Maple Chipotle Baked Salmon is Sweet and Spicy

Valentine’s Day has come and gone once again, and like many other people you probably indulged in your fair share of sweets over the weekend. But all of the ingredients in those chocolates may have left your teeth screaming for a break from sugar.

Just as a study published in the Journal of Pediatric Dentistry revealed that more than 65 percent of parents were unaware of the levels of fluoride in bottled water, you might not be able to tell just how many tooth-harming ingredients were in all that delicious, enamel-destroying Valentine’s Day candy. If you’re looking for a simple recipe where you can name every ingredient, this kielbasa bake will definitely make you smile.

What You’ll Need:

1 package fully cooked kielbasa sausage

1 large yam

1 red bell pepper

1 yellow bell pepper

1 orange bell pepper

1 cooking onion

2 tbsp. olive oil

1 cup white or brown rice

salt & pepper, to taste

1 package tofu (vegetarian substitution for sausage)

To Prep:

Preheat your oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit and prepare a large baking pan for all of your ingredients. Cut the kielbasa into thin slices and dice the yam, onion, and bell peppers into bite-sized pieces. Keep the kielbasa to the side while you place all of the vegetables into your baking pan. Remember: the kielbasa should already be fully cooked.

For Tofu:

If you want a lighter meal or you’re a practicing vegetarian or vegan, tofu is a great addition to this dish! But that being said, it requires a little bit of extra preparation. You’ll need to preheat your oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, so this prep should be done before you plan on roasting your vegetables.Begin by dicing your tofu and gently pressing any extra liquid out. The more surface area, the more moisture you can press out. Not only that, but less moisture makes for crispier tofu.

Let your tofu rest on a paper towel for about 10 minutes, allowing any extra moisture to seep into the towel. Once the tofu has rested for a bit, toss it into a mixing bowl with a drizzle of olive oil and any spices you like. Give it a mix and then transfer the tofu onto a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Pop that in the oven for 25-30 minutes, and voila! You’ve got nice, crispy tofu that’s ready to toss on your roasted veggies.

To Cook:

After dicing all of your vegetables, place them into your baking pan and drizzle with olive oil. Season with salt and pepper to taste and give them a good mix before you add the kielbasa. Once your veggies are mixed and seasoned, add the kielbasa on top and give the pan another good stir. The oils from the kielbasa should seep into the pan and give your vegetables a wonderful, smoky flavor. Remember: your oven should be preheated to 375 degrees Fahrenheit for this! Bake for 25-30 minutes.

In the meantime, combine one cup of rice and two cups of water, cover, and place over medium heat. Keep the rice covered and let it boil until there are no visible signs of water or bubbles in your pot. After your rice is cooked, turn off the heat and fluff with a fork, returning the cover to let the steam finish cooking the rice.

To Finish:

Once your veggies are done and your rice has been properly fluffed, you’re ready to serve this amazing, flavorful dish. Simply scoop some rice into a bowl and top with the roasted kielbasa or tofu and vegetables. If you’re looking for some extra flavor, a little bit of crumbled feta cheese makes for a fantastic addition to this meal.

And there you have it! Simple, healthy, and even vegetarian if you’d like! This is a definite hit for your next family dinner.