst said the district is using a fund balance to try and make up for any shortcomings. Essentially a fund balance is a savings account.

“That fund balance will carry you for a year or two, and then that too will be gone, so you need to look at an operational referendum and they are more norms than not now,” Kaphingst said.

With decreasing enrollment and increasing property taxes, Chilton Public Schools has been forced to make some cuts, which Kaphingst said is difficult.

“The very first thing we are doing is identifying priorities in our district,” she said. “What are our priorities and how are we utilizing those dollars, and not increasing our budget or cutting our budget,” she said.

There are two types of referendums: recurring and non-recurring. A non-recurring referendum will be brought up at election as frequently as it was drafted.

This is the type the voters in the Hilbert School District approved a year ago.

In Hilbert the district will receive a $400,000 revenue exemption for three years, which comes directly from the taxpayers. This is the second year of that referendum.

The Stockbridge School District has had a similar referendum on the books since 2008 for a $200,000 exemption, which has been reapproved by the voters twice.

On Tuesday Stockbridge voters decided if they wanted to pass a non-recurring referendum of $250,000, which would stay on the books without having to be renewed in an election.

Those elections results were posted after The Chilton Times Journal’s press deadline.

“If the voters don’t approve it, sometime between now and May we’re going to have cut $200,000 because we don’t have the exemption allowed,” said Dave Moscinski, Stockbridge superintendent.

In Stockbridge the referendum for $200,000 was in place since 2008. When Act 10 came to be in 2011 the district still had to cut $50,000, even with the referendum.

Hilbert has had issues since the original revenue limits were put in place in 1993, said Tony Sweere, Hilbert superintendent.

Because the district has historically been fiscal conservative those initial revenue limits were based off of the conservative spending in the 1992-93 school year.

Act 10 forced the referendum that’s in place now.

“Act 10 it wasn’t just $0. It was $400,000 less than $0,” Sweere said. “We knew at some point we would probably have to go referendum.”

Plus when a district is forced to make cuts, those aren’t across the board. In the case of Hilbert who had 460 students in 2013-14 and 452 in 2014-15, the cuts weren’t all from one class. Instead it’s a few students from one grade level, maybe a couple from another, while one class might gain a student.

This makes it difficult to cut an entire program because it’s is still being utilized, but not with as many students as previously.

And While Gov. Walker has proposed increases to per pupil aid, like sparsity aid, that additional funding is still outside of the generalized aid that offsets property taxes.

“I think as a state this state has not taken on the responsibility of public education like it should have,” Sweere said.

New Holstein is one of the schools in the area that is compliant with Act 10, which means they will receive an additional $200 per-pupil if Walker’s budget passes as it is. In order to be compliant each teacher is required to pay at least 12 percent of their own health insurance costs.

“The one thing that’s positive about this budget is the fact that there is a $200 per pupil increase proposal and an additional $200 increase in the second year,” said Dan Nett, administrator for the New Holstein School District. “It’s probably one of the more positive budgets we’ve seen since Act 10.”

Still Nett said that money would be better suited in the generalized fund, to help offset property taxes, but he’s not complaining.

“It’s hard to complain about it because its better than we have received in the past and it certainly gives us some leverage with what things to do, programs for kids and making our budget healthier,” he said.

Brillion Public Schools is also compliant with Act 10, but they still have had to get creative when looking at ways to keep expenditures down.

“You can nibble away at the edges on a lot of things, but it’s going to come down to what’s the right level to compensate your employees, and that’s a moving target,” said Nick Madison, district administrator. “It’s a balance because you want to be sensitive to the tax burden on your community and you want to pay our people well.”

Brillion Public Schools has also avoided an operational referendum for now, but at the expense of employee compensation.

“Really I think quite frankly it comes down our teachers have not gotten that big of raises,” Madison said. “Even before Act 10 they were getting 2 or 3 percent a year raises, and now they’re getting 1 percent raises, and that’s hard. Personally I don’t think that’s fair to our teachers but that’s where it at.”

At the Department of Public Instruction they are working with legislators to get the most recently proposed aid into the generalized fund to start offsetting property tax increases.

“We greatly appreciate what Gov. Walker has set out, a significant increased in funding for schools, and we agree with the trajectory he puts on,” said Tom McCarthy, DPI communications director. “We just have some differences in the nuances in the way the money should be spent.”