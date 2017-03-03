Parking Lot Plow Problems

Man Confronts Council over Lot Ownership

By Patrick Mares

Times Journal Staff

Tom Austin of Austin Management Services read a petition signed by local businesses to the council that the parking lot on 35 School Street be returned to private ownership. Austin stated that public ownership of lot 35 on School Street across from Chilton City Hall did not make sense. Austin’s presented petition had 40 signatures.

Austin stated that he had been working with the city for half a decade. He told the council that the parking lot was lower on the list of the city’s priorities in winter than roads and Austin had historically made an effort to make sure businesses could open on time. His letter highlighted that this included Ms. Fit and Hilde’s Bakery & Deli which open at 5 and 4 a.m. respectively.

Austin stated that incidents and complaints mentioned when he initially requested the change of ownership was not unusual for a snow removal service.

“I am sure the city receives any number of calls during the winter from city residents complaining about something the city has done wrong when it comes to plowing,” he stated.

He characterized the documented list and pictures presented at the planning commission meeting as unfair and asked if the items could not have been better resolved with a phone call.

Without private ownership of lot 35 Austin stated he had been at the mercy of open parking spots when moving snow. Unable to cordon off specific areas, Austin had been forced to place it in spaces open when he plowed the lot.

Austin stated that in addition, he had taken on unpaid work to plow sidewalks near the library, city hall and Grand Street on weekends, in addition to contracted work in front of the library. He added that he also cleans the sidewalk along Park Street, the snow along School Street and the snow from the sidewalk on the weekends in the parking lot across the street. According to Austin, this was done out of good will for the local businesses and Chilton residents.

Austin was accompanied by Pat Rowland, of Rowland’s Calumet Brewing, whose customers make use of this lot. Rowland represented one of five local businesses that provided letters supporting Austin including Hilde’s Deli & Bakery, Knauf Family Chiropractic, West Main Proffessional and Elliot Accounting Ltd.

Austin stated that in the previous meeting the plan commission had dismissed his request with allegations of misuse the property could see in private hands.

“That entire meeting was a joke. That gentleman would know when he publicly attacked me,” Austin said, gesturing to director of public works Todd Schwarz.

After much debate regarding procedure, the council discussed the matter during scheduled closed session. The closed session had originally been planned for discussion of another property, but city attorney Derek McDermott informed the council that procedure allowed it to be used for this purpose as well.

Afterward there was a unanimous vote for a motion to follow the planning commission’s recommendation to retain possession of lot 35 and send snow storage issues to the public works committee.

Austin challenged the fairness of the decision. After the motion was made McDermott reminded Austin more than once that Austin could not speak except to answer questions outside of public participation.

Council member Clayton Thornber told Austin that the committee intended to look at the issue from his side of the matter.

Uptown Commons Project Forecast Optimistic

Scott Grodzinskey of Horizon, a real estate development, construction, and management firm, walked the council members through the revisions to contingencies in their offer to purchase and request for proposal for Uptown Commons development.

Changes included several dates due to revised WHEDA tax credit application processes; financing contingencies, which were stated to exist independently of the city; editing for clarity including reductions and removal of contingencies that have already been fulfilled and an increased tax credit funding in the grant request.

Grodzinskey stated that tax credits had been down after the new administration and were currently trading at 92 cents on the dollar.

He stated that while he was unable to share confidential appraisals, he believed the application had a good chance of going forward.

“I am confident with the fact that this is a competitive appraisal.” Grodzinskey said.

Both the motion to approve the revised vacant land offer to purchase and the request for proposal for uptown development were approved.

Contaminated Land to be Reclaimed by City

The council approved resolution 1739 Authorizing the Transfer of Contaminated Land. McDermott stated this would allow the county to seize the land, clear and clean it within 80 days and return it to the city.

He stated this was possible because of back taxes owed, specifically on a contaminated property. McDermott stated the WEDC and DNR spokespeople had informed the city they would not be liable for contamination on the land. He stated that razing and building a new installation with a concrete foundation would constitute sealing the contamination according to the DNR, but the resolution allows the city to decide what they would like to do with the property in the future.

Erik Volund and Mark Wiegart presented their plan for a parcel of property on Progressive Way near LDS Dairy. They intend to offer mini warehousing: for large travel trailers, boats and similar objects. They also were considering an adjacent incubator business space.

Wiegart told the board, “We intend on as soon as we can get, we’re being approved and we can purchase the land, we’re going to move forward on it.”

This property had previously been part of a deal exchanging it for the land occupied by Best Interiors, but the company had not been able to provide an unencumbered deed for their property.

The council voted to approve a standard TIFF 2 property agreement with the warehousing company and ratify the revision of the exchange with Best Exteriors to put an end to that deal.

The council approved attendance for clerk Helen Schmidlkofer to attend the Association of Public Treasurers of the US & Canada conference in Florida, estimated to cost between $800 and $900.

Council member Ron Gruett mentioned that a constituent asked that public works employees inform citizens in need of anti-siphon devices that they can be installed and procured from the city or hardware store easily. Two council members and McDermott stated they had been so informed by public works. McDermott stated the process was surprisingly simple and he had installed the device himself.

Schmidlkofer reported that the Ward 3 vacancy had been properly posted.

The council unanimously an approved operator license and special class B picnic license for the Chilton Fire Department. As usual, they motioned to wave the fee for the fire department’s application.