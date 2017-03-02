Hilbert’s Kuhn has Outstanding Week

By Paul L. Frazer

Times Journal Staff

Feb. 21

Sheboygan Falls Outlasts Lions

This WIAA Regional contest between the Sheboygan Falls Falcons and the Brillion Lions turned from a runaway victory for one team, to a battle for survival.

The Visiting Falcons (10-13) had lost to Brillion twice during the regular season by a total of just four points. But Falls raced out to what looked like an insurmountable 42-21 halftime lead.

However, those fans that left at the half, or early in the second half missed an epic comeback attempt by Brillion.

Lions coach Jeff Capelle explained the first half thusly, “Sheboygan Falls shot the ball well in the first half and we had too many turnovers.”

Capelle’s assessment was of course, spot on, but he didn’t mention the changes that the Lions made at the half, as they stormed back to make it close by game’s end.

“We competed better in the second half, made a run to cut the deficit to single digits, but dug ourselves to deep a hole early to come back,” he said.

Brillion (13-10) must have been a conundrum for Capelle to figure out.

Brillion had three of the area’s better scorers in Ariel Heraly, Kate Keller and Sara Braun. Brillion also had a couple of players who were tough as nails on the backboard in Emily Cohen and Braun.

This game simply was lost in the first half for Brillion; to come back from a 21 point deficit is usually an impossible task.

This game turned into a tale of two games, the 42-21 blowout by Sheboygan over Brillion in the first half, and then in the second half, the 40-24 blowout that Brillion laid on the Falcons.

Sheboygan Falls got double-digit scoring from Allison Antonie (16), Alyssa Sommerfeld (15), and 13 points each from Myja Durn and Jordyn Girdaukas. There was some outstanding shooting from the floor in the first half by the Falcons. Overall they hit 9-14 very important free throws during the second half.

For Brillion Sara Braun scored 18 points to lead the Lions followed by Ariel Heraly who had 16, and 12 by Kat Keller. That followed by Emily Cohen who scored 10, and also had 10 rebounds for a double, double.

Sheboygan Falls: 42 24 66

Brillion: 21 40 61

Sheboygan Falls: Antonie, 16 Sommerfeld, 15 Durn, 13 Girdaukas, 13 Zeier, 6 Wollart, 3

Brillion: Braun, 18 Heraly, 16 Keller, 12 Cohen, 10 Paige, 5

Raiders Blast Clippers

Sturgeon Bay was simply outclassed by the 18-5 Kiel Raiders in this Regional contest which was played at Kiel.

For the Clippers (2-20), the verdict ended a disappointing season which saw the Clippers finish in last place in the Packerland Conference.

Kiel held a 30-7 half time lead and was never really contested by the Clippers as every player scored at least one point. Kiel forced numerous turnovers that led to easy baskets during the first half.

Andie Rockendorf led the offensive effort by the clippers followed by Halley Degrave and Kasia Klotz, each with four points. For Kiel, Sierra Schobert scored a game high 12 points, while Josie Binversie scored 11 points.

Sturgeon Bay: 7 10 17

Kiel: 30 26 56

Sturgeon Bay: Rockendorf, 6 Degrave, 4 Klotz, 4 Birdenhagen, 2 Zuehlke, 1

Kiel: Schobert, 12 Binversie, 11 Walsdorf, 6 Schmitz, 5 Blanke, 5 Walsh, 4 Heckmann, 4 Mauer, 4 Meyer, 2 Blatz, 2 Sixel, 1

Storm Ends Huskies Season

It was a tough season for the New Holstein. Although they showed slight improvement during the 2016-17 season, they surely were not in the same league as the Kewaunee Storm, who won the regular season Packerland Conference title.

New Holstein made too many turnovers, had some poor shots, and made mistakes on defense that lead to easy baskets by the host Storm.

Down at the half by 25 points, the Huskies did play a better brand of basketball during the second half.

Mackenzie Doherty paced the Huskies with eight points followed by Kayle Guelig; Marless Halbach, and Karli Schmitz who scored six each. Brooke Geier scored game high 25 points for Kewaunee, while Sara Dax added 15 and Abby Baumgartner scored 11.

New Holstein: 17 19 36

Kewaunee: 42 30 72

New Holstein: Doherty, 8 Halbach, 6 Guelig, 6 Schmitz, 6 Hansen, 4 Ondrejka, 4 Danes, 2

Kewaunee: Geier, 25 Dax, 15 Baumgartner, 11 Olsen, 8 Kudick, 6 Barta, 3 Tiachac, 2 Metzler, 2

Hilbert Manhandles Salam

Hilbert might have been taking out some frustration in their lopsided Regional game as the Wolves bopped Salam by a 55-10 final score.

Hilbert, 10-14, held a 37-3 halftime lead, and although Hilbert played their bench throughout most of the second half, Hilbert still outscored Salam 18-7 for the final 55-10 score.

Just three players scored for Salam … Rula Sarsour had six points while Nadira Ali and Safiya Schaub scored two points each.

Makaylee Kuhn led the Wolves with 15 points on 6-7 shooting from the field, while Megan Lau, who probably had her best game of the season scored 14 points, grabbed five rebounds, had two assists and two steals. Kat Schoen added 12 points and nine rebounds for the game.

Hilbert had a particularly tough job during the past week as they played three games, this one, a Feb., 24 game with Heritage Christian, and then a Saturday, Feb. 25 road game at Jackson, Wis., with Living Word Lutheran school.

Salam: 3 7 10

Hilbert: 37 18 55

Salam: Sarsour, 6, Ali, 2 Schaub, 2

Hilbert: Kuhn, 15 Lau, 14 Schoen, 12 Wiese, 4 Schaffer, 3 Bergelin, 3 Duchow, 2 Bangert, 2

Crusaders Shade Resorters

This game was a tussle from beginning to end.

From an 18-16 halftime score, to the game’s final minutes in the second half, nobody knew for certain which team would prevail.

As it turned out, the home team Crusaders had just enough to knock the Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah from the 2016-17 post season tournament … and ended their season.

The two teams combined to commit 43 turnovers, 17 by the Resorters, and 26 by Sheboygan Lutheran. Neither team shot the ball well, as Sheboygan shot just a shade over 40 percent, 13-32, while Elkhart Lake shot just 26 percent on 14-53 floor shots.

The Crusaders Dacota Weigert was the game’s leading scorer with 13 points, and shot 6-13 from the floor and tied for the games top rebounder with six. Megan Gottowski scored nine points and also had six rebounds.

Kianna Bahr had 11 points and four rebounds for Elkhart Lake, while Alex Schneider added six points. However the Resorters top scorer Sonia Schubert failed to score a point, and was 0-8 from two point range, and was 0-1 from three point range.

Elkhart Lake: 18 12 30

Sheboygan Lutheran: 16 17 33

Elkhart Lake: Bahr, 11 Schneider, 6 Feldmann, 5 Ausloos, 4 DeVines, 2 Schmitz, 2

Lutheran: Wiegert, 13 Gottowski, 9 Egbert, 5 Touw, 2 Mendez, 2 Pingel, 2

Feb. 24

Vikings Survive

It was tough, it wasn’t very pretty … but a win is a win, is a win.

Valders had prevailed twice during the regular season, 53-51 in the first game, and then 53-35 in the second game, so which team would Valders play in this post season contest? It proved to be neither.

Through sheer willpower, and several costly turnovers the Vikings went into their locker room at the half clinging to a three point lead.

The only real weapon that Coach Wagner had seemed to be his youngest daughter, Emma, and he’d need every ounce of offense that she could give in the second half, as little changed from the first half.

Although the second half wasn’t much better, Valders seemed to straighten itself, and earned the tough tournament win by a final 42-33 final score. In the process Valders dispatched the Falcons for the third time during the 2016-17 season.

Maja Durn scored 16 points for Sheboygan Falls, and was followed by Allison Antonie who had 11 points. Emma Wagner had a game high 21 points, followed by Alissa Wagner who scored eight.

Sheboygan Falls: 13 20 33

Valders: 16 26 42

Sheboygan Falls: Durn, 16 Antoine, 11 Sommerfeid, 6

Valders: E. Wagner, 21 A. Wagner, 8 Hammel, 5 Glaeser, 4 Buck, 4

Panthers Move On

Reedsville’s season has been somewhat unpredictable.

But this Feb. 24 game was not even close as Reedsville, 15-8, took a 20-9 halftime lead, and then was just good enough to keep that 11 point lead. Reedsville in fact added another three points to finish off the Packerland’s Algoma Wolves 49-35.

When Faith Lubner and Alexyss Schmidt are on there is little an opponent can do but watch. Both girls scored 19 points, and were tough on defense and the glass to give Reedsville an unbeatable pair.

Alli Spitzer scored 12 points for the Wolves, who finished their season with a 10-14 mark, followed by Jordan Jossie with ten. For Reedsville, Lubner and Schmidt had 19 points each while Brielle Ebben scored five.

Algoma: 9 26 35

Reedsville: 20 29 49

Algoma: Spitzer, 12 Jossie, 10 Haack, 6 Gullette, 4 Robinson, 2 Zimmerman, 1

Reedsville: Lubner, 19 Schmidt, 19 Ebben, 5 Cook, 3 Hassemer, 2 Stadler, 1

Eagles Stop Raiders

Kiel’s basketball coach, Jeremy Bushman has posted an impressive 70-30 won lost record over the past four seasons and a bit more. He has won a conference title, guided his Raiders to conference championships, and pumped excitement into the girls’ basketball program.

However Kiel has yet to win a state title under Bushman, and that will remain true for at least another season.

Kiel traveled to Southern Door (19-5) for WIAA post season play, and once again felt the sting of yet another post season loss. This time a 47-41 loss at the hands of the Eagles from Southern Door.

The Raiders fell behind by double digits in the first half, and trailed at the half to the Eagles by a 27-18 score. Although Kiel outscored Southern Door during the second half, it was not enough to erase the half time deficit.

Three things contributed to this loss for the Raiders, turnovers, poor shooting, and Savana Walsdorf scoring just two points (12 points below her average during the regular season).

Gabrielle Atkins 14, Grace Legrave 11, and 6’-3” Meghan LaCrosse who scored nine points and had 11 rebounds led Southern Door.

Even though this was a successful season for the Raiders, 18-6, I am sure that their thirst for another win or two will remain given the fact that there were just two players who will graduate from this 2016-17 squad. One of the two grads will be 6’-2” Sierra Schobert who averaged 10.8 points per game and grabbed 7.0 rebounds a contest.

Josie Binversie scored 12 points while Schobert added nine, and corralled numerous rebounds in her efforts to help bring Kiel back .

A big reason for the comeback attempt was the fact that Gabby Atkins who had scored 13 points in the first half scored just one point in the second half.

Kiel: 16 23 41

Southern Door: 27 20 47

Kiel: Binversie, 12 Schobert, 9 Blatz, 7 Walsh, 4 Blanke, 4 Schmitz, 3 Walsdorf, 2

Southern Door: Atkins, 14 Legrave, 11 LaCrosse, 9 Pavlik, 6 Guilette, 4 Bertrand, 3

Hilbert Wins a Marathon

It took an extra session for Hilbert to rid themselves of Heritage Christian, but in the end, the effort was worth it. Hilbert will continue its season.

The Patriots who are members of the Midwest Classic Conference came into this regional with a 15-7 record.

Hilbert seemed on the ropes at the half time break, as they were down by six points, and had trouble all season long when they started the second half of games with a deficit. However this elimination game would be different. Hilbert caught the Patriots near the end of regulations, and both teams had their chances to win the game in regulation.

A four minute overtime would be necessary and Hilbert came out smoking as they outscored Heritage Christian 18-5 to win the game in fine fashion. It was at this point that Makaylee Kuhn put her team on her back and carried them to victory almost single handedly.

What the sophomore did does not happen often in high school basketball; Kuhn scored 16 points in the four minute overtime. She hit two three’s, a duce bucket, and went 8-8 from the free throw line.

Abby Shane scored 22 points followed by Grace Hintze with 11 and Brenna Angles who had 10 points. Even though Hilbert’s Kuhn had the best game of her career, Heritage had a chance to win, and missed some crucial free throws near the end of regulation.

Kuhn with 41 points was lights out in this game as she hit eight two point field goals, five trays, and was 10-12 from the free throw line. Kate Schoen chipped in with 14 points, and had several key caroms. Megan Lau also contributed six points while grabbing nine rebounds.

Heritage: 23 26 5 54

Hilbert: 17 32 18 67

Heritage: Shane, 22, Hintze, 11 Angles, 10 McIntyre, 6 Linton, 5

Hilbert: Kuhn, 41 Schoen, 14 Wiese, 6 Lau, 6

Feb. 25

Hilbert Will Continue

Although it wasn’t quite as dramatic as the night before, Makaylee Kuhn was again the lightening rod for the Hilbert, 11-14, as she finished the week with 80 points scored in three games, a 37.5 points per game average.

The opponent was the Living Word Lutheran Wolves, and they came into this game with a 17-5 won-lost record. Even though Hilbert held a 23-22 halftime lead, there seemed to be anticipation in the air for Kuhn to maybe duplicate the Feb. 24 game Heritage Christian, but that wouldn’t happen, although she did score 24.

This time there would be some help from her teammates as Kate Schoen scored 12 points, and Megan Lau chipped in with 10, and had her usual strong board game. Kayli Brown scored 18 points for the Timberwolves, while teammate Keni Walker added 14.

Hilbert: 23 32 55

Living Word: 22 27 49

Hilbert: Kuhn, 24 Schoen, 12 Lau, 10 Schaffer, 4 Bergelin, 3 Wiese, 2

Living Word: Brown, 18 Walker, 14 Jungensen, 7 Kadubeck, 6 Eggold, 2 Bruss, 2