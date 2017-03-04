High Number of Reportable Incidents at CPS this Past Quarter

By Ben Rodgers

Times Journal Staff

The Chilton Board of Education learned this past quarter had a high number of incidents compared to previous quarters at last Monday’s monthly meeting.

“In the law enforcement category this is where I’ve been busiest this quarter,” said Jacob Meyer, district school resource officer. “It’s been a busy one, I’ll be honest and I obviously can’t go into detail.”

In Meyer’s report there were 40 total incidents. The most incidents ever recorded in a quarter were 42.

Two of the biggest areas for concern were disturbances with 11 cases and truancies with five cases. For the truancy cases two citations were issued and one citation was issued for a harassment case. There was also one arrest for a disturbance.

“One of those incidents did result in an official juvenile referral being made, otherwise the rest are resolved when I get there and they don’t result in any punitive measures,” Meyer said.

Meyer said the majority of cases this quarter came from the middle school.

“It’s been a heavy caseload for this month and I can’t go into any of that,” he said.

One a more positive note the school board heard a presentation from the Chilton FFA officers, as last week was national FFA week.

Chilton FFA has a variety of programs and different projects students can participation in with the ultimate goals of furthering agricultural education and getting those students involved valuable experience they can use beyond high school.

“It really comes down to what our individual students want to join FFA for and the opportunities presented to them,” said Amy Thielman, Chilton FFA advisor.

Offerings range from public speaking, to research to entrepreneur opportunities that extend beyond the classroom. Students can be judged on what they complete and gain feedback. They can also network with other students in the FFA at regional, state and national conventions.

Mackenzie Shiplett handed out her complete 40-page record book that included detailed information about bull calves and milk replacer pellets. It also contained extensive information about expenses and profit/loss margins. And it showed since 2014, she has put in more than 400 outside class hours into FFA.

Cari Sabel, Wisconsin FFA Alumni Association vice president, was also at the meeting to talk about the importance of providing support to local chapters.

“As adult mentors, I’m a firm believer we have such a wealth of very key opportunities with our young people, and how to keep them, I’m kind of biased, in our agriculture world and with as many agriculture opportunities as possible,” Sabel said.

Sue Kaphingst, Chilton Public Schools superintendent also wanted to clarify a recent postcard that was mailed out to all shareholders in the district.

“I have gotten more calls about sending this out and people not understanding it than I have about anything else I have sent out this school year,” Kaphingst said.

The postcard asked for all residents in Chilton to share their hopes and dreams for the educational future of Chilton students.

The goal of the postcards is to get responses from community members about what in the district is going well and what they would like to see Chilton Public Schools eventually provide for students.

“I think this is the big picture and if we could do anything this is what we would do,” Kaphingst said.

Responses from the community are welcome at hopesdreams2017@chilton.k12.wi.us.

Finally Pam Schuster, Chilton Elementary School principal, presented what she learned at a recent state conference for the Every Student Succeeds Act, the eventual replacement for No Child Left Behind.

ESSA, like NCLB is federal law tied to school funding with core requirements in regards to student and teacher performance, and school budgets, among other things.

Schuster said the recent changes in the federal government have caused a massive change at the state level on what the new program will require and entail.

“They (DPI) had this all set and ready for us, but we can’t really do our school plans, and we were going to be following what the state gave us, but this all went out with window with the new administration,” Schuster said.

Mandy Potratz, Chilton business manager expressed frustration at new regulations coming out, before guidelines on how to administer those regulations were released.

For example, each school is now required to have a financial report instead of the district as a whole.

This presents a challenge when Chilton middle and elementary schools share resources and inherently the costs associated with those resources.

“The best thing we can say is we’re all in the same boat, all 422 school districts,” Potratz said.

It was originally planned for DPI to present a statewide ESSA plan by Sept. 18.