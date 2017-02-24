Our View: Keep Public Notices in Front of the Voting Public

Wisconsin lawmakers are proposing a fundamental change in the way local governments notify the public about their meetings and what happens in those meetings.

We feel this is a direct threat to the public when it comes to being active, responsible and educated about local governments.

Assembly Bill 70 and Senate Bill 42 would allow municipalities, school districts and counties to publish their meeting minutes online and in one public place.

In effect this bill would make newspaper publication optional, but in reality you can be assured they would be eliminated.

There are a number of things we find disturbing about this. The most important being that the public will no longer have important information delivered. Instead you will be taxed with having to find that information yourself.

Information on what your elected officials are doing should be delivered to those who elected them.

The local governments should also be responsible for delivering that information, not solely posting it online and in one public place.

The process of newspapers posting minutes and agendas has been around for more than two centuries and with good reason.

Newspapers act as independent third-party oversight. Once minutes and agendas are sent to us, they cannot be altered, and rest assured we do not alter that information.

If that information were available on a local government website and in one public place, there is nothing to stop someone from taking it down and changing or omitting what was said in a public meeting.

The information in public notices is there to hold elected officials responsible.

Newspapers provide a blanket of oversight that is guaranteed. Government should never be permitted to report on itself. The very idea is un-American.

Newspapers are the only form of notification that provides the necessary verification, certification and archiving that ensures that taxpayers’ rights are protected and preserved.

In this day, even with all of the advances in technology, newspapers still remain the trusted vehicle used by every single state in the nation for notifying the public of activities of the government and courts.

It should be noted that Utah did strip away the requirement of publication, which failed. It was repealed two years later.

The process of public notices in Wisconsin newspapers is also a very tightly regulated one.

In Wisconsin, the Department of Administration is charged with overseeing the certification of newspapers that are eligible to publish public notices — and it is the DOA that sets a mandated rate that must be charged by the newspaper for publishing the notices.

Even the typeface, spacing and leading are uniform across Wisconsin.

Here’s the portion of the statue that mandates that: “All legal notices shall be in Arial type face. A standard line shall be 6-point leading without spacing between the lines, and 11 picas in length.”

Newspapers must also be certified annually by the DOA in order to continue to publish public notices. With the annual certification comes the issuance by DOA of the set publication rate for that year.

The strict regulation by the State of Wisconsin is one of the reasons that Wisconsin is nationally one of the leaders, if not the leader, in public notice accountability and reporting.

Having a regulated public notice publication process ensures that the newspapers certified by the DOA are reputable publications with roots in the community they serve.

Since 2005, newspapers in Wisconsin have been digitally archiving every public notice published in every newspaper in our state every day. Today, there is a database with more than a decade worth of information posted on a website that’s free and easy to use: www.WisconsinPublicNotices.org.

Consider this: Contractors throughout Wisconsin use the website above every day to search for projects across the state they may want to bid on.

How efficient would it be for them to have to search through countless government websites for that information?

How efficient would it be for anyone to corral the public notice information that can be found in one place: in your newspaper?

Moreover, the pushing for the passage of this bill are the same statewide organizations that represent units of local government.

Why are the very people that were elected to serve the public aggressively pursuing legislation that would deny the electors the public information that they are entitled to?

This is just another attempt by elected officials to curb government transparency in Wisconsin.

So what can you do? You can call your state representatives and urge them not to pass AB 70/SB 42.

Elected officials in the area who support this legislation include Sen. Frank Lasee, Sen. Duey Stroebel, Rep. Jesse Kremer and Rep. Paul Tittl.

Tell them the way in which all local governments operate is at stake.

-Editorials are the opinion of the Times Journal Staff