Chilton Man Faces Multiple Charges in Alleged Neglect Case

By Times Journal Staff

A 53-year old Chilton man faces multiple charges in Winnebago County after he allegedly left his infant daughter in the car, while he proceeded to get denied service at a Menasha bar.

At 3 p.m. on Wednesday, March 1, officers from the Menasha Police Department responded to the Redliner Bar in the 900 block of Plank Road.

Employees at the bar indicated they needed assistance in handling an intoxicated male who was being uncooperative trying to get home.

During this process bar employees found a 2 1/2 month year old baby girl in the vehicle that the intoxicated man drove to the bar hours earlier.

Menasha officers learned the man arrived at the bar around noon. Employees there would not serve him due to his level of intoxication. They made numerous attempts to find him a safe ride home, as they would not let him drive.

While being uncooperative with the attempts to find a safe ride home, the Chilton man made statements that he needed to check on his girl. It was then the child was found.

The child did not appear to be injured, but was taken by Gold Cross Ambulance to Theda Care Regional Medical Center in Neenah to be evaluated as a precaution. It was then learned the Chilton man was the child’s father.

The child was reunited with her mother, who was at work. The Department of Human Services began working with the mother and child.

The father was transported to Winnebago County Jail. He is being referred to the Winnebago County District Attorney’s office on charges of Child Neglect, Disorderly Conduct, Resisting an Officer and Bail Jumping.

The Menasha Police Department did not release a name with this information. However an inquiry into the Winnebago County Jail showed that Merriett Cox, 53, Chilton, was booked on March 1 at 10:56 p.m.