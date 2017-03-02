Hilbert Boys Pick Up Wins

By Paul L. Frazer

Times Journal Staff

Feb. 20

First Half Woes

Chilton’s first half woes continued in this Feb. 20 game as the Tigers were swamped by the first half run scored by Roncalli at the hanger.

The Jets scored 54 first half points and led Chilton by a 54-30 lead at the break.

The second half wasn’t much better as Roncalli kept up the pressure, outscoring the Tigers 37-19 on their way to a 91-49 EWC victory. During the course of the game the Jets had four double figure players.

Roncalli out-rebounded the Tigers, and shot 58 percent from the field (36-62), and also hit 9-13 free throws. Chilton hit just 5-21 shots from three point range and was 16-44 from two point field goal range good for 36 percent shooting.

Chilton, 1-21, lost their 17th straight dating back to Dec. 12, and are 0-13 in the Eastern Wisconsin Conference, and overall stand at 1-20.

Roncalli has turned their season around as they have won six of their last eight games, and are 9-13 overall.

The Jets had four players in double figures led by Cory Bahrs and Mitch Schneider with 18 each followed by Ian Wagner with 11, and Chombi Lambert who scored 10. Also with some clutch points was David Heinzen who had nine points, and was 4-6 from the field.

Chilton got 11 points from senior Kevin Broeckel and nine each from Nathan Schmitz and Alex Brandt. There also was some important points scored by Jake Criter and Peyton Meyer, six each. In addition to his six points Meyer led Chilton with seven rebounds.

Chilton: 30 19 49

Roncalli: 54 37 91

Chilton: Broeckel, 11 Schmitz, 9 Brandt, 9 Criter, 6 Meyer, 6 Weber, 6 Bowe, 2

Roncalli: Bahrs, 18 Schneider, 18 Wagner, 11 Lambert, 10 Heinzen, 9 Koss, 7 Bahringer, 6 Vance, 4 Mueller, 4 Jagemann, 3 LaVene, 1

Kiel Tops Ozaukee

It was a battle of the conferences, Kiel, 9-12 in the Eastern Wisconsin Conference and the Ozaukee Warriors, 14-8 from the Best East Conference. Kiel did nip Ozaukee of the Big East by a 63-52 final score in Ozaukee.

On this Feb. 20 night the Raiders rose up and topped the Warriors on the strength of a 40-31 first half lead that held out throughout the second half.

Trent Nickel had another superior offensive game scoring a game high 23 points on some nifty shooting, 6-11 field goals, and 8-9 from the free throw line, and also had two assists and a steal.

Austin Goehring almost had another double, double, 14 points and 8 boards, while Justin Dedering scored 13 points and six big rebounds.

The Warriors had four players in double figures led by Mike Steel with 12, 11 each from Garrett Hoffmann and Joe Lippe, while Jared Zausch had ten.

Kiel: 40 23 63

Ozaukee: 31 21 52

Kiel: Nickel, 23 Goehring, 14 Dedering, 13 Zorn, 6 Meyer, 4 Hassinger, 3

Ozaukee: Steel, 12, G. Hoffmann, 11 Lippe, 11 Zausch, 10 Henderson, 8

Valders Gets a Road Win

It was another non-conference test for the Vikings, this one against the Laconia Spartans from the Flyway Conference.

Coach Trevor Schwoerer has his ducks in a row as his Vikings ready themselves for the WIAA Regionals with an outstanding effort.

The victory over the Spartans upped their overall record to 17-4 with only a conference game left in the regular season with Brillion.

Valders put this game away early as they were ahead of the host Spartans by 13 points at the half, 41-28.

Although the second half was a stand-off (both teams scored 35 points), Laconia never could erase that 13 point halftime deficit.

Senior Luke Goedeke scored 30 points, hit 12-14 shots from the floor, was 6-9 from the charity stripe, led the Vikings with seven rebounds, added one assists, and played a stellar defensive game.

Juniors Kyle Tuma 18, and Trey Sundsmo 16, combined to shoot 11-15 from the floor, and an unbelievable 8-12 from three point land. Both played strong floor games, with Sundsmo snaring five rebounds, an assist, and two steals, while Tuma had two rebounds and a steal.

Laconia was led in scoring by Drew Gunnink who had 20 points while Jaylen Mahone added 18 and also had three rebounds and six assists. The Spartans shot 46 percent from the floor while the Vikes shot the ball well, hitting 37-47 total shots for an amazing 78 percent.

Valders: 41 35 76

Laconia: 28 35 63

Valders: Goedeke, 30 Tuma, 18 Sundsmo, 16 Dallas, 5 Korslin, 3 Deering, 2 Beimborn, 2

Laconia: Gunnick, 20 Mahone, 18 Grade, 7 Borgardt, 6 Zickert, 4 Grave, 3 Madigan, 3 Huff, 2

Hilltoppers Drop a Tough One

Things were looking up for Coach Dave Bartel. None of his players were in foul trouble, and the Hilltoppers were down by just four points at the half time break.

However there were storm clouds on the horizon.

And those storm clouds gave way to a thunderstorm as North Fond du Lac Horace Mann found their shooting touch, and played much tougher defense during the second half as they won a hard fought 76-61 victory.

Poor shooting decisions, turnovers, and lapses in defensive play contributed to the loss which gives St. Lawrence a 5-13 record while the Flyway conference member, Horace Mann stands at 2-13.

Top scorers for the Hilltoppers were Isai Luevano with a game high 22 points followed by Jean-Paul Ajide with 14. Although Jean Marcelino scored just six points, but he led both teams with nine rebounds. Luevano was 6-7 from three point land, while Ajide was 5-10 from the field, 3-4 from the free throw line, and had five boards.

St. Lawrence: 34 27 61

Horace Mann: 38 38 76

St. Lawrence: Luevano, 22 Ajide, 14 Jean, 6 Yeakley, 6 Burge, 4 Vang, 4 Martinez, 3 Sanchez, 2

Horace Mann: (no individual statistics)

Feb. 21

St. Lawrence gets a Win

The Hilltoppers happened to be maybe more into the game than the Indians, and as a result, St. Lawrence got their sixth win of the year to bring their record to 6-13 as they ready themselves for the post season WIAA tournament.

Stockbridge who is 7-15 have played some good games, and some games where they seemed uninspired.

The Hilltoppers had themselves a 26-24 lead at the half, and although that lead wasn’t much to build on, St. Lawrence did just that, and after a couple of defensive lapses did in fact pick up the 66-54 victory.

Chris Langteau led all scorers with 22 points for the Indians, while Jakeb Thurber added 13 and Sawyer Levknecht contributed eight. Davee Vang scored 17 points followed by Isai Luevano had 16 and Jean-Paul Ajide rounded out the double figurers scorers for the (Toppers) with 14.

Stockbridge: 24 30 54

St. Lawrence: 26 40 66

Stockbridge: Langteau, 22 Thurber, 13 Levknecht, 8 Ecker, 5 Herman, 5 Lamers, 1

St. Lawrence: Vang, 17 Luevano, 16 Ajide, 14 Yeakley, 5 Burge, 4 Mba, 4 Jean, 4 Howard, 2

Feb. 23

Valders Tops Brillion

Valders made a five point 29-25 lead hold up as they topped the Brillion Lions by a final 67-49 score.

For Brillion, (2-12, 5-17) it was their fifth straight loss .

For Valders (12-2, 18-4), the win closed out the EWC portion of their regular season schedule, as they too gather themselves for WIAA post season action.

Over the past five seasons Valders has an overall record of 91-30 mark, have won two conference titles (in the Olympian in 2014-15 and the first Eastern Wisconsin Conference title during the 2015-16 season).

This game was no different than most other Viking games. Brillion was the opponent for this Feb. 23 game, and they gave Valders a battle for not only the first half, but most of the second half as well.

At the break Valders had themselves a five point 29-24 lead. They came out and continued their offensive attack, and won the game going away by 18 points.

Brillion shot the ball well hitting 17 of 32 shots from two point range, and hit 6-9 from three point-land. Brillion shot 53 percent of its two point shots, 17-32 and hit 6-9 three point shots, 66 percent, and even hit 9-12 free-throws, 75 percent.

The Vikings hit 27-52, 52 percent, and also hit 10-23 three pointers for 43 percent, and also got more rebounds than did the Lions.

Brillion got 16 points from Trevor Jandrey, 12 from Tyler Suess and 10 from Dylan Schwartz, but the rest of the Lion squad could only muster 11 points.

Big senior Luke Goedeke had another outstanding game as he scored 23 points, shot 11-16 and hauled down five boards. Junior Kyle Tuma continued his double digit scoring with 17, while Cole Zipperer helped soften the blow of an off night by Treyner Sundsmo with eight points.

Brillion: 24 25 49

Valders: 29 38 67

Brillion: Jandrey, 16 T. Suess, 12 D. Schwartz, 10 Brouillard, 6 T. Schlender, 3 Q. Schwartz, 2

Valders: Goedeke, 23 Tuma, 17 Zipperer, 8 Beimborn, 5 Dallas, 5 Sundsmo, 4 Faucett, 3 Korslin, 2

Chilton Hangs Tough

Chilton battled all night long, but came up short in this EWC tilt, a loss to the Kiel Raiders, the final score 49-60. The halftime score was a paper-thin one point 30-29 lead for the visiting Raiders.

The Raiders improved to 6-8, 10-12 on the season while Chilton fell to 0-14, and 1-21.

Still it was a solid game to watch. As the second half went on Kiel continued to widen its lead until when the final buzzer went off.

Austin Goehring had another double, double as he hit a game high 18 points, and also grabbed a game high 11 rebounds. Justin Dedering added 16, and also had seven rebounds, while Jon Meyer had 12 points and five boards.

Jake Criter had 11 points and also hit 5-6 free throws while Nathan Moehn hit three straight three pointers, and scored 11 points. Kevin Broeckel and Alex Brandt each had three steals, as the Tigers played a sort of helter-skelter type defense.

Kiel: 30 30 60

Chilton: 29 20 49

Kiel: Goehring, 18 Dedring, 16 Meyer, 12 Nickel, 8 Zorn, 6

Chilton: Criter, 11 Moehn, 11 Broeckel, 6 P. Meyer, 6 Bowe, 6 Brandt, 5 Weber, 4

It’s a Wrap

The New Holstein Huskies secured the Eastern Wisconsin Conference title when they topped the Roncalli Jets in Two Rivers 56-47.

Nolan Beirne scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead the Husky attack and got support from Austin Schrage who had a game high 18 points and seven boards.

New Holstein (13-1, 18-4) came out tough on defense, and held the Jets to just 18 first half points, while they scored 28 for a 10 point lead that Roncalli would not overcome.

New Holstein continued to be strong on defense during the early stages of the second half, and coasted to the nine point victory.

Roncalli got 17 points from Chombi Lambert, 12 from Ian Behringer and 11 from Mike Schneider as Roncalli finished the regular season with a 6-8 conference record and a 9-13 overall mark.

Beirne scored his double, double and Schrage scored his game high 18 points.

New Holstein had 16 three point shots and hit just three … a less than proficient 18 percent. The Jets took 21 three point shots, and hit just three, a proficiency rating of just 14 percent.

In this game the two teams combined for to take 37 three point shots and hit six for a 16 percent success rating.

New Holstein: 28 28 56

Roncalli: 18 29 47

New Holstein: Schrage, 18 Beirne 17 Schisel, 9 Steffes, 8 Heus, 4

Roncalli: Lambert, 17 Behringer, 12 Schneider, 11 Bahrs, 5 Vance, 2

Rams Flex Muscles

It has been a disappointing season for Random Lake who stood at 7-3 on Jan. 12, and proceeded to lose eight straight .

First year Coach Chuck Nelson most have been mystified, he had five seniors for leadership, some nice size in 6’-6” junior Scott Paulus.

It would appear that the Ram players understood the urgency of their plight, and finally they responded with one of their best performances of the season when they topped the Elkhart Lake Resorters 72-29.

Random Lake pounded out a 36 point half time lead as the Rams led the host Resorters 41-5 at the half.

Bryan Weiss led the offensive parade for the Rams scoring 14 points while Dan Ruschalski, Scott Paulus, and Nick Lunde scored 12 points apiece. Both Paulus and Lunde had nine rebounds, and Austin Martin had four assists, three steals, and also contributed four points.

Caleb Broddus had eight points, to go along with six rebounds, and Max Kossman added six points and two assists while Tyler Schultz also scored six points and had four boards.

Random Lake: 41 31 72

Elkhart Lake: 5 24 29

Random Lake: Weiss, 14 Rucchalski, 12 Paulus, 12 Lunde, 12 Weichart, 9 Holman, 5 Martin, 4 Spaeth, 3 Risse, 1

Elkhart Lake: Broddus, 8 Kossman, 6 T. Schultz, 6 Klahn, 4 Sitko, 2 Bahr, 2 Ruh, 1

Hilbert Gets 21st Win

The Wolves used a 17 point first half lead to key their 21st win of the season. Hilbert is now the area’s only 20 win team (21-1 overall), and have won their last 11 games.

The halftime lead of 42-25 over the host St. Mary Catholic stood up as Hilbert improved its Big East Conference mark to 12-1.

It must be pointed out that Hilbert senior Jack Halbach, back on Feb. 3, against Random Lake scored his 1,000th point, scoring 21 points.

In this game Hilbert hit 11-18 three point shots, 61 percent and overall were 29-59 field goal attempts, 49 percent, also hit 8-13 free throws and outrebounded the Zephyrs 32-27, forced 19 Catholic turnovers while committing 16 themselves.

Kody Krueger hit a game high 23 points, had five assists and three rebounds while Halbach contributed 18 points and had seven boards. Tristan Konen scored 12 points and was the game’s leading rebounder with eight.

Jimmy Scheuers had 15 points, while Jordan Lacey scored 11 for the Zephyrs and also had three assists and blocked three shots, and Payton Jack scored 10 points and had five boards.

St. Mary closed out its regular season with a 6-7 mark in the Big East, and an 11-11 record overall.

Hilbert: 42 29 71

St. Mary: 25 32 57

Hilbert: Ko. Krueger, 23 Halbach, 18 Konen, 12 Ky. Krueger, 9 Kuhn, 3 Kar. Krueger, 2 Gruett, 2 Diedrich, 2

St. Mary: Scheuers, 15 Lacey, 11 Jack, 10 Fischer, 9 Uhlenbrauck, 3 Solowicz, 3 Griffith, 2 Miller, 2 Dejno, 2