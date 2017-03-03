Fucile Qualifies for DIII National Championship

Mitchell Fucile a senior at Lakeland University and a native of Chilton clinched a berth to the NCAA Division III Wrestling National Championships with a second-place finish at 165 pounds at the NCAA West Regional hosted by Concordia College – Moorhead on Saturday.

There are 105 NCAA DIII institutions that sponsor wrestling. Only 18 qualify for the National Tournament at each of the 10 weight classes.

Fucile is taking care of some unfinished business. In 2015, Fucile qualified for the NCAA DIII National Championships in Hershey, Penn.

Last season (2015-16), he received a season-ending injury in the semi-finals at the 2016 NCAA Regional tournament.

Fucile, ranked as high as seventh in the country, has received 32 wins and eight losses this season. He is Lakeland’s all-time career wins leader with 117 victories.

Already a three-time NCAA Academic All-American and has met all the requirements of becoming a four-time Academic All-American.

In addition, Fucile placed third at Pointer Open, first at Dan Gable Open, first at CUW Open, second at MSOE Invite, second at Cornell Matman Invite, second at CCIW Conference Championship and now second at NCAA DIII Regional Championships.

The 2017 NCAA Division III National Championships will take place from March 10-11 in La Crosse, Wis.