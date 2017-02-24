Search
Saturday 25 February 2017
  • :
  • :
Serving Calumet County Since 1857

Boys Swim Co-op Makes Waves at State

Feb 24, 2017Sports0

Chilton/Brillion/Valders co-op swimmer Jose Martinez shows off his sixth place diving medal.

Chilton/Brillion/Valders co-op swimmer Jose Martinez shows off his sixth place diving medal.

Sophomore Jose Martinez of the Chilton/Brillion/Valders swim co-op took home a sixth place medal in the Division 2 One Meter Diving event at WIAA 2017 State Boys Swimming & Diving Championships.

He finished with a score of 328.80.  Henry Carman of Monona Grove took first with a score of 568.95.

Senior Eli Riesterer took 11th  in the 100-yard butterfly with a personal best 55.38 seconds.  He trailed winner Sean O’ Connor of Grafton by 4.97 seconds.

The co-op’s 200 medly relay team, Sophomore Isaac Koehler, Freshman Parker Sonnabend, Riesterer and Sophomore Bo Gieger finished 15th with another personal best.  Their time of 1:46.15 was less than 13 seconds behind the winners from Monona Grove at 1:33.82.

Overall the co-op was ranked 20th in the division scoring 23 points as a team. Monona Grove and Ashwaubenon took first and second place with 381 and 232 points respectively.

Previous PostOur View: Keep Public Notices in Front of the Voting Public

Related articles

Leave a Reply

×