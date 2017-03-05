Rep. Kremer Sponsors Bill Bringing Hemp Production to Wisconsin

New Manufacturing, Tech, and Ag Jobs on the Horizon with Reintroduction of Industrial Hemp in Wisconsin

Rep. Jesse Kremer (R-Kewaskum) recently circulated a bill for co-sponsorship that would re-invigorate the agriculture sector, create new manufacturing and tech opportunities and have the potential to create additional jobs and tax revenue.

Industrial hemp, a distinctly different variety of cannabis than its cousin, marijuana, is non-psychoactive. The Republican Congress’ 2014 Farm Bill gave states permission to begin research on industrial hemp, a material that is stronger than carbon fiber.

Hemp has dozens of high tech, manufacturing and health applications including the replacement of Kevlar in bulletproof vests, a lower cost substitute for graphene in costly high capacity batteries, and non-psychoactive CBD seed oils that are higher in Omega 2 than fish oils.

Rep. Kremer issued the following statement regarding the bill’s release, “I am really excited to have had the opportunity to educate myself on this topic over the past six months. The 59th Assembly District has a rich history of agricultural hemp production in the first half of the 20th century and processed industrial hemp in Hartford for the war department. Today, the future is bright for this commodity – new jobs, increased tax revenue, brand new tech industries and agricultural growth.”

Rep. Kremer went on to add, “I would like to thank our bipartisan authors, Senator Vinehout (D-Alma) who has been working on this issue since 2009, Senators Testin (R – Stevens Point), Harsdorf (R – River Falls) and Taylor (D – Milwaukee) and Representatives Kulp (R – Stratford) and Krug (R – Nekoosa).

The Wisconsin Farm Bureau recently adopted a policy that will support this legislation.