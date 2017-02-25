First Ever Vertical Reunion Quickly Approaching for All CHS Alumni

By Ben Rodgers

Times Journal Staff

Any graduates of Chilton High School have the opportunity to visit old friends and maybe make some new ones in the first ever all-school vertical reunion.

The inaugural Tiger Streak will start at 2 p.m. on May 20 at the Calumet County Fairgrounds.

“My real experience in high school was vertical; it was with people from multiple years and it had to do with everybody’s experience,” said Jimmy Barany, Tiger Streak creative director and member of the class of ’88.

The term vertical reunion is used because it best describes what it is, and whom it’s for, Barany said.

The idea came to him at his 25th year class reunion, where some of the people serving drinks were fellow CHS graduates.

“It just dawned on me, this is what high school was; it was everybody intertwining their experiences,” he said.

But this Tiger gathering won’t be like any old high school reunion. Everyone who ever graduated from Chilton is welcome to attend and share his or her stories.

“We’re hoping this is a lot more of what a high school experience would be like, but what’s really blown our minds is the number of graduates involved,” Barany said.

Back in August when the event was in its early planning stages Barany created a group on facebook to gauge interest. One week later 2,300 people expressed interest.

It’s not just for graduates either. So far at least 26 former faculty members have said they will attend. Former math teacher Dale Voskull will be the keynote speaker.

“It’s one last time for some,” Barany said of some older attendees. “If they show up they are able to rub shoulders with these people, thank them and tell stories.”

There will also be entertainment. On May 20 the day will start with CHS Jerry Schneider and his polka band. The Midwest Dueling Pianos will follow them and then the Dirty Boogie will play until midnight.

Food will also be available from vendors along with a variety of drinks including microbrews from Pat Rowland and Rowland’s Calumet Brewing Company.

Rowland is even inviting CHS alumni to lend a hand in making a special beer for the occasion.

On March 18 there will be a pre-reunion party at Rowlands. At 11 a.m. CHS alumni can show up and learn about the beer making process, and help lend a hand if they want in the creation of a special beer. They can also give their input for the name.

At 6 p.m. on March 18 a pre-reunion party will kick off with raffle prizes and guest speakers.

Barany said this event is for those any interested alumni, including those that won’t be available on May 20.

“There’s going to be a handful of people who want to attend the event in May but just can’t,” he said.

There are two ticket options available, a bottomless mug option for $30.50 and a designated Tiger option for $20.50. Each option comes with a commemorative mug, but the bottomless option comes with free refills.

There will also be a variety of local food vendors at Tiger Streak, ranging from smoked meats to ice cream. Shirts printed by the New Hope Center will also be available for purchase.

“We’re trying to keep as much of the money and the funding (as possible) tied to the community,” Barany said.

If another Tiger Streak happens it likely won’t be for at least another three years, so event organizers said this is not something CHS graduates want to miss.

Barany is joined by his brother Mike, Pat Rowland and Don Bonnlander in planning Tiger Streak, which they have been working on since last August.

In Chilton tickets can be purchased at Rowlands or at Papa Don’s. People out of the area can visit www.tigerstreakllc.com to purchase or just for more information. Ticket sales will be closed at the end of April.